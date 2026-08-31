NV Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX,OTC:NVGLF)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its News Release of August 11, 2026, it has completed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement whereby it issued 1,759,052 units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds $703,620.80 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.80 per Share and expires 2 years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to close a second tranche of the Offering in the next few weeks.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the closing of the Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for an anticipated drill program and general working capital.

An insider participated in the Offering and is considered to be a "related party" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, the issuance is considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101 but is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares to be issued to the related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX0(OTCQB:NVGLF) is a well-financed exploration company with ~35 million shares issued, over $2.0 M in its treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge. 2026-7 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at nvx.gold or contact us at 604-245-0054.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



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