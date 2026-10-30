Ocumetics Announces Changes to Board of Directors; Appoints Sandi Gilbert as Director and Dean Burns as Chairman

Ocumetics Announces Changes to Board of Directors; Appoints Sandi Gilbert as Director and Dean Burns as Chairman

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.
 

CALGARY, Alberta - October 29, 2026 TheNewswire - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandi Gilbert to the Company's Board of Directors. Concurrently, Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

 

Mr. Burns commented, "We are pleased to have Sandi Gilbert return to the Ocumetics Board of Directors. Her extensive capital markets experience will be drawn on immediately as we continue to secure funding for the next stage of our growth."

 

Ms. Gilbert is an experienced entrepreneur and venture capitalist dedicated to supporting organizations navigating the transition from startup to scale-up. She is the founder of DealPoint, a fintech solution that digitizes investor onboarding, investment execution, and compliance for private capital markets activities, including angel and venture-led financings.

 

Additionally, Ms. Gilbert leads InterGen, a not-for-profit initiative connecting ambitious emerging companies with the expertise of Alberta's top business leaders. She also serves as the Managing Partner of InterGen Capital, a private venture fund designed to enable high-potential companies to seize global market opportunities.

 

Ms. Gilbert sits on the board of the National Angel Capital Association and is a member of the New Economy advisory board of the Alberta Securities Commission. Her appointment as a director of the Corporation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

 

About Ocumetics

 

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients.  Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

 

Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

 

David Burwell

Director, Investor Relations        

dave.burwell@ocumetics.com

(403) 410-7907

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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