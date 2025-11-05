Occidental Announces Dividend

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on common stock, payable on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2025.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit Oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Investors
Eric Moses

713-497-2017

eric_moses@oxy.com 		R. Jordan Tanner

713-552-8811

investors@oxy.com







