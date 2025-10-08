NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + The AW Playmaker Awards Take the Stage at 11 Wall Street

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + The AW Playmaker Awards Take the Stage at 11 Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 8th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Wednesday as traders await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The gains come after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak.
  • The Federal Reserve meeting minutes should provide clues this afternoon on the path forward for interest rates, while investors keep their focus on long-term opportunities.
  • Fanatics Advertising will present the Advertising Week Playmaker Awards at the NYSE this evening. They spotlight innovators in sports that are rewriting the rules of engagement.

Opening Bell
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) celebrates the 47th Annual Empire State Building Run-Up – Presented by NYU Langone Health

Closing Bell
Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) celebrates the approval of its first medicine in June and transforming into a commercial-stage company with a promising pipeline

Nuvation Bio Announces Appointment of Dr. Robert Mashal to its Board of Directors

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of Robert Mashal, M.D. to its Board of Directors. "We are delighted to have Dr. Mashal... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

NUV-1511 is the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical study of NUV-1511 in 1H 2024 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 and Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide are ongoing Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Announced formation of oncology-focused... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board members bring significant global expertise in oncology drug and clinical development Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has granted 25,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share... Keep Reading...
Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024. Details for the Company's presentation: Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Time:... Keep Reading...
Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two... Keep Reading...
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk... Keep Reading...

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide... Keep Reading...

