NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 19th
- NYSE handled record 1.166 trillion messages in a single day on November 5
- This was approximately 4% above the prior peak set during April 2025 volatility.
- The Exchange maintained processing times of under 30 microseconds.
- NYSE Chief Product Officer Kevin Tyrrell will join NYSE Live to discuss how the Pillar technology platform is uniquely suited to handle market volatility.
- F&M Bank officially joins NYSE community
- Shares will begin trading on NYSE American under the ticker symbol FMBM.
- The corporation has been helping Virginia customers since 1908.
- CEO Mike Wilkerson will appear on NYSE Live to discuss the strategy behind the firm's decision to bring its listing to NYSE American.
- Team8 to unveil 'Next AI Leaders 27' winners at the NYSE
- The venture fund will spotlight 20 leaders already shaping how AI + software infrastructure will be built, secured, and scaled over the next decade.
- Managing partner Aviad Harell will join NYSE Live to discuss how the judging committee makes its selections.
- Team8 also builds and invests in companies taking on challenges in cyber, software infrastructure, fintech, and digital health.
Opening Bell
F&M Bank (NYSE American: FMBM) celebrates its listing on NYSE American
Closing Bell
FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) celebrates its 80th anniversary of listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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