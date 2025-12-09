Ocumetics Announces Optimized Lens Delivery System in Collaboration with Medicel

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 9, 2025 - Ocumetics Technology Corp . ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce that Medicel AG ("Medicel"), a global leader in ophthalmic device delivery systems, has further modified its lens delivery technology in response to surgeon input following first-in-human lens implantation procedures.
"The surgeon who performed our first-in-human implantations has been instrumental in shaping further improvements in the design of our lens delivery system that will be invaluable as we work to optimize the final configuration of the Ocumetics Lens," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "Medicel's willingness to innovate rapidly and refine their delivery platform for the Ocumetics Lens based on surgeon feedback demonstrates the strength of our partnership and Medicel's commitment to supporting next generation accommodating intraocular lens technologies."
The updated intraocular lens delivery system is designed to optimize loading efficiency, streamline implantation procedures, and assure its compatibility with the unique mechanical properties of the Ocumetics Lens. These improvements should allow smoother insertion and maximize surgeon acceptance of the Ocumetics Lens as the Company progresses toward expanded clinical studies.
The Company intends to use the optimized lens delivery system for its upcoming Group 2 surgeries planned for early 2026.
Forward Looking Statement Regarding Medicel
Ocumetics anticipates continued collaboration with Medicel as both companies work toward ensuring optimal delivery solutions for Ocumetics' upcoming stages of clinical development. The Company believes that Medicel's longstanding leadership in ophthalmic device engineering positions them as an ideal partner as Ocumetics advances toward planned regulatory engagements and expanded trials.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.
