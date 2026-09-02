Ocius Technology to Add Sonar Systems to Bluebottle Fleet: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 2nd
- Ocius announces integration of sonar systems to Bluebottle Fleet.
- ThayerMayhan and Thales Australia will provide the sonar technology.
- Ocius CEO Robert Dane will join NYSE Live to discuss how its technology is providing new capabilities to clients.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) launches the Medifast Metabolic Health Institute.
- The company says it's repositioning itself beyond weight loss to address larger metabolic health opportunities.
- CEO Nick Johnson will join Taking Stock to discuss the firm's biggest achievements as a publicly traded company.
- The major averages look to bounce back as investors navigate the Middle East.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield hit its highest levels since 2023.
- As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $94 a barrel.
Opening Bell
Hornbeck Offshore celebrates its next chapter of growth.
Closing Bell
Medifast (NYSE: MED) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing.
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange