This International Women’s Day, the company also launched a US$500,000 Inclusion Challenge with Radicle Growth for Women and Black, Indigenous & People of Color agri-tech entrepreneurs Nutrien Ltd. released today its 2022 Environment, Social and Governance Report. The report captures a year of focused action in the pursuit of Nutrien’s 2030 sustainability commitments and supporting initiatives. Related ...

NTR:CA,NTR