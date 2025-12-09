Ocumetics Announces Optimized Lens Delivery System in Collaboration with Medicel

(TheNewswire)

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 9, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce that Medicel AG ("Medicel"), a global leader in ophthalmic device delivery systems, has further modified its lens delivery technology in response to surgeon input following first-in-human lens implantation procedures.

"The surgeon who performed our first-in-human implantations has been instrumental in shaping further improvements in the design of our lens delivery system that will be invaluable as we work to optimize the final configuration of the Ocumetics Lens," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics.  "Medicel's willingness to innovate rapidly and refine their delivery platform for the Ocumetics Lens based on surgeon feedback demonstrates the strength of our partnership and Medicel's commitment to supporting next generation accommodating intraocular lens technologies."

The updated intraocular lens delivery system is designed to optimize loading efficiency, streamline implantation procedures, and assure its compatibility with the unique mechanical properties of the Ocumetics Lens.  These improvements should allow smoother insertion and maximize surgeon acceptance of the Ocumetics Lens as the Company progresses toward expanded clinical studies.

The Company intends to use the optimized lens delivery system for its upcoming Group 2 surgeries planned for early 2026.

Forward Looking Statement Regarding Medicel

Ocumetics anticipates continued collaboration with Medicel as both companies work toward ensuring optimal delivery solutions for Ocumetics' upcoming stages of clinical development. The Company believes that Medicel's longstanding leadership in ophthalmic device engineering positions them as an ideal partner as Ocumetics advances toward planned regulatory engagements and expanded trials.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients.  Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dave Burwell

Director, Investor Relations

dave.burwell@ocumetics.com

(403) 410-7907

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Company mentioned above.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

