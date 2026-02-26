Ocumetics Announces Scientific Advisory Committee to Support Advancing Clinical and Regulatory Strategy

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - February 26, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) to support the Company's advancing clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategy as it progresses toward late-stage development.
The SAC will provide independent, multidisciplinary expertise across clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, surgical application, lens science, and translational research, ensuring strong clinical governance and informed decision making as Ocumetics prepares for pivotal clinical studies and future FDA engagement. The SAC will include Dr Ron Krueger, MD, MSE, a globally recognized ophthalmologist, surgeon, and innovator in refractive and cataract surgery.
Dr. Krueger brings decades of leadership in clinical research, surgical innovation, and technology translation, including extensive experience guiding ophthalmic devices through advanced clinical development. Dr. Krueger is the McGraw Professor and Chairman of Ophthalmology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He was previously on staff at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and a senior staff surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute. He is internationally recognized for his pioneering contributions to laser vision correction, cataract surgery, and presbyopia treatment, and has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and scientific presentations. Dr. Krueger has served as a principal investigator in numerous clinical trials and has advised multiple ophthalmic device companies on clinical development, regulatory strategy, and surgical adoption.
"Dr. Krueger's scientific rigor, clinical insight, and experience translating innovation into clinical practice make him an ideal addition to our Scientific Advisory Committee," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "As we enter a more complex phase of development, this committee structure ensures we are drawing from the best collective expertise to guide our clinical execution and regulatory strategy."
The Scientific Advisory Committee will function as a strategic advisory body, providing guidance on:
Clinical trial design and endpoint optimization
First-in-human and pivotal study execution
Regulatory strategy and FDA engagement
Surgical usability and adoption considerations
Risk assessment and clinical governance
Commercialization readiness and physician education
Additional members of the SAC will be announced in the coming months. Ocumetics remains focused on advancing its accommodating intraocular lens technology through clinical validation and regulatory milestones, with the goal of delivering innovative vision solutions to patients worldwide.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
