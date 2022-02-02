NxGen Brands Inc. is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry2021 was a year where consumer demands continued to redefine the market. As concepts like 15-minute delivery begin to take hold, consumers are now expecting faster and cheaper delivery on an increasing ...

GAMING00