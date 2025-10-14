OHA Invests Euro41M in IDEAL Holdings

IDEAL Holdings ("the Company", RIC: IDEr.AT, Bloomberg: INTEK GA) further to its announcements dated 5 March 2025 and 15 April 2025, announces that OHA (UK) LLP and its affiliates ("OHA") have exercised their right under the Subscription Agreement to make an additional investment through the same class of shares, increasing their participation in the Corporate Vehicle ("CV") to 25% with an additional €41 million in cash.

The proceeds from this investment will further strengthen IDEAL Holdings cash position.

The CV currently holds substantially all of IDEAL Holdings' investments, which include: (i) attica Department Stores, (ii) Byte, Adacom, Bluestream ("ICT") and (iii) Barba Stathis & Chalvatzis.

Moreover, through the CV, OHA will retain the right to co-invest alongside IDEAL Holdings, as a minority investor, with up to an additional €200 million over the next two years, supporting the Company's growth and strategic expansion plans.

###


Information to the email ir@idealholdings.gr, for the attention of:
Mrs. Katerina Psifi tel. 210 5193977 & Mrs. Lydia Pistiola tel. 215 2159610

About IDEAL Holdings:
IDEAL Holdings is a listed holding company with a diversified investment portfolio. Following a disciplined business approach, it invests in companies with sustainable growth prospects and expansive orientation, by providing expertise and new business and financing opportunities that add value and accelerate the growth of its holdings. IDEAL Holdings' Investments are: (i) BYTE S.A. a provider of integrated IT and communications solutions, software application development and Trust services provider, (ii) ADACOM S.A provider of Trust services and cybersecurity solutions and services through a Cyber Security Incident Monitoring & Prevention Centre, (iii) BLUESTREAM SOLUTIONS S.A. provider of infrastructure services and cloud migration, data availability, and outsourcing services, (iv) IDEAL Software Solutions S.A., software development and IT solutions in the niche market of Enterprise Output Management, (v) attica Department Stores S.A. operates department stores in Athens and Thessaloniki, (vi) Barba Stathis S.A. producer and distributor of frozen vegetables, frozen meals and fresh salads, (vii) Chalvatzis Makedoniki S.A. producer and distributor of steamed vegetables, jams, fruit salads and ready to eat meals & salads.

About OHA:
Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $98 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, distressed and special situation investments, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2025. Additional information on OHA's AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles. With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com 


Natalie Harvard, Head of Investor Relations & Partner Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 212-326-1505 nharvard@oakhilladvisors.com Kristin Celestino, Vice President, Public Relations Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 817-215-2934 kcelestino@oakhilladvisors.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to provide an update on recent and upcoming developments at the Company.With the successful completion of the upsized recent private placement, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion of outstanding debentures... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Related News

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

silver investing

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board