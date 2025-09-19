Nuvation Bio Receives Approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for IBTROZITM for Patients with Advanced ROS1-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Nuvation Bio Receives Approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for IBTROZITM for Patients with Advanced ROS1-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

IBTROZI will be marketed in Japan by Nippon Kayaku

Approval is based on the pivotal Phase 2 TRUST studies, demonstrating IBTROZI's high rates and durability of responses

Primary companion diagnostic approved in parallel

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved IBTROZI TM (taletrectinib) for the treatment of adult patients with ROS1-positive (ROS1+) unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As part of an exclusive license agreement entered in 2023, Nippon Kayaku will commercialize IBTROZI in Japan.

The approval by Japan's MHLW was based on data from the pivotal Phase 2 TRUST clinical program evaluating taletrectinib in patients globally, including Japan. Results from a pooled analysis of the TRUST clinical program were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in April 2025.

In parallel, the MHLW also approved the AmoyDx ® PLC Panel as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC who may benefit from treatment with IBTROZI.

"Building on the regulatory approvals for IBTROZI in the U.S. and China, this additional approval by the MHLW further underscores the best-in-class potential and promise that IBTROZI holds for patients living with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer around the globe," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "We remain steadfastly committed to bringing forward innovative cancer treatments that can help patients stay ahead of their disease."

On June 11, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to IBTROZI for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC across lines of therapy, following a Priority Review and double Breakthrough Therapy designations. On June 20, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® added taletrectinib (IBTROZI) as a Preferred Agent in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines ® ) in Oncology for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers (NSCLC). Specifically, the NCCN Guidelines now include taletrectinib (IBTROZI) as a Preferred Agent for both first-line and subsequent therapy for ROS1+ NSCLC, including specific recommendations for those with brain metastases and resistance mutations.

Prior to this, Nuvation Bio announced on January 6, 2025, that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had approved taletrectinib for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC who either have or have not been previously treated with ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI). Taletrectinib is marketed in China by Innovent Biologics under the brand name DOVBLERON ® .

Upon the first establishment of the reimbursement price in Japan, which is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025, Nuvation Bio will receive a USD $25 million milestone payment to go towards continued progression of our pipeline and portfolio.

About ROS1+ NSCLC
Each year, more than one million people globally are diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of lung cancer. It is estimated that approximately 2% of patients with NSCLC have ROS1+ disease. About 35% of patients newly diagnosed with metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC have tumors that have spread to their brain. The brain is also the most common site of disease progression, with about 50% of previously treated patients developing central nervous system (CNS) metastases.

About IBTROZI
IBTROZI is an oral, potent, CNS-active, selective, next-generation ROS1 inhibitor therapy. On June 11, following Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for both first- and second-line or later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IBTROZI for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC. Learn more at IBTROZI.com.

About the TRUST Clinical Program
The TRUST clinical program evaluating IBTROZI for the treatment of adult patients with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC included two Phase 2 single-arm pivotal studies: TRUST-I (NCT04395677) in China, which enrolled 173 patients, and TRUST-II (NCT04919811), a global study, which enrolled 189 patients. The primary endpoint of these registrational studies is confirmed objective response rate (cORR) as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC). Secondary endpoints include intracranial cORR, duration of response, progression-free survival, and safety.

Indication
IBTROZI is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IBTROZI TM (taletrectinib)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Hepatotoxicity, including drug-induced liver injury and fatal adverse reactions, can occur. 88% of patients experienced increased AST, including 10% Grade 3/4. 85% of patients experienced increased ALT, including 13% Grade 3/4. Fatal liver events occurred in 0.6% of patients. Median time to first onset of AST or ALT elevation was 15 days (range: 3 days to 20.8 months).

Increased AST or ALT each led to dose interruption in 7% of patients and dose reduction in 5% and 9% of patients, respectively. Permanent discontinuation was caused by increased AST, ALT, or bilirubin each in 0.3% and by hepatotoxicity in 0.6% of patients.

Concurrent elevations in AST or ALT ≥3 times the ULN and total bilirubin ≥2 times the ULN, with normal alkaline phosphatase, occurred in 0.6% of patients.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal ILD or pneumonitis can occur. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 2.3% of patients, including 1.1% Grade 3/4. One fatal ILD case occurred at the 400 mg daily dose. Median time to first onset of ILD/pneumonitis was 3.8 months (range: 12 days to 11.8 months).

ILD/pneumonitis led to dose interruption in 1.1% of patients, dose reduction in 0.6% of patients, and permanent discontinuation in 0.6% of patients.

QTc Interval Prolongation: QTc interval prolongation can occur, which can increase the risk for ventricular tachyarrhythmias (e.g., torsades de pointes) or sudden death. IBTROZI prolongs the QTc interval in a concentration-dependent manner.

In patients who received IBTROZI and underwent at least one post baseline ECG, QTcF increase of >60 msec compared to baseline and QTcF >500 msec occurred in 13% and 2.6% of patients, respectively. 3.4% of patients experienced Grade ≥3. Median time from first dose of IBTROZI to onset of ECG QT prolongation was 22 days (range: 1 day to 38.7 months). Dose interruption and dose reduction each occurred in 2.8% of patients.

Significant QTc interval prolongation may occur when IBTROZI is taken with food, strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors, and/or drugs with a known potential to prolong QTc. Administer IBTROZI on an empty stomach. Avoid concomitant use with strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors and/or drugs with a known potential to prolong QTc.​

Hyperuricemia: Hyperuricemia can occur and was reported in 14% of patients, with 16% of these requiring urate-lowering medication without pre-existing gout or hyperuricemia. 0.3% of patients experienced Grade ≥3. Median time to first onset was 2.1 months (range: 7 days to 35.8 months). Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients.

Myalgia with Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation: Myalgia with or without CPK elevation can occur. Myalgia occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 11 days (range: 2 days to 10 months).

Concurrent myalgia with increased CPK within a 7-day time period occurred in 0.9% of patients. Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients with myalgia and concurrent CPK elevation.

Skeletal Fractures: IBTROZI can increase the risk of fractures. ROS1 inhibitors as a class have been associated with skeletal fractures. 3.4% of patients experienced fractures, including 1.4% Grade 3. Some fractures occurred in the setting of a fall or other predisposing factors. Median time to first onset of fracture was 10.7 months (range: 26 days to 29.1 months). Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on literature, animal studies, and its mechanism of action, IBTROZI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman.

ADVERSE REACTIONS
Among patients who received IBTROZI, the most frequently reported adverse reactions (≥20%) were diarrhea (64%), nausea (47%), vomiting (43%), dizziness (22%), rash (22%), constipation (21%), and fatigue (20%). ​

The most frequently reported Grade 3/4 laboratory abnormalities (≥5%) were increased ALT (13%), increased AST (10%), decreased neutrophils (5%), and increased creatine phosphokinase (5%). ​

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors/CYP3A Inducers and Drugs that Prolong the QTc Interval: Avoid concomitant use.
  • Gastric Acid Reducing Agents: Avoid concomitant use with PPIs and H2 receptor antagonists. If an acid-reducing agent cannot be avoided, administer locally acting antacids at least 2 hours before or 2 hours after taking IBTROZI.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

  • Pregnancy: Please see important information in Warnings and Precautions under Embryo-Fetal Toxicity. ​
  • Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 weeks after the last dose.
  • Effect on Fertility: Based on findings in animals, IBTROZI may impair fertility in males and females. The effects on animal fertility were reversible.
  • Pediatric Use: The safety and effectiveness of IBTROZI in pediatric patients has not been established.
  • Photosensitivity: IBTROZI can cause photosensitivity. Advise patients to minimize sun exposure and to use sun protection, including broad-spectrum sunscreen, during treatment and for at least 5 days after discontinuation.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information .

About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI™), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X ( @nuvationbioinc ).

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding IBTROZI'S therapeutic potential and our expectations for the establishment and timing of reimbursement pricing in Japan as well as receipt of the related milestone payment under our exclusive license agreement with NK. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and commercialization, and initiating or conducting clinical studies due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; physician and patient behavior; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact
JR DeVita
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact
Kaitlyn Nealy
media@nuvationbio.com

NUVB
