Ocumetics Reports Continued Improvement in First Group of Patients. Early Vision Results Surpass Expectations

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - November 5, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, today announced encouraging o ne-month results from all patients in Group 1 of its first-in-human clinical study evaluating the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens (the "Ocumetics Lens").
Ocumetics completed Group 1 surgeries in August 2025 ("Day 1") and completed additional Group 1 surgeries in September 2025 ("Day 2"). All Group 1 patients (Day 1 and Day 2) have now completed their one-month postoperative exams, showing Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (CDVA) ranging from 20/32 to 20/25.
"We are thrilled by the visual outcomes we're seeing in our first group of patients," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "These results have met, and in some cases, exceeded internal expectations at this early stage of recovery. Every Group 1 patient is showing steady improvement with visual acuity. These results strongly reinforce our belief in the transformative potential of the Ocumetics Lens."
Patients in Group 1 began the study with significantly impaired distance vision due to cataracts. The visual gains seen as early as one month are particularly encouraging.
Dr. Doyle Stulting, Chief Medical Officer of Ocumetics, added, "Achieving 20/32 or better vision this soon after surgery is remarkable. These data highlight the excellent optical quality and stability of the Ocumetics Lens and give us great confidence as we advance to the next patient groups."
As a reminder, the primary objectives of Group 1 were to confirm safety, evaluate surgical technique, and assess distance vision restoration. The results to date demonstrate that the Ocumetics Lens performs as designed providing safe implantation and strong optical performance.
"We're seeing early proof of what we set out to achieve; a next generation intraocular lens that gives a patient the vision they once had," added Burns. "Our focus now is on maintaining our momentum as we advance to Group 2 and 3 surgeries."
Planning for Group 2 surgeries is now underway, with updates to follow in the coming weeks.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
