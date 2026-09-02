Ocius Technology to Add Sonar Systems to Bluebottle Fleet: NYSE Content Update

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The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 2nd

  • Ocius announces integration of sonar systems to Bluebottle Fleet.
    • ThayerMayhan and Thales Australia will provide the sonar technology.
    • Ocius CEO Robert Dane will join NYSE Live to discuss how its technology is providing new capabilities to clients.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) launches the Medifast Metabolic Health Institute.
    • The company says it's repositioning itself beyond weight loss to address larger metabolic health opportunities.
    • CEO Nick Johnson will join Taking Stock to discuss the firm's biggest achievements as a publicly traded company.
  • The major averages look to bounce back as investors navigate the Middle East.
    • The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield hit its highest levels since 2023.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $94 a barrel.

Opening Bell
Hornbeck Offshore celebrates its next chapter of growth.

Closing Bell
Medifast (NYSE: MED) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing.

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A10 Networks at the NYSE on September 1

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