Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results. The earnings release and accompanying financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at OXY.com . The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202923/ffe6d67319 . A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit Oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Investors
Eric Moses R. Jordan Tanner
713-497-2017 713-552-8811
eric_moses@oxy.com investors@oxy.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Occidental PetroleumOXYNYSE:OXYEnergy Investing
OXY
The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold Announces Strategic Partnership for 100,000 Meters of Drilling

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is excited to announce the signing of a 5-year drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A. of Colombia ("Independence"). The contract involves completing 100,000 meters of drilling across Quimbaya Gold's... Keep Reading...
Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Provides approximately 65,000 acres to expand OLCV's carbon sequestration hubs Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) ("NRP") and Occidental's (NYSE: OXY) Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary, today announced the execution of an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a... Keep Reading...
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Natural Resource Partners L.P. Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Natural Resource Partners L.P. Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

Occidental's (NYSE: OXY) Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) ("NRP"), today announced the execution of an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestration hub located in southeast Texas.... Keep Reading...
Copper Fox Announces Plans to Advance Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Advance Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide 2022 plans to advance its 100% owned Van Dyke copper project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona.The... Keep Reading...
Solarvest Announces the Addition of Greg Drohan

Solarvest Announces the Addition of Greg Drohan

(TheNewswire) TheNewswire - January 5 th . 2021 SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. (TSXV:SVS) ("Solarvest" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Drohan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Drohan will join the Board in early 2021. Mr. Drohan was the past President of Carter-Horner... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2025 (the " Meeting "). At that Meeting, amongst other things, shareholders will be asked... Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced $2million placement to advance Argentine explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Mustang Energy Corp. ("Mustang") received the results of a high resolution HTDEM survey at the 914W Uranium Project (the "Project"), totaling... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to outline extensive exploration plans for 2026 and present a summary of successful 2025 exploration activities. Exploration plans in 2026 will include high-resolution... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Two Pools Gold Project Update

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Gold Investing

Heliostar Eyes Gold Production to 300,000 Ounces by End of Decade

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?