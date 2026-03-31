Ocumetics Technology Corp. Achieves Breakthrough in Next-Generation Accommodating Intraocular Lens Design

(TheNewswire)
Key Highlights
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Breakthrough Accommodating Interocular Lens Design: The enhanced lens design introduces several novel concepts that are expected to improve substantially upon the consistency, durability, and manufacturability of the lens.
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Enhanced Performance with Greater Reliability: This next-generation technology is anticipated to deliver natural optical responsiveness and improved mechanical stability, supporting excellent vision across its full range of focus.
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German Engineering Collaboration Drives Precision: Partnership with a leading German manufacturing group is expected to enable tighter tolerances, efficient production-ready designs and exceptional quality output.
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Accelerated Path to Commercialization: Streamlined design is expected to reduce testing complexity and regulatory management, and shorten development cycles that support scalable manufacturing.
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Strengthened Competitive Position in Vision Restoration: This advancement differentiates Ocumetics as an authentic innovator, moving beyond legacy intraocular lens designs and reinforcing its leadership in next-generation lens technologies.
Calgary, Canada - March 31, 2026 – TheNewswire – Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSV:V OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, today announced that its research division, Ocumetics Research, has achieved significant design advancements in the development of its accommodating intraocular lens platform ("Ocumetics Lens").
The breakthroughs emerged through collaboration with manufacturing and design partners in Germany and Mexico and present an important pathway forward in optimizing manufacturability and performance characteristics of the Ocumetics Lens.
"Collaboration with our design and manufacturing partners has enabled us to rethink how accommodating intraocular lenses are engineered," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "While incorporating feedback from Group 1 surgeries into our lens design, our engineering and design teams identified a more streamlined and proficient architecture for the Ocumetics Lens."
"By integrating precision engineering, materials selection and advanced fabrication methodologies, our team has streamlined the development pathway, demonstrating expected enhanced optical performance and mechanical stability," adds Burns. "Echoing the words of Dr. Garth Webb, our Chief Scientific Officer, Ocumetics has now achieved an historic milestone in intraocular lens design."
The following is a synopsis of the innovative milestones achieved by the Ocumetics scientific team:
Design breakthroughs are expected to improve performance and manufacturability of the Ocumetics Lens. By simplifying the lens architecture, Ocumetics has relinquished the need for fluid optical media such as air, water or oil. Consequently, Ocumetics expects to achieve:
• Greater predictability of lens behavior within the human eye
• Reduced potential for mechanical failure
• A controllable high yield production process
Scientific team collaboration has led to a more efficient lens architecture. Working with a state-of-the-art German manufacturing specialist has introduced world-class precision engineering into the Ocumetics Lens design and production process. This collaboration is expected to yield:
• An elegant and more efficient mechanical structure
• Mechanical reliability owing to eliminating dependency upon fluid optical media
• Design solutions generated by real-world production constraints
Optical response and mechanical reliability of the Ocumetics Lens are expected to improve vision throughout its entire range of focus. This requires optical elements and supportive structures to work seamlessly together. With the enhancements integrated into the design:
• Change of optical focus is expected to be achieved with forces well below those generated by the delicate muscles found within the human eye
• Enhanced mechanical reliability is anticipated due to a lack of dependency upon fluid optical media
• Compressional forces exerted by the delicate muscles within the eye are expected to reinforce and improve the action of the Ocumetics Lens over time
A streamlined development pathway supports scalability and future commercialization. A simplified, more efficient design is expected to directly accelerate development. By removing complexities such as air or fluid-based systems:
• Testing is expected to become more straightforward and reproducible
• Fewer variables will improve regulatory validation
• Iteration cycles are expected to be faster and less costly
Advancement strengthens Ocumetics' positioning as an innovator in next generation vision restoration technology. The Ocumetics Lens design advancements reinforce Ocumetics' role as a leader in next-generation vision restoration in a field where many companies are still constrained by legacy designs. Eliminating outdated dependencies (like air, water and oil mediums) signals a true platform evolution, demonstrates the Company's ability to rethink fundamental design assumptions, and differentiates Ocumetics among a very small group of companies actively working with patients.
It is expected that that the scientific advancements made to date will strengthen future generations of the Ocumetics Lens designs, supporting good eye health and excellent range of focus.
The advanced lens design is currently being fabricated and will be used in the Company's upcoming Group 2 surgeries.
Issuance of Stock Options
Ocumetics announces that it has issued 1,973,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and officers of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.37 per common share. 348,000 options vest immediately and expire in five years and 1,625,000 options will vest quarterly over two years and expire in three years. The stock options are not transferable. The common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dave Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Company mentioned above. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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