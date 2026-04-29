Ocumetics Announces Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 29, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") of up to 2,800,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,540,000. There will be no minimum subscription level for the Offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.
The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause such that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $1.20 per Common Share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Corporation to a date that is not less than 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of a press release.
The Corporation may pay finders fees to those who assist the Corporation in filling the Private Placement.
The Offering is expected to close in tranches. Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following their respective date of issue.
Net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund the Corporation's continuing first in-human clinical trials, for ongoing research and development and for general working capital. Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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