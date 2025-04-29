- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,174 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.
