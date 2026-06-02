Ocumetics Announces Significant Debt Conversion Strengthening Balance Sheet Ahead of Patient Study Milestones

(TheNewswire)
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$1.4 million of debenture principal converted to common shares of Ocumetics
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Debt conversion represents 35% reduction in outstanding debenture principal
Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - June 2, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a developer of advanced vision restoration technologies, is pleased to announce that debentureholders have converted $1.4 million of their principal into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.32 per share, resulting in the issuance of 4,375,000 common shares, in aggregate. The conversion represents 35% of the Company's previously outstanding debenture principal of $4 million.
"These debenture conversions reflect the confidence our investors and debenture holders continue to show in Ocumetics and our long-term vision," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "We are actively managing our investments and stakeholder relationships as we continue to advance our patient study and focus on achieving the next major milestones for the Company."
In aggregate, the conversions represent $1.4 million in debenture principal being converted into common shares of the Company, significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet as Ocumetics advances toward key milestones in its ongoing patient study program.
The conversion of debt into equity is expected to improve the Company's financial flexibility and reduce ongoing interest costs while aligning investor interests with the continued advancement of Ocumetics' technology platform and clinical development objectives.
The Company continues to advance toward key regulatory milestones, including preparation for its planned Investigational Device Exemption ("IDE") submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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