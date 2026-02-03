Ocumetics Reports Positive Three Month First-in-Human Results, Significantly De-Risking Its Accommodating Intraocular Lens Technology

(TheNewswire)
Key Highlights
Positive First-in-Human Results: Three-month Group 1 data met or exceeded expectations for safety, lens delivery, and vision performance.
Major De-Risking Milestone: The study successfully validated the core technology and cleared the path to the next clinical phase.
Life-Changing Vision Improvements: Patients with severe vision loss experienced meaningful improvements in everyday vision.
Strong Forward Momentum: Planning for Group 2 surgeries is underway, with lens and delivery enhancements already in development.
High Confidence Going Forward: Management remains fully confident in the Ocumetics accommodating intraocular lens platform following these results.
Calgary, Alberta – February 3, 2026 – TheNewswire - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, today announced positive three-month postoperative results from Group 1 patients in its first-in-human (FIH) clinical study of the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens (the "Ocumetics Lens"). The results validate the Company's core technology and represent a key clinical de-risking milestone as Ocumetics advances toward subsequent study phases.
The Group 1 data met or exceeded all predefined internal benchmarks for safety, lens delivery, and foundational distance visual performance - successfully achieving the primary objectives required to progress the clinical program.
"These first-in-human results are exactly what we were aiming to demonstrate at this stage: safe implantation, reliable delivery, and strong visual outcomes," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "Following a detailed review of the data with Dr. Raphael Vasquez, our primary surgeon, I remain 100% confident in our accommodating intraocular lens technology. Based on this success, we have initiated planning for Group 2 surgeries."
Clinical Validation and Meaningful Patient Impact
Group 1 patients entered the study with severe visual impairment, with some presenting uncorrected preoperative acuities as poor as 20/250 - levels consistent with legal blindness. Post-implantation outcomes underscore both the clinical effectiveness and real-world impact of the Ocumetics Lens.
"All patient outcomes have met safety expectations," said Dr. Rafael Vázquez MD, principal investigator of the Ocumetics first-in-human trial. "The profile of the patients I selected had poor vision, and as a result of the implantations, they have experienced truly a life changing event. From being classified legally blind, my patients can now read, enjoy everyday life activities, and drive. The impact on their independence and sense of freedom has been remarkable," adds Dr. Vázquez.
The results from Group 1 can be best summarized as:
• Safety profile met expectations
• Visual acuity outcomes met and exceeded expectations
• Lens delivery system met expectations
Accelerated Path Forward
Ocumetics continues to apply its rapid "win-learn" R&D approach, incorporating surgeon feedback in real time to further optimize performance. Based on insights from Group 1, the Company has already implemented refinements to the lens delivery mechanism and initiated multiple lens optimization initiatives aimed at enhancing outcomes in Group 2.
Manufacturing and testing of optimized lens designs are currently underway. Group 2 surgeries are expected to be scheduled following completion of final lens testing and validation.
"Our Group 1 results clearly demonstrated and confirmed the viability of our accommodating intraocular lens technology," concluded Burns. "This milestone materially strengthens our clinical foundation and positions Ocumetics to build momentum as we advance into Group 2. We are excited to continue executing on our clinical and development roadmap."
Ocumetics Webinar
Join Ocumetics Director and CEO, Dean Burns, for an exclusive webinar covering our three-month study results and important updates on our FIH study.
Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM ET
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
