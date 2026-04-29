NYSE Content Update: Bill Ackman Raises $5 Billion in Pershing Square IPO

NYSE Content Update: Bill Ackman Raises $5 Billion in Pershing Square IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 29th

  • Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision, with traders expecting interest rates to hold steady.
  • Four of the largest holdings by weight for the NYSX ETF – Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta – will report earnings following today's market close.
  • Shares of Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) will begin trading on the NYSE today after raising $5 billion in the combined IPO.
  • Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) Chairman and CEO David Garofalo will join Taking Stock to reflect on the company's five-year listing anniversary. 

Opening Bell
Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) celebrate their IPO.

Closing Bell
Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) celebrates its five-year listing anniversary.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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