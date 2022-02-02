Gaming Investing News
NxGen Brands Inc. is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry2021 was a year where consumer demands continued to redefine the market. As concepts like 15-minute delivery begin to take hold, consumers are now expecting faster and cheaper delivery on an increasing ...

NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company") is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.

2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry

2021 was a year where consumer demands continued to redefine the market. As concepts like 15-minute delivery begin to take hold, consumers are now expecting faster and cheaper delivery on an increasing range of goods and services. Cannabis products are no exception, and the company spent a significant portion of 2021 developing the networks and technologies needed to bring this ultra-fast delivery model to its customers.

2022 Roadmap: "Our developments reach far beyond just Secure Cannabis Delivery"

Summing up the company's roadmap for 2022, company President & CEO Angel Burgos stated, "A massive realization for us in 2021 was that our developments reach far beyond just Cannabis Delivery Market. We realized that our hardware, communications networks, and our Point of Presence (POP) acquisition and implementation strategy are all equally applicable to any given consumer goods category. If you can get same-day groceries, or same-day Cannabis, why can't we do the same for everything?"

Differentiation from established platforms

"Understanding how large delivery service companies are coming into existence is necessary to understanding our model," said Burgos. "For big corporations, the strategy so far has been to set up ultra-massive distribution centers, or, at the other end of the scale, and a key in achieving ultra-fast delivery, is to set up networks of smaller dark stores to service local customers," he continued. Understanding that in this model, the limitations of growth are geographical due to the ever more challenging time constraints.

Describing the company's differentiated approach, Burgos said, "Our approach is similar to the fast grocery delivery model. That is, we're focusing on hyper-local mini distribution centers. However, we're differentiating ourselves by empowering local businesses to act as our fulfillment partners. This creates a perfect win-win-win scenario. For us, we win by limiting the capital outlay needed to establish new networks. Our customers win by gaining access to a larger range of products than the big platforms can possibly offer. And for our retail partners, we're arming them with the tools they need to compete with the big online platforms."

Leveraging existing infrastructure

A key piece in the viability of the company's fast-delivery model is the rapid establishment of networks by linking up existing driver and delivery networks with retailers. On this point, Angel Burgos said, "The flexibility of utilizing existing delivery network resources, immediate availability, and a proven network of drivers in the industry allows us to sign up everyone from a local pharmacy to our high-end concierge delivery service for customers with exclusive needs. It also enables us to dedicate our efforts to improving the customer experience while always ensuring that the drivers and delivery providers are recognized as the backbone of our design, ensuring that the proper compensation and growth opportunities are implemented."

Burgos continued, "Our integration of MyIAD tracking technologies and experience has helped expedite the R&D phase and helped shape the final form of the integration design for the delivery network operations. In addition, our model of integrating small and medium businesses anywhere in the US while establishing relationships with vital C-Store chains will provide us the network resources and data points to effectively determine the local market's needs and maximize product and service availability."

Initial rollout of the company's fast-delivery service

Outlining the company's initial rollout strategy, Burgos said, "The year 2021 taught us valuable lessons which will allow a more goal-driven approach on how to secure delivery market share. We plan to start via regionalized zip codes that are part of the beta program. This will allow us to streamline the process of implementation and operations."

"In our expansion of the delivery and logistics operational model, we are currently integrating the next generation of Smart Lockers, delivery tracking technology, and development of our Delivery as a Service integration model," he continued.

Cannabis delivery is still in scope

The company continues to request state-registered licenses as a cannabis delivery company to expand its original model of GPS-monitored, real-time cannabis delivery. The company is convinced that its experience and market share in the CBD industry, combined with its new sales and delivery platform, will give it a major competitive advantage.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. owns a wholly owned subsidiary NxGen Brands LLC dba: LeafyWell™. Our websites can be viewed at www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries to stimulate growth cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please get in touch with sales@nxgenbrands.com.

For more information on "NXGB," the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@nxgenbrands.com with "NXGB" in the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital or our future financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. It would be best if you did not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure.

Contact:
info@nxgenbrands.com
Phone: (888) 315-6339

SOURCE NxGen Brands Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112477

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less
Ways to Invest in Gaming

Ways to Invest in Gaming

New gaming devices coupled with the advancement of existing gadgets have paved the way for the gaming industry to reach new heights in terms of market value.

Gamers are spoiled for choice today as game publishers continue to release titles across multiple platforms, including mobile, personal computers (PCs), tablets and consoles.

So how can investors get involved and potentially make a profit in this exciting and quickly developing space? Read on for a look at the digital gaming industry, including what makes it lucrative and what stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors may want to consider.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Paidia/

In the news release, NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING, issued 01-Feb-2022 by Paidia over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, third sentence, should read "Executive leadership includes Jill Kenney , Paidia Founder and CEO (former Head of Media at Red Bull Canada), Stephanie Peloza , Head Narrative Designer (popular gaming creator and transgender activist), Camille Salazar-Hadaway , Head of Partnerships (well known esports host and content producer), Taylor Sudermann , Director of Digital Products and Platform (former Digital Programming at Red Bull Canada), and Julia Becker , Corporate Advisor (former Head of Investor Relations at Enthusiast Gaming)." The complete, corrected release follows:

NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

Keep reading... Show less

Midnite Announces Series A Round Led by The Raine Group

Midnite, a licensed esports betting platform, announced today the first closing of its $16mm Series A funding round led by The Raine Group, a leading global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media and telecommunications. As part of the round, existing investors increased their investment in Midnite. Notable previous backers of Midnite include Makers Fund and Venrex. The Raine Group's Co-Founder and Partner John Salter will join Midnite's Board of Directors and Managing Director Garrett Gomes will become a Board Observer. Raine's investment is a part of its dedicated gaming investment platform.

Proceeds from this round will be used to help fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the company supercharges its product platform including:

Keep reading... Show less

NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

Today Paidia Gaming (" Paidia ") announced that its women-led team successfully raised over $4.4 million USD ( $5.57 million CAD) in seed capital to fund the development and growth of its fully-integrated, gaming portal - paidiagaming.com . The oversubscribed financing validates the inherent industry demand for Paidia's vision of building a community-led platform for all gamers focused on inclusivity, kindness and safety.

Keep reading... Show less

World's First Celebrity NFT Platform TOKAU Launches its First Metaverse MetaTokyo and Begins Sales of Digital Real Estate

TOKAU, a cryptocurrency network and the world's first celebrity NFT platform, announced that it will launch "MetaTokyo'', the first area on their original metaverse MetaCity. The area will be released to all users in Feb, 2022 and its digital real estate "Land" will be on public sale on TOKAU Dapp .

Keep reading... Show less

Galaxy Fight Club Raises $7M to Build the First Cross-IP PvP game for the NFT Metaverse

Galaxy Fight Club a Polygon-based cross-IP MOBA game, has successfully closed $7 million in a seed and private sale led by Animoca Brands, Sequoia Capital and Skyvision Capital. Galaxy Fight Club's vision is to build a truly open ecosystem with interoperability of digital items where the players, instead of the company, own their IP. On this cross-IP game platform, players will be able to login and battle with the NFTs that they own such as a Bored Ape or a Cryptoadz, enabling different IPs from different collections to interact with each other in a meaningful way.

Additional backers and partners in the round include The Chernin Group, YGG SEA, Spartan Capital, Sfermion, PKO Investments, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Huobi Innovation Labs, Kucoin Labs, Rarestone Capital, Formless Capital, Gerstenbrot Capital, Perion, Double Peak Group, Polkastarter, MEXC, MoonEdge, Edimus Capital, Bondly, Astronaut Capital, Panony, 18 Ventures, Zokyo as well as many other notable angel investors including Kevin Lin of Twitch, Kun Gao of Crunchyroll and Matt Finick of ROBLOX and Marvel Studios.

Galaxy Fight Club's Founder Ado says, "In Ready Player One there are different planets known for different experiences and players hop between each planet with their avatars. At the moment most P2E games are still turn-based and not that enjoyable, Galaxy Fight Club is designed to be fun-to-play first, play-to-earn second. in the future we see Galaxy Fight Club as that go-to planet for PvP experiences known for fighting, combat and excitement."

Galaxy Fight Club is already expanding their team rapidly, onboarding industry veterans from the traditional gaming industry as well as blockchain experts.

"There are two major trends coming to crypto gaming— shepherding in the utility of PFP NFTs and making play-to-earn games more fun– Galaxy Fight Club is pioneering both," says Jarrod Dicker , Partner at TCG. "Building off of the composability nature of major NFT projects, Galaxy Fight Club is creating a new value for these communities by presenting a fun way to leverage their favorite projects."

"We see a huge potential of protocols integrating increased utility of their NFT's rather than being solely a social status symbol.The team have a wealth of experience in understanding products to design an easy, fun and interactive game combined with strong blockchain talent to integrate the P2E experience," said Patrick Wu , Partner at Skyvision Capital.

Galaxy Fight Club has allocated 40% of their total token supply to their community through their Genesis Galaxy Fighter NFTs, a significant portion even for P2E games.

About Galaxy Fight Club

Galaxy Fight Club is the first cross-IP, cross-platform (PC+ Mobile) PvP fighting game where holders of different NFT collections can battle with each other to both win and earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics.

Website - https://galaxyfightclub.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GalaxyFight_NFT
Medium - https://medium.com/@Galaxyfightclub/
Discord - https://discord.gg/galaxyfightclub
Official Community Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nftofficial
Official Announcement Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nft

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×