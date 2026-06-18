NYSE Content Update: Knicks to Celebrate First Title in 53 Years with Parade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 18th

  • Investors parse through the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and remarks made by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh:
    • The central bank left interest rates unchanged, with the target range holding steady at 3.5-3.75%.
    • The Fed's 'dot plot' signaled that officials anticipate a rate hike later this year.
  • McGraw Hill CEO Philip Moyer will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the education company's AI strategy.
  • The New York Knicks will make their way up the Canyon of Heroes for a ticker-tape parade celebrating the team's first NBA championship since 1973.

Opening Bell
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) hosts its Investor Day from the NYSE.

Closing Bell
First Carolina Financial Services (NYSE: FCBM) celebrates its IPO.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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