NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fortune Celebrates Cyber 60 List

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 30th

  • Stocks are lower Thursday morning as investors react to a flurry of headlines over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
  • Big tech earnings arrived after Wednesday's market close. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta all released their latest figures as investors evaluate the pace of AI spending and the returns companies are getting on their investments.
  • President Trump and his Chinese counterpart met overnight in South Korea. Among the headlines, China will pause export controls over rare earths, while the U.S. will cut fentanyl-linked tariffs.

Opening Bell
Fortune celebrates the winners of this year's Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed and AWS

Closing Bell
Bitwise ETFs announces the launch of BSOL

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--fortune-celebrates-cyber-60-list-302599849.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/30/c8583.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEFintech Investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a prospecting program at its Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the... Keep Reading...
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that it has identified 4 distinct extensive drill-ready gold-rich zones that remain wide open located... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its diamond drill program at the Mosseau Gold Project is well underway, with the first five holes... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou