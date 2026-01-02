Ocumetics Technology Announces Closing of First Tranche of Brokered LIFE Offering Led by Centurion One Capital

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, AB TheNewswire - January 2, 2026 Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QB0) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced best efforts brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $788,380 (the "Brokered Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of a concurrent non-brokered private placement of Units for additional gross proceeds of approximately $235,450 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings").
The Offerings were led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Agent") in respect of the Brokered Offering and fiscal advisor in respect of the Non-Brokered Offering. Tingle Merrett LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as counsel to the Lead Agent in connection with the Offerings.
A total of 1,706,383 Units were sold under the Offerings at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,023,830. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 until December 30, 2028.
The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund the Corporation's first-in-human clinical trials, for ongoing research and development and for general corporate purposes. Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.
In connection with the Offerings, the Company paid an aggregate of $143,336.17 in commissions, fees and advisory fees, $61,429.79 of which were paid through the issuance of an aggregate of 102,382 Units, and issued an aggregate of 136,510 Common Share purchase warrants with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Unit at the Issue Price until December 30, 2028. The Lead Agent intends to close the rest of the Offerings in one or more subsequent tranches.
The Units offered for sale under the Offerings were offered by way of private placement (i) pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and (ii) and in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.
Dean Burns (Chief Executive Officer and President), Roger Jewett (Chief Financial Officer), Garth Webb (Chief Scientific Officer), Doyle Stulting (Chief Medical Officer), J. Barton McRoberts and Michael Edwards, all of whom are directors of the Corporation, participated in the Private Placement. The Private Placement is therefore a "Related Party Transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation relied upon the exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements set out in Sections 5.7(1)(a) and 5.5(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. The Private Placement was approved unanimously by the directors of the Corporation by resolution. A material change report regarding the Private Placement was not filed 21 days before the completion of the Private Placement as 21 days prior to the completion of the Private Placement, completion of the Private Placement was uncertain and therefore did not at that time constitute a material change.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
ABOUT OCUMETICS
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QB0) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
Additional information is available at www.ocumetics.com and www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Dean Burns
President and CEO
Tel: 817-874-7564
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Offering and the anticipated Closing Date thereof; the expected receipt of regulatory and Exchange approvals relating to the Offering; the expected proceeds of the Offering and the anticipated use thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
