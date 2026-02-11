NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Fintech AGI to Open for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 11th
- Markets are higher this morning as the DOW is coming off a third straight session closing above 50,000 and traders await the delayed January Jobs Report.
- Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) is celebrating its IPO this morning after raising $240 million.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) will celebrate its 30th anniversary by ringing the closing bell, with CFO Mark Scheiwer joining NYSE Live and Chief Gardening Officer Martha Stewart on-site as well.
Opening Bell
Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) marks 30 years on the NYSE
