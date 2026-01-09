Ocumetics Announces Transition of Chief Medical Officer Consulting Role

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - January 9, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, today announced that it intends to form a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) to fill the role now being performed by a single Chief Medical Officer. In the result, the consulting agreement with the Corporation's current Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Doyle Stulting, will terminate following a ninety-day transition period.
As Ocumetics advances toward completion of its First-in-Human (FIH) study and prepares for a pivotal FDA clinical trial anticipated in 2027, the Company is evolving its medical and clinical leadership structure to align with its next exciting phase of growth and execution. The transition is from a single CMO structure to a broader multi-member Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) structure. This committee will provide deeper and more diverse medical, clinical, and regulatory oversight as the Company advances toward late-stage clinical development.
It is intended that the SAC will be composed of internationally recognized experts in ophthalmology, medical research, and lens science, allowing the Company to leverage broader expertise across multiple disciplines critical to a successful pivotal trial and commercialization pathway.
The Company will announce members of the Scientific Advisory Committee in the coming months. Ocumetics remains focused on advancing its accommodating intraocular lens technology and executing its clinical and regulatory strategy to deliver excellent innovative solutions for patients worldwide.
Dr. Stulting has played an important role in Ocumetics' development, contributing decades of clinical expertise, research insight, and leadership to the Company's scientific and clinical programs.
"Dr. Stulting's resume and career speak for themselves," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "His contributions to ophthalmology and to Ocumetics have been meaningful, and we sincerely appreciate the experience, perspective, and commitment he brought to the organization. We thank Dr. Stulting for his service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."
