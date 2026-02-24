Ocumetics Announces Appointment of Raymond Marks to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of Raymond Marks to Board of Directors

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - February 24, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in next generation ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce that Raymond Marks has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Raymond Marks was instrumental in the early fundraising efforts of the Company and participated in meetings that resulted in Ocumetics securing financing for its initial public listing by reverse takeover.

He has over 50 years of experience as an entrepreneur, owner, operator and manager across a variety of industries including the resources and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, Mr. Marks has worked with many such companies and has worked with growing companies to secure millions in financing for their strategic initiatives.

Mr. Marks previously co-founded Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV:TUD) and served as executive Vice President, and a director of Tudor from February 2016 until October 2018. Mr. Marks later assisted in the formation of Hanstone Capital Corporation which later became Hanstone Gold Corp. where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer from October 2018 until October 2025. Mr. Marks helped secure over $16 million in financing for the two companies.

"We welcome Mr. Marks to the board of Ocumetics and look forward to benefiting from his capital markets experience and assistance with our next stage of fundraising," says Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients.  Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses.  

 

Dave Burwell

Director, Investor Relations        

dave.burwell@ocumetics.com

 (403) 410-7907       

                       

