NYSE Texas Reaches Milestone of 100 Dual Listings

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that NYSE Texas has reached the milestone of 100 dual listings. NYSE Texas launched in March 2025 as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in Texas.
"Achieving this milestone on NYSE Texas reflects the demand for the NYSE's best-in-class offerings in the pro-business environment fostered by Governor Abbott in the Lone Star State," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "We are proud to be the venue of choice for these issuers, and we look forward to continuing this momentum well into the new year."
Key highlights since launch include:
- Combined total market capitalization is over $2 trillion
- The exchange lists operating companies, closed-end funds and ETFs from a broad cross section of the market and 11 industries, including technology, consumer discretionary, and energy
"This is an important milestone and signifies NYSE Texas as the leading exchange in the state," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas. "Since our launch in March, we have worked tirelessly to support the needs of our listed community, and we will continue to do so as we build an enduring presence in Texas."
The broader NYSE community brings together the most respected brands in business. Texas is home to more NYSE-listed companies than any other U.S. state, representing over $3.9 trillion in market value for this vibrant community.
