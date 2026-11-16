NVRO Metals Completes Acquisition of Northern Territories Resources

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NVRO Metals Limited ("NVRO Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) is pleased to announce that it has completed, through its wholly owned subsidiary NVRO Metals (Australia) Pty Ltd ("NVRO Australia"), the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Northern Territories Resources Pty Ltd ("NTR") pursuant to the deed of company arrangement dated June 8, 2026, as amended (the "DOCA") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition follows the closing of the Company's C$35 million private placement announced on November 10, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). NTR owns the site of the NVRO Metal Hub in the Northern Territory, Australia, which will host the first industrial deployment of the NVRO Process™.
Completion of the Acquisition
In accordance with the DOCA, NVRO Australia paid the specified contribution of A$14,600,000 to the deed administrators under the DOCA and an environmental bond top-up of A$2,311,716. The administrators appointed Grant Freeman (CEO, NVRO Metals Limited) and Karina Nott (CFO, NVRO Metals Limited), and removed the existing directors, as directors of NTR.
The Company has issued 6,538,461 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.13 per share (C$850,000) to Beijing Jinhong Investment and Development Co., Ltd. or its nominee, and paid A$50,000 to Huanxue He, as consideration for their consents to, and the transfer of their NTR shares in connection with, the Acquisition. The balance of the secured debt owing to Evolver Investments Pty Ltd, after the settlement through the issuance of Debt Units, being units issued to settle debt as more particularly set forth in the announcement on November 10, 2026, was settled in full.
The common shares issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
Following completion, the Company has 811,025,190 common shares issued and outstanding.
Amended Technical Report
The Company plans to file an amended NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NVRO Metals Hub Australia Project NI 43-101 Technical Report," dated July 23, 2026, with an effective date of July 20, 2026, prepared by Troy Lowien, Matthew Binks and James Marshall of Measured Group Pty Ltd, and Michael Cudby of PPM Global Pty Ltd. The report incorporates minor amendments following review by the Exchange and is expected to be available on or about November 16, 2026 under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Board Changes
Effective October 20, 2026, following the Company's annual general meeting, Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Gill joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Gill also serves as Technical Advisor to the Board. David Cam retired as Executive Chair and director, and Jackie Przybylowski ceased to serve as a director. Paul McRae assumed the role of Chair. Mr. Cam remains an advisor under a Founder's Agreement. The Company thanks Mr. Cam and Ms. Przybylowski for their contributions and service.
About NVRO Metals Limited
NVRO Metals Limited is a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious, base and critical metals from refractory sulfidic ores, concentrates and tailings. The Company's proprietary NVRO Process™ is a hybrid acid leach that operates at low temperature and near atmospheric pressure, using nitric acid in catalytic quantities to break sulfide bonds and liberate contained metals, with continuous regeneration and recycling of reagents. NVRO Metals is advancing the NVRO Metal Hub in the Northern Territory, Australia, alongside client programs and partnerships internationally.
Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.nvrometals.com.
For further information, please contact:
NVRO Metals Limited
Grant Freeman, CEO
ir@nvrometals.com
Investor Relations
Investor Cubed
+1-647-258-3310
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange for the Acquisition; and the development of the NVRO Metal Hub, including its role as the site of the first industrial deployment of the NVRO Process™.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that: final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange will be obtained on a timely basis; required permits and approvals for the NVRO Metal Hub will be obtained on acceptable terms; the NVRO Process™ will perform at industrial scale as expected; and the Company will have access to sufficient capital to advance its plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, permits and approvals; environmental, bonding and rehabilitation liabilities associated with a previously operated site; technology and scale-up risk; financing risk and dilution; changes in commodity prices and exchange rates; and the other risk factors described in the Company's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.