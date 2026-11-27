OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Ausgold Limited (ASX: AUC) ("Ausgold") have voted in favour of the scheme of arrangement under which OceanaGold will acquire 100% of the issued shares of Ausgold (the "Scheme" or the "Transaction"). The vote took place at the Scheme Meeting held on November 27, 2026.
The resolution to approve the Scheme was passed by 99.40% of the votes cast by Ausgold shareholders. Subject to Court approval, the Transaction is expected to become effective on December 2, 2026, and close on December 11, 2026.
Under the Scheme, Ausgold shareholders will receive 0.03365 common shares of OceanaGold for each share of Ausgold held (the "Scheme Consideration"). Ausgold shareholders had the opportunity to elect to receive the Scheme Consideration value in cash at A$1.36 per Ausgold share, subject to scale-back based on a maximum available cash pool for the Transaction of A$194 million (US$129 million)1. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Ausgold shareholders will own around 6% to 8% of OceanaGold.
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Based on an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6644 on November 26, 2026.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a global intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the wholly-owned Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; the wholly-owned Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and the 80%-owned Didipio Mine in the Philippines.
Cautionary Statement for Public Release
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Scheme remaining subject to approval by the Court; the Scheme expected to become effective on December 2, 2026 and to be implemented on December 11, 2026; social licence to operate and stakeholder relationships; foreign operations and political, economic and regulatory conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; and governmental regulation of exploration operations. All statements in this press release that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "may", "plans", "expects", "projects", "is expected", "scheduled", "potential", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, among others: the inaccuracy of Mineral Reserves, Mineral Resources and operating and capital cost estimates; the actual results of current and future production, development and/or exploration activities; changes in mine plans, project parameters or assumptions as plans continue to be refined; delays in, or inability to complete, development, construction or expansion activities or to re-commence or sustain operations as planned; risks associated with the development of growth projects, including permitting, legal challenge and timeline risk; risks relating to potential future acquisitions or investments in other companies; the successful completion of the acquisition of Ausgold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; the unknown liabilities of acquired companies; risks related to community acceptance, stakeholder engagement and social licence to operate; legal and regulatory challenges to current and future permits, certifications, approvals or licences; adverse judicial, regulatory or governmental decisions; delays in, or inability to obtain, financing or governmental approvals on acceptable terms; fluctuations in the prices of gold, copper and silver; general business, economic and market conditions (including changes in global, national or regional financial, credit, currency or securities markets); changes or developments in global, national or regional political and social conditions; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, including the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the Australian dollar; inflationary pressure; the conclusions of economic evaluations, studies and models; and those other factors identified and described in more detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively, and on the Company's website at OceanaGold.com. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements.
There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions based on current information available to Management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation