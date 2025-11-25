Ocumetics Technology Announces $2.5 Million Brokered LIFE Offering Led by Centurion One Capital

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, AB TheNewswire - November 25, 2025 Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Centurion One Capital Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") as lead agent and sole bookrunner, in connection with a brokered private placement to raise up to $2,500,000 (the " Offering ") through the sale of up to 3,472,222 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.72 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") on a best efforts basis. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of three (3) years following the Closing Date (as defined herein).
In addition, the Corporation will grant the Lead Agent an option to sell up to an additional 520,833 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $375,000 (the " Agent's Option ") on the same terms and conditions as set out herein. The Agent's Option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time, up to two business days prior to the Closing Date.
The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund the Corporation's first-in-human clinical trials, for ongoing research and development and for general corporate purposes. Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.
The Units will be offered for sale (i) by way of private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions , as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, (ii) in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as mutually agreed to by the Corporation and the Lead Agent, provided it is understood that no prospectus filing, registration or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws .
There is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at www.ocumetics.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.
The Offering is expected to close on or around December 11, 2025, or such other date as agreed upon between the Corporation and the Lead Agent (the " Closing Date ") and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").
It is anticipated that certain insiders of the Corporation, the Lead Agent and certain affiliates may acquire Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Corporation expects such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, is expected to exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
ABOUT OCUMETICS
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
Additional information is available at www.ocumetics.com and www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Dean Burns
President and CEO
Tel: 817-874-7564
About Centurion One Capital
Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Offering and the anticipated Closing Date thereof; the expected receipt of regulatory and Exchange approvals relating to the Offering; the expected proceeds of the Offering and the anticipated use thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
