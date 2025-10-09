Occidental to Announce Third Quarter Results Monday, November 10, 2025; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its third quarter 2025 financial results after close of market on Monday, November 10, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors . Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202923/ffe6d67319 .

Third quarter 2025 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit Oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Investors
Eric Moses

713-497-2017

eric_moses@oxy.com 		R. Jordan Tanner

713-552-8811

investors@oxy.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Occidental PetroleumOXYNYSE:OXYEnergy Investing
OXY
The Conversation (0)
