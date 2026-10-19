NYSE Introduces Extended Trading Hours for NYSE American Options

Eligible symbols will trade in extended sessions before and after the core trading session
The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today introduced NYSE American Options Extended Trading Hours ("ETH"), giving market participants additional access to options listed on NYSE American.
The initial group of eligible symbols includes options overlying key macroeconomic-focused ETFs such as SPY, IWM, and GLD and options overlying large-cap technology names including Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Alphabet, Amazon, and Oracle. The new early trading session will operate from 7:30 AM to 9:25 AM ET, and the new late trading session will operate from 4:00 PM to 4:15 PM ET.
"Markets have changed tremendously over the years, and that kind of progress only happens when you keep investing in your technology," said Kevin Tyrrell, Chief Product Officer, NYSE. "Extended trading hours for options reflects market demand for investment opportunities and reliable risk management during a longer period of time, and as we look ahead to bringing the same approach to equities in December, we'll continue to treat innovation as the foundation for growth."
NYSE operates with a focus on safeguarding investor confidence through transparent, liquid, and efficient markets that support effective price discovery and robust risk management. The introduction of ETH reflects the NYSE's commitment to evolve its markets while maintaining the reliability participants depend on.
For additional details, including eligible symbols and session information, please refer to the Extended Trading Hours Fact Sheet .
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: NYSE
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