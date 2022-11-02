Phosphate Investing News

Nutrien revised full-year 2022 earnings guidance to reflect lower near-term potash sales volumes and prices; continue to advance strategic growth initiatives based on a positive multi-year view of the fundamentals.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its third quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.6 billion ($2.94 diluted net earnings per share), which includes a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million relating to our Phosphate operations. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share 1 were $2.51 and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.5 billion.

"Nutrien has delivered record earnings in 2022 due to the strength of agriculture fundamentals, higher fertilizer prices and excellent Retail performance. During the third quarter, we saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which has impacted our sales volumes and realized prices in the second half of the year. However, the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"We are focused on efficiently supplying our customers with the products and services they need to help sustainably feed a growing world. We continue to take a multi-year view of the market and remain confident that our additional low-cost potash and nitrogen production capability will be required to meet future demand," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights:

  • Nutrien generated record net earnings of $6.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $10.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. As a result, cash provided by operating activities improved to $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022.
  • Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance 1 and adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 to $12.2 to $13.2 billion and $13.25 to $14.50 per share, respectively.
  • Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") delivered record adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022, due to supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 as at September 30, 2022 improved to 55 percent compared to 59 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins.
  • Potash adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices and record offshore sales volumes, more than offsetting lower North American sales volumes.
  • Nitrogen third quarter and first nine months of 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices that more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower ammonia and urea sales volumes.
  • In the third quarter of 2022, we recognized a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million associated with our Phosphate operations and $780 million for the first nine months due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.
  • Nutrien repurchased approximately 40 million shares year-to-date as of November 1, 2022, under our share repurchase programs, for a total of approximately $3.5 billion. Nutrien plans to allocate approximately $4 billion to share repurchases in 2022. While some repurchases may now extend into the first quarter of 2023 due to lower forecasted operating cash flow in 2022, we still intend on completing our existing 10 percent share repurchase program prior to its expiry in February 2023.
1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of November 2, 2022. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Information Form"), each for the year ended December 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2021 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail

  • Global grain stocks-to-use ratio, excluding China, is projected to decline to the lowest level in more than a quarter century, driven by reduced corn and wheat production expectations in the US and Europe. As a result of historically tight supply and demand balances, spot prices of corn, soybeans and wheat are up 25 to 50 percent compared to the 10-year average and we expect strong futures prices will provide an incentive for growers to boost production in 2023.
  • The re-opening of the Black Sea to Ukrainian grain exports positively impacted exports from the region but there is uncertainty over the continuation of the United Nations brokered agreement with Russia. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects that Ukrainian grain exports will decline by 44 percent year-over-year in 2023, in large part driven by reduced production levels.
  • Weather has been favorable in North America and we anticipate that the rapid pace of harvest will support strong fall ammonia demand and normal application rates of potash, phosphate and crop protection products.
  • South American spring crop planting is proceeding with a mix of planting conditions. Argentina continues to be impacted by La Nina-related drought, while planting conditions in much of Brazil have generally been favorable. We expect that Brazilian soybean acreage will increase by 3 to 4 percent, which is also expected to support a proportional increase in safrinha corn acreage.

Crop Nutrient Markets

  • Potash shipments from Belarus are projected to be down 50 to 60 percent and Russia down 20 to 25 percent in 2022 compared to the prior year, in line with our previous expectations. We have lowered our global potash shipment forecast to between 60 and 62 million tonnes in 2022, largely due to the impact of higher-than-expected inventory and cautious buying in North America and Brazil during the second half of 2022.
  • We expect robust agricultural fundamentals will support increased potash consumption in 2023 and believe pent-up demand will emerge as inventories are drawn down and prices stabilize. We expect potash supply from Eastern Europe will continue to be constrained in 2023, with shipments from Belarus projected to be down 40 to 60 percent and Russia down 15 to 30 percent compared to 2021 levels. Global potash shipments are forecast between 64 to 67 million tonnes in 2023, with projected Nutrien potash sales volumes of approximately 15 million tonnes.
  • Nitrogen prices continue to be supported by historically high European natural gas prices that have led to significant curtailments of ammonia and downstream nitrogen products. Shifts in global nitrogen trade flows have led to higher US exports and lower import volumes, which we expect will result in a tight North American supply and demand balance entering 2023.
  • Chinese urea and phosphate export restrictions have limited exports in 2022 and are expected to persist into 2023. The restrictions have led to low Chinese phosphate operating rates, maintaining relatively tight global phosphate supplies, while contributing to lower global sulfur prices and supporting phosphate production margins.

Financial Guidance

  • Nutrien revised its full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings per share guidance primarily due to lower expected Potash earnings as a result of lower potash sales volumes and realized prices, which more than offset stronger expected Retail earnings. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plan to allocate approximately $4 billion to share repurchases in 2022.
  • Nutrien lowered potash sales volume guidance primarily to reflect the impact of the compressed spring application season in North America that resulted in higher inventory carry-over and cautious purchasing.
  • Nutrien lowered nitrogen sales volume guidance to reflect the impact of Trinidad gas curtailments during the second half of 2022.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 53 of Nutrien's 2021 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.

Guidance Ranges 1 as of

Nov 2, 2022

Aug 3, 2022

(billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Low

High

Low

High

Adjusted net earnings per share 2

13.25

14.50

15.80

17.80

Adjusted EBITDA 2

12.2

13.2

14.0

15.5

Retail adjusted EBITDA

2.15

2.25

2.10

2.20

Potash adjusted EBITDA

5.8

6.2

7.6

8.2

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA

4.1

4.4

4.0

4.7

Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars)

700

800

750

850

Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3

12.5

12.9

14.3

14.9

Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3

10.4

10.5

10.6

11.0

Depreciation and amortization

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%)

25.0

26.0

25.5

26.5

Sustaining capital expenditures 4

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.4

1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.

2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

3 Manufactured product only. Nitrogen sales tonnes excludes ESN® products.

4 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Sales

8,188

6,024

36

30,351

20,445

48

Freight, transportation and distribution

204

220

(7)

628

653

(4)

Cost of goods sold

4,722

3,639

30

17,205

13,589

27

Gross margin

3,262

2,165

51

12,518

6,203

102

Expenses

1,056

1,108

(5)

3,368

3,249

4

Net earnings

1,583

726

118

6,569

1,972

233

Adjusted EBITDA 1

2,467

1,642

50

10,075

4,663

116

Diluted net earnings per share

2.94

1.25

135

11.96

3.41

251

Adjusted net earnings per share 1

2.51

1.38

82

11.10

3.75

196

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

878

(1,565)

n/m

3,374

249

n/m

Free cash flow 1

1,543

862

79

6,770

2,751

146

Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1

450

(1,890)

n/m

2,496

(544)

n/m

1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021. This was due to higher net realized selling prices from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses and strong Retail performance. In the third quarter of 2022, we recorded a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million related to our Phosphate operations, which impacted net earnings and brings the total impairment reversal to $780 million for the first nine months of 2022. Cash provided by operating activities increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due primarily to higher net earnings.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Gross Margin

Gross Margin (%)

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

Sales

Crop nutrients

1,605

1,194

34

214

246

(13)

13

21

Crop protection products

1,716

1,469

17

436

374

17

25

25

Seed

134

140

(4)

33

56

(41)

25

40

Merchandise

241

265

(9)

41

44

(7)

17

17

Nutrien Financial

65

54

20

65

54

20

100

100

Services and other 1

244

252

(3)

153

170

(10)

63

67

Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2

(25)

(27)

(7)

(25)

(27)

(7)

100

100

3,980

3,347

19

917

917

23

27

Cost of goods sold

3,063

2,430

26

Gross margin

917

917

Expenses 3

890

808

10

Earnings before finance

costs and taxes ("EBIT")

27

109

(75)

Depreciation and amortization

206

182

13

EBITDA

233

291

(20)

Adjustments 4

2

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

235

291

(19)

1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.

3 Includes selling expenses of $821 million (2021 – $746 million).

4 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Gross Margin

Gross Margin (%)

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

Sales

Crop nutrients

7,740

5,255

47

1,417

1,169

21

18

22

Crop protection products

6,086

5,220

17

1,523

1,137

34

25

22

Seed

1,861

1,819

2

382

362

6

21

20

Merchandise

755

763

(1)

133

127

5

18

17

Nutrien Financial

205

138

49

205

138

49

100

100

Services and other 1

729

737

(1)

555

570

(3)

76

77

Nutrien Financial elimination 1

(113)

(76)

49

(113)

(76)

49

100

100

17,263

13,856

25

4,102

3,427

20

24

25

Cost of goods sold

13,161

10,429

26

Gross margin

4,102

3,427

20

Expenses 2

2,733

2,467

11

EBIT

1,369

960

43

Depreciation and amortization

550

528

4

EBITDA

1,919

1,488

29

Adjustments 3

(17)

9

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

1,902

1,497

27

1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2 Includes selling expenses of $2,556 million (2021 – $2,276 million).

3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022 increased due to higher sales and gross margins across nearly all product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary products sales. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year's record results as strong crop protection product margins were offset by lower margins in other product categories as well as inflation on certain expense items in 2022. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 improved as at September 30, 2022 to 55 percent from 59 percent in the same period in 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin.
  • Crop nutrients sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin and gross margin per tonne increased in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year due to strategic procurement and the timing of inventory purchasing in the first half of 2022, with a decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to higher cost inventory. Sales volumes decreased in the first nine months of 2022 due to reduced application resulting from a delayed planting season in North America and earlier engagement in the prior year in a rising price environment.
  • Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, particularly in North America, due to higher prices along with increased sales and gross margin in proprietary products. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased in the first nine months of 2022, supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment.
  • Seed sales and gross margin increased in the first nine months of 2022 due to higher pricing and an increase in proprietary seed margins, with a decrease in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of timing and mix of seed sales compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Merchandise gross margin for the first nine months of 2022 increased due to strong margin performance in Australia animal health products from increased flock and herd sizes, with a decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars.
  • Nutrien Financial sales increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs and a higher interest-bearing trade receivable balance, driven by strong commodity pricing.
  • Services and other decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 mainly due to lower livestock volumes as wet conditions in Australia impeded movement, along with an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars.
1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.

Potash

Three Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Tonnes (thousands)

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

Net sales

North America

436

483

(10)

619

1,515

(59)

703

319

120

Offshore

1,568

705

122

2,548

2,276

12

616

310

99

2,004

1,188

69

3,167

3,791

(16)

633

313

102

Cost of goods sold

386

372

4

122

98

24

Gross margin – total

1,618

816

98

511

215

138

Expenses 1

352

146

141

Depreciation and amortization

35

35

2

EBIT

1,266

670

89

Gross margin excluding depreciation

Depreciation and amortization

112

131

(15)

and amortization – manufactured 3

546

250

119

EBITDA

1,378

801

72

Potash controllable cash cost of

Adjustments 2

7

(100)

product manufactured 3

70

55

27

Adjusted EBITDA

1,378

808

71

1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $348 million (2021 – $128 million).

2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Tonnes (thousands)

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

Net sales

North America

1,949

1,141

71

2,770

4,157

(33)

703

275

156

Offshore

4,573

1,475

210

7,149

6,412

11

640

230

178

6,522

2,616

149

9,919

10,569

(6)

658

248

165

Cost of goods sold

1,090

980

11

110

93

18

Gross margin – total

5,432

1,636

232

548

155

254

Expenses 1

975

333

193

Depreciation and amortization

36

35

2

EBIT

4,457

1,303

242

Gross margin excluding depreciation

Depreciation and amortization

354

371

(5)

and amortization – manufactured

584

190

207

EBITDA

4,811

1,674

187

Potash controllable cash cost of

Adjustments 2

9

(100)

product manufactured

56

51

10

Adjusted EBITDA

4,811

1,683

186

1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $959 million (2021 – $293 million).

2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes, which more than offset lower North American sales volumes, higher royalties and provincial mining taxes.

  • Sales volumes decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to a compressed North American spring application season that resulted in high inventory carry-over along with cautious purchasing. Offshore sales volumes were the highest of any first nine-month period on record due to strong demand and reduced supply from Eastern Europe.

  • Net realized selling price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 due to the impact of supply constraints, in particular related to uncertainty on future supply from Russia and Belarus. Net realized prices decreased from the second quarter of 2022 due to a decline in benchmark pricing, particularly in Brazil and North America.

  • Cost of goods sold per tonne in the first nine months of 2022 increased primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased net realized selling prices. Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased in the third quarter due to lower production volumes and a pull forward of maintenance activities.

Canpotex Sales by Market

(percentage of sales volumes, except as

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

otherwise noted)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Latin America

35

48

(13)

36

38

(2)

Other Asian markets 1

32

28

4

34

35

(1)

China

15

7

8

14

11

3

Other markets

10

8

2

9

10

(1)

India

8

9

(1)

7

6

1

100

100

100

100

1 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Tonnes (thousands)

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

Net sales

Ammonia

649

368

76

701

721

(3)

927

509

82

Urea

393

316

24

651

659

(1)

603

480

26

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

465

289

61

1,274

1,141

12

365

253

44

1,507

973

55

2,626

2,521

4

574

386

49

Cost of goods sold

872

591

48

333

234

42

Gross margin – manufactured

635

382

66

241

152

59

Gross margin – other 1

29

24

21

Depreciation and amortization

54

50

8

Gross margin – total

664

406

64

Gross margin excluding depreciation

(Income) expenses

(50)

(1)

n/m

and amortization – manufactured 2

295

202

46

EBIT

714

407

75

Ammonia controllable cash cost of

Depreciation and amortization

141

125

13

product manufactured 2

62

53

17

EBITDA/ Adjusted EBITDA

855

532

61

1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $264 million (2021 – $128 million) less cost of goods sold of $235 million (2021 – $104 million).

2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Tonnes (thousands)

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

Net sales

Ammonia

1,952

874

123

1,939

2,129

(9)

1,007

411

145

Urea

1,457

911

60

2,052

2,235

(8)

710

407

74

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

1,440

743

94

3,495

3,526

(1)

412

211

95

4,849

2,528

92

7,486

7,890

(5)

648

320

103

Cost of goods sold

2,351

1,628

44

314

206

52

Gross margin - manufactured

2,498

900

178

334

114

193

Gross margin – other 1

84

72

17

Depreciation and amortization

54

52

4

Gross margin – total

2,582

972

166

Gross margin excluding depreciation

(Income) expenses

(105)

(1)

n/m

and amortization – manufactured

388

166

134

EBIT

2,687

973

176

Ammonia controllable cash cost of

Depreciation and amortization

403

409

(1)

product manufactured

59

52

13

EBITDA

3,090

1,382

124

Adjustments 2

5

(100)

Adjusted EBITDA

3,090

1,387

123

1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $892 million (2021 – $512 million) less cost of goods sold of $808 million (2021 – $440 million).

2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices and higher earnings from equity-accounted investees, which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower ammonia and urea volumes.

  • Sales volumes increased in the third quarter of 2022 due to strong demand and higher offshore urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) sales that more than offset the impact of gas curtailments in Trinidad. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2022 decreased due to unplanned plant outages and a compressed North American spring application season.

  • Net realized selling price in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 were higher due to strong benchmark prices resulting from tight global supply and higher energy prices in key nitrogen producing regions. Net realized selling prices decreased from the second quarter of 2022 due to a seasonal reset in benchmark prices that resulted in lower Nitrogen summer fill pricing.

  • Cost of goods sold per tonne in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 increased primarily due to higher natural gas, raw material and other input costs. Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased in the third quarter and first nine months due to higher input costs, mainly electricity costs.

Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact

8.33

4.77

75

7.92

3.92

102

Realized derivative impact

(0.09)

0.01

n/m

(0.06)

0.02

n/m

Overall gas cost

8.24

4.78

72

7.86

3.94

99

Average NYMEX

8.20

4.01

104

6.77

3.18

113

Average AECO

4.46

2.83

58

4.34

2.48

75

  • Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Tonnes (thousands)

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

Net sales

Fertilizer

375

269

39

479

428

12

782

628

25

Industrial and feed

192

132

45

161

192

(16)

1,198

689

74

567

401

41

640

620

3

886

648

37

Cost of goods sold

445

300

48

695

484

44

Gross margin - manufactured

122

101

21

191

164

16

Gross margin – other 1

(8)

7

n/m

Depreciation and amortization

75

63

19

Gross margin – total

114

108

6

Gross margin excluding depreciation

(Income) expenses

(311)

12

n/m

and amortization – manufactured 3

266

227

17

EBIT

425

96

343

Depreciation and amortization

48

39

23

EBITDA

473

135

250

Adjustments 2

(330)

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

143

135

6

1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $84 million (2021 – $47 million) less cost of goods sold of $92 million (2021 – $40 million).

2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $330 million (2021 – nil).

3 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

Tonnes (thousands)

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

Net sales

Fertilizer

1,093

731

50

1,305

1,331

(2)

837

549

52

Industrial and feed

551

365

51

542

577

(6)

1,017

633

61

1,644

1,096

50

1,847

1,908

(3)

890

575

55

Cost of goods sold

1,157

853

36

626

448

40

Gross margin – manufactured

487

243

100

264

127

108

Gross margin – other 1

(10)

15

n/m

Depreciation and amortization

70

59

20

Gross margin – total

477

258

85

Gross margin excluding depreciation

(Income) expenses

(739)

26

n/m

and amortization – manufactured

334

186

80

EBIT

1,216

232

424

Depreciation and amortization

130

112

16

EBITDA

1,346

344

291

Adjustments 2

(780)

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

566

344

65

1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $232 million (2021 – $140 million) less cost of goods sold of $242 million (2021 – $125 million).

2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $780 million (2021 – nil).

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 mainly due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher raw material costs. Included with expenses in the third quarter of 2022, we recognized a $330 million non-cash impairment of assets reversal, which is deducted from adjusted EBITDA. This brings the total impairment reversal to $780 million for the first nine months of 2022 and is due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.
  • Sales volumes increased in the third quarter of 2022 due to strong offshore fertilizer sales, offsetting lower industrial sales that were impacted by an unplanned plant outage. Sales volumes in the first nine months of 2022 decreased due to a condensed North American spring application season and lower production volumes.
  • Net realized selling price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 aligned with the increase in global benchmark prices. Industrial and feed net realized selling prices increased to a greater extent than fertilizer prices in the third quarter of 2022, which reflects the typical lag in industrial and feed price realizations relative to spot fertilizer prices.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 primarily due to significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs.

Corporate and Others

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Selling expenses

(2)

(9)

(78)

(6)

(24)

(75)

General and administrative expenses

80

58

38

227

182

25

Share-based compensation expense

39

64

(39)

122

125

(2)

Other expenses

59

30

97

160

141

13

EBIT

(176)

(143)

23

(503)

(424)

19

Depreciation and amortization

19

12

58

55

34

62

EBITDA

(157)

(131)

20

(448)

(390)

15

Adjustments 1

63

89

(29)

230

232

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

(94)

(42)

124

(218)

(158)

38

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

  • General and administrative expenses were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to increased depreciation expense, higher donations and higher information technology-related expenses.
  • Other expenses were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to higher foreign exchange losses related to our US dollar denominated liabilities in our South American operations and higher information technology project-related costs. This was partially offset by the absence of cloud computing related expenses from our change in accounting policy and lower COVID-19 related expenses.

Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Finance costs

136

122

11

375

367

2

Income tax expense

487

209

133

2,206

615

259

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(230)

(79)

191

(296)

6

n/m

  • Finance costs were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to higher interest rates and a higher short-term debt balance, mostly offset by a lower long-term debt balance resulting from the early extinguishment of a portion of our long-term debt in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Income tax expense was higher as a result of higher earnings in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021.
  • Other comprehensive (loss) income is primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our foreign operations and our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. ("Sinofert"). In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, we had fair value losses on our investment in Sinofert due to share price decreases, compared to fair value gains due to share price increases in the same periods of 2021. In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, we had higher losses on foreign currency translation of our Retail operations, mainly in Australia and Canada compared to the same periods in 2021. These currencies depreciated relative to the US dollar as at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 levels, which led to losses in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022. This was partially offset by a net actuarial gain on our defined benefit pension plans in the third quarter of 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources and Uses of Liquidity

We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.

Sources and Uses of Cash

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

noted)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

878

(1,565)

n/m

3,374

249

n/m

Cash used in investing activities

(705)

(523)

35

(1,679)

(1,342)

25

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(29)

757

n/m

(1,319)

117

n/m

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(32)

(20)

60

(52)

(35)

49

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

112

(1,351)

n/m

324

(1,011)

n/m

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

  • Cash provided by operating activities was higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher net earnings driven by higher selling prices from global supply uncertainties, offset by working capital requirements.

Cash used in investing activities

  • Cash used in investing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was higher compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to higher spending to maintain the safety and reliability of our assets and to increase our potash production capabilities.

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

  • Cash used in financing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was higher compared to the same periods in 2021 due to increased share repurchases, partially offset with increased commercial paper and credit facility drawdowns to temporarily finance working capital requirements.

Financial Condition Review

The following balance sheet categories contain variances that are considered material:

As at

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

$ Change

% Change

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

823

499

324

65

Receivables

8,591

5,366

3,225

60

Inventories

6,545

6,328

217

3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

737

1,653

(916)

(55)

Property, plant and equipment

21,022

20,016

1,006

5

Liabilities and Equity

Short-term debt

4,454

1,560

2,894

186

Current portion of long-term debt

1,016

545

471

86

Payables and accrued charges

8,760

10,052

(1,292)

(13)

Long-term debt

7,020

7,521

(501)

(7)

Deferred income tax liabilities

3,489

3,165

324

10

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs

1,320

1,566

(246)

(16)

Share capital

14,588

15,457

(869)

(6)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(498)

(146)

(352)

241

Retained earnings

11,787

8,192

3,595

44

  • Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.
  • Receivables increased due to higher sales across all of our segments as a result of higher crop nutrient net realized selling prices consistent with higher benchmark pricing, as well as higher Retail vendor rebates receivables.
  • Inventories increased primarily due to higher cost to produce and/or purchase inventory across all our segments. We held higher than average levels of finished products inventory in our Nitrogen and Phosphate segments, resulting from timing of sales, turnarounds at our Nitrogen facilities at year-end and higher input costs. This was partially offset by a decrease in inventory in our Retail segment driven by seasonality. Generally, we carry higher inventory levels at year-end and during the early part of the year in preparation for the upcoming planting and application seasons. Throughout the year, inventory levels decrease as we sell to our customers.
  • Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory where Retail typically prepays for products at year-end and takes possession of inventory throughout the year.
  • Property, plant and equipment increased due to impairment reversals in the Phosphate segment.
  • Short-term debt increased due to additional commercial paper issuances and borrowings under our credit facilities for our seasonal working capital requirements and for share repurchases.
  • Payables and accrued charges decreased due to the seasonality of our Retail segment. Throughout the year, we settle our vendor obligations and customer prepayments decrease as drawdowns occur. As at September 30, 2022, we had higher payables balances compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher input costs from inflation and tight global supply.
  • Long-term debt decreased due to a reclassification to the current portion of long-term debt of our $500 million notes maturing May 2023.
  • Deferred income tax liabilities increased primarily in the NPK businesses in the US and Canada, partially offset by US Retail recoveries. The reversal of the Phosphate impairment also resulted in an increase in the deferred tax liability of $161 million.
  • Asset retirement obligations and accrued environment costs decreased due to changes in discount rates, reclassification to the current portion of asset retirement obligations and increased spending on remediation to restore our sites.
  • Share capital decreased from shares repurchased under our normal course issuer bids partially offset by exercise of stock options.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased due to a loss on currency translation of our foreign operations.
  • Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first nine months of 2022 exceeded dividends declared and share repurchases.

Capital Structure and Management

Principal Debt Instruments

As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

As at September 30, 2022

Outstanding and Committed

(millions of US dollars)

Rate of Interest (%)

Total Facility Limit

Short-Term Debt

Long-Term Debt

Credit facilities

Unsecured revolving term credit facility

n/a

4,500

Unsecured revolving term credit facility

4.1

2,000

1,000

Uncommitted revolving demand facility

4.0

1,000

500

Other credit facilities

760

South American

1.5 - 21.7

194

108

Australian

3.6

97

Other

3.3 - 4.0

8

3

Commercial paper

2.9 - 4.0

2,530

Other short-term debt

n/a

125

7

Total

4,454

118

The amount available under the commercial paper program is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. During the third quarter of 2022, we extended the maturity date of the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility from June 4, 2026 to September 14, 2027. There was no change to the total facility limit or the significant agreement terms from those we disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report.

During the third quarter of 2022, we entered into a new $2,000 million revolving term credit facility, with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility. The $2,000 million non-revolving term credit facilities we entered into in July 2022 to help temporarily manage normal seasonal working capital swings were closed prior to September 30, 2022.

Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the "Capital Structure and Management" section of our 2021 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes. Subsequent to the third quarter of 2022, we repaid the $500 million 3.15 percent notes that matured October 1, 2022.

Outstanding Share Data

As at November 1, 2022

Common shares

520,183,851

Options to purchase common shares

3,920,176

We repurchased approximately 40 million shares year-to-date as of November 1, 2022, under our share repurchase programs, for a total of approximately $3.5 billion and plan to allocate a total of approximately $4 billion to share repurchases in 2022. While some of the previously expected approximately $5 billion in repurchases may now extend into the first quarter of 2023 due to lower forecasted operating cash flow in 2022, we still intend on completing our existing 10 percent share repurchase program prior to its expiry in February 2023.

For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to our 2021 annual financial statements.

Quarterly Results

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Sales

8,188

14,506

7,657

7,267

6,024

9,763

4,658

4,052

Net earnings

1,583

3,601

1,385

1,207

726

1,113

133

316

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

1,577

3,593

1,378

1,201

717

1,108

127

316

Net earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

Basic

2.95

6.53

2.49

2.11

1.26

1.94

0.22

0.55

Diluted

2.94

6.51

2.49

2.11

1.25

1.94

0.22

0.55

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

Our earnings are significantly affected by fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather.

In the third and second quarters of 2022, earnings were impacted by $330 million and $450 million non-cash impairment reversals at White Springs and Aurora, respectively, of property, plant and equipment in the Phosphate segment related to higher forecasted global prices and a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins . In the fourth quarter of 2021, earnings were impacted by a $142 million loss resulting from the early extinguishment of long-term debt. In the fourth quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by a $250 million net gain on disposal of our investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E..

Critical Accounting Estimates

Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the audit committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on page 49 of our 2021 Annual Report. Other than the critical accounting estimates discussed below, there were no material changes in the three or nine months ended September 30, 2022 to our critical accounting estimates.

Impairment of Assets

Long-Lived Asset Impairment and Reversals

In the three months ended September 30, 2022, we continued to revise our near-term pricing forecasts due to continued global export restrictions from major producers and continued our review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating unit ("CGU"), White Springs. In 2017 and 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 million and $215 million respectively, as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Due to increases in our forecast, the recoverable amount of our White Springs CGU is above its carrying amount. As a result, during the three months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a full impairment reversal, net of depreciation, of $330 million in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends.

Goodwill Impairment Indicators

CGUs or groups of CGUs that have goodwill allocated to them must be assessed for impairment when events or circumstances indicate there could be an impairment, or at least annually. Based on our assumptions at the time of our impairment testing, the recoverable amount of each of our CGUs or groups of CGUs was greater than or approximately equal to their carrying amounts. Key assumptions in our testing models may change, and changes that could reasonably be expected to occur may cause impairment. Such change in assumptions could be driven by global supply and demand, other market factors, changes in regulations, and other future events outside our control.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rates and increased our Retail – North America group of CGUs discount rate to 8.5 percent (previous impairment analysis – 8.0 percent at June 30, 2022) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed.

The Retail – North America group of CGUs have $6.9 billion in associated goodwill. Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if there is an increase in the discount rate, or a deterioration in business operating results or economic conditions and actual results do not meet our forecasts. As at September 30, 2022, the Retail – North America group of CGUs carrying amount was equal to its recoverable amount. A 25 basis point increase in the discount rate will result in an impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill of approximately $500 million. A decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows or a reduction in the terminal growth rate will also result in impairment in the future. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

Risk Factors

Russia and Ukraine Conflict

The current conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the international response has, and may continue to have, potential wide-ranging consequences for global market volatility and economic conditions, including energy and commodity prices. Certain countries including Canada, the United States, Australia and certain European countries have imposed strict financial and trade sanctions against Russia, with Russia and Belarus imposing retaliatory sanctions of their own, which have had, and may continue to have, far-reaching effects on the global economy, energy and commodity prices, food security and crop nutrient supply and prices. The short-, medium- and long-term implications of the conflict in Ukraine are difficult to predict with any degree of certainty at this time. While Nutrien does not have operations in Ukraine or Russia, there remains uncertainty relating to the potential impact of the conflict and its effect on global food security, growers and the market outlook for crop nutrient market supply and demand fundamentals and nutrient prices, and it could have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Depending on the extent, duration, and severity of the conflict, it may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks Nutrien is subject to and which are described in our 2021 Annual Report and 2021 Annual Information Form, including, without limitation, risks relating to market fundamentals and conditions (such as sanctions and trade flows and the impact thereof on crop nutrient supply and demand); cybersecurity threats; energy and commodity prices; inflationary pressures, interest rates and costs of capital; and supply chains and cost-effective and timely transportation.

Controls and Procedures

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings . Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation.

There has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended September 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Market Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2022 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies; our advancement of strategic growth initiatives; capital spending expectations for 2022; our intention to complete our existing share repurchase program in 2022 and 2023, including the funds allocated thereto; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2022 and 2023 including projected potash sales volumes; our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions and fundamentals for 2022 as well as our expectations for market conditions and fundamentals in 2023 and beyond, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, grower crop investment, crop mix, production expenses, shipments, consumption, prices and the impact of seasonality, import and export volumes and economic sanctions; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; acquisitions and divestitures and the anticipated benefits thereof; and the potential impairment of goodwill associated with our Retail – North America group of CGUs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, expenses, margins, demand, supply, product availability, shipments, consumption, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2022 and in the future; assumptions with respect to our intention to complete share repurchases under our share repurchase program, including the funding thereof, existing and future market conditions, including with respect to the price of our common shares, and compliance with respect to applicable limitations under securities laws and regulations and stock exchange policies; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall global economy; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on, among other things, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, global interest rates, supply chains and the global macroeconomic environment, including inflation; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our expectations regarding the impact of certain factors on the carrying amount of goodwill associated with our Retail – North America group of CGUs; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; seasonality; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social and governance matters, and achieve related expectations; the risk that rising interest rates and/or deteriorated business operating results may result in the impairment of goodwill attributed to certain of our cash generating units; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States.

The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) and sustaining capital expenditures guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.

Terms and Definitions

For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the "Terms & Definitions" section of our 2021 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, "n/m" indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool

Such data is not incorporated by reference herein.

Nutrien will host a Conference Call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Telephone Conference dial-in numbers:

  • From Canada and the US 1-888-886-7786
  • International 1-416-764-8683
  • No access code required. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to ensure you are placed on the call in a timely manner.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2022-q3-earnings-conference-call

Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data

Selected Retail Measures

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%)

Crop nutrients

35

26

22

24

Crop protection products

41

41

41

41

Seed

62

48

45

45

All products

30

27

27

27

Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes – thousands)

North America

1,066

1,112

6,286

7,729

International

782

898

2,732

2,833

Total

1,848

2,010

9,018

10,562

Crop nutrients selling price per tonne

North America

836

602

908

510

International

913

585

744

464

Total

869

595

858

498

Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne

North America

155

147

191

127

International

64

95

80

67

Total

117

124

157

111

Financial performance measures

2022

2021

Retail adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1, 2

11

11

Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2, 3

1,913

1,362

Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 4

16

12

Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 4

1

(1)

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 1, 4

6.7

6.4

Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 4

55

59

1 Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

2 These are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

3 Excluding acquisitions.

4 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nutrien Financial

As at September 30, 2022

As at

Dec 31, 2021

(millions of US dollars)

Current

past due

31–90 days

past due

>90 days

past due

Gross Receivables

Allowance 1

Net Receivables

Net Receivables

North America

3,009

49

138

77

3,273

(34)

3,239

1,488

International

572

8

56

25

661

(2)

659

662

Nutrien Financial receivables

3,581

57

194

102

3,934

(36)

3,898

2,150

1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $10 million (2021 – $9 million) in the Retail segment.

Selected Nitrogen Measures

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales volumes (tonnes – thousands)

Fertilizer

1,417

1,320

3,963

4,450

Industrial and feed

1,209

1,201

3,523

3,440

Net sales (millions of US dollars)

Fertilizer

764

533

2,658

1,503

Industrial and feed

743

440

2,191

1,025

Net selling price per tonne

Fertilizer

539

404

671

338

Industrial and feed

614

366

622

298

Production Measures

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Potash production (Product tonnes – thousands)

2,742

3,199

10,066

10,149

Potash shutdown weeks 1

10

10

15

14

Ammonia production – total 2

1,483

1,414

4,359

4,355

Ammonia production – adjusted 2, 3

1,009

856

3,015

2,863

Ammonia operating rate (%) 3

91

77

92

87

P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes – thousands)

335

384

1,063

1,109

P 2 O 5 operating rate (%)

78

90

84

87

1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, including inventory adjustments and unplanned events, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates, planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions.

2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes.

3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.

Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use both IFRS measures and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, and IFRS adoption transition adjustments.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net earnings

1,583

726

6,569

1,972

Finance costs

136

122

375

367

Income tax expense

487

209

2,206

615

Depreciation and amortization

526

489

1,492

1,454

EBITDA 1

2,732

1,546

10,642

4,408

Share-based compensation expense

39

64

122

125

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

11

1

67

1

Integration and restructuring related costs

15

8

35

47

(Reversal) impairment of assets

(330)

7

(780)

12

COVID-19 related expenses 2

16

8

34

Gain on disposal of investment

(19)

Cloud computing transition adjustment 3

36

Adjusted EBITDA

2,467

1,642

10,075

4,663

1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

2 COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs, and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions.

3 Cloud computing transition adjustment relates to cloud computing costs in prior years that no longer qualify for capitalization based on an agenda decision issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee in April 2021.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting. In 2022, we amended our calculation of adjusted net earnings to adjust for a gain on settlement of a derivative due to discontinued hedge accounting. There was no similar gain or loss in the comparative period. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Per

Per

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise

Increases

Diluted

Increases

Diluted

noted)

(Decreases)

Post-Tax

Share

(Decreases)

Post-Tax

Share

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

1,577

2.94

6,548

11.96

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense

39

30

0.06

122

91

0.17

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

11

8

0.01

67

50

0.09

Integration and restructuring related costs

15

11

0.02

35

26

0.05

Impairment reversal of assets

(330)

(265)

(0.49)

(780)

(619)

(1.13)

COVID-19 related expenses

8

6

0.01

Gain on disposal of investment

(19)

(14)

(0.03)

Gain on settlement of discontinued hedge accounting derivative

(18)

(14)

(0.03)

(18)

(13)

(0.02)

Adjusted net earnings

1,347

2.51

6,075

11.10

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Per

Per

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise

Increases

Diluted

Increases

Diluted

noted)

(Decreases)

Post-Tax

Share

(Decreases)

Post-Tax

Share

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

717

1.25

1,952

3.41

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense

64

48

0.09

125

94

0.16

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

1

1

1

1

Integration and restructuring related costs

8

6

0.01

47

35

0.06

Impairment of assets

7

5

0.01

12

9

0.02

COVID-19 related expenses

16

12

0.02

34

26

0.05

Cloud computing transition adjustment

36

27

0.05

Adjusted net earnings

789

1.38

2,144

3.75

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes certain items such as, but not limited to, the impacts of share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Definition: Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures and before changes in non-cash operating working capital. Free cash flow including non-cash operating working capital is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

878

(1,565)

3,374

249

Sustaining capital expenditures

(428)

(325)

(878)

(793)

Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital

450

(1,890)

2,496

(544)

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(1,093)

(2,752)

(4,274)

(3,295)

Free cash flow

1,543

862

6,770

2,751

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. In 2022, we replaced Potash cash COPM with this new financial measure. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total COGS – Potash

386

372

1,090

980

Change in inventory

(52)

(58)

20

(42)

Other adjustments 1

(5)

(1)

(29)

(7)

COPM

329

313

1,081

931

Depreciation and amortization in COPM

(84)

(101)

(317)

(315)

Royalties in COPM

(42)

(24)

(150)

(60)

Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM

(9)

(11)

(45)

(34)

Controllable cash COPM

194

177

569

522

Production tonnes (tonnes – thousands)

2,742

3,199

10,066

10,149

Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne

70

55

56

51

1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Total manufactured COGS for the Nitrogen segment.

Definition: Total Nitrogen COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total Manufactured COGS – Nitrogen

872

591

2,351

1,628

Total Other COGS – Nitrogen

235

104

808

440

Total COGS – Nitrogen

1,107

695

3,159

2,068

Depreciation and amortization in COGS

(117)

(105)

(334)

(347)

Cash COGS for products other than ammonia

(640)

(380)

(1,912)

(1,221)

Ammonia

Total cash COGS before other adjustments

350

210

913

500

Other adjustments 1

(31)

(36)

(145)

(66)

Total cash COPM

319

174

768

434

Natural gas and steam costs

(267)

(137)

(643)

(329)

Controllable cash COPM

52

37

125

105

Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 – thousands)

819

706

2,099

2,011

Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne

62

53

59

52

1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Average/Total

Current assets

9,924

12,392

12,487

11,262

Current liabilities

(7,828)

(9,223)

(9,177)

(5,889)

Working capital

2,096

3,169

3,310

5,373

3,487

Working capital from certain recent acquisitions

Adjusted working capital

2,096

3,169

3,310

5,373

3,487

Nutrien Financial working capital

(2,150)

(2,274)

(4,404)

(3,898)

Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial

(54)

895

(1,094)

1,475

306

Sales

3,878

3,861

9,422

3,980

Sales from certain recent acquisitions

Adjusted sales

3,878

3,861

9,422

3,980

21,141

Nutrien Financial revenue

(51)

(49)

(91)

(65)

Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial

3,827

3,812

9,331

3,915

20,885

Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)

16

Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)

1

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Average/Total

Current assets

8,013

9,160

9,300

8,945

Current liabilities

(6,856)

(7,530)

(7,952)

(5,062)

Working capital

1,157

1,630

1,348

3,883

2,005

Working capital from certain recent acquisitions

Adjusted working capital

1,157

1,630

1,348

3,883

2,005

Nutrien Financial working capital

(1,392)

(1,221)

(3,072)

(2,820)

Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial

(235)

409

(1,724)

1,063

(122)

Sales

2,618

2,972

7,537

3,347

Sales from certain recent acquisitions

Adjusted sales

2,618

2,972

7,537

3,347

16,474

Nutrien Financial revenue

(37)

(25)

(59)

(54)

Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial

2,581

2,947

7,478

3,293

16,299

Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)

12

Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)

(1)

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Total/Average

Nutrien Financial revenue

51

49

91

65

Deemed interest expense 1

(12)

(6)

(12)

(12)

Net interest

39

43

79

53

214

Average Nutrien Financial receivables

2,150

2,274

4,404

3,898

3,182

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%)

6.7

1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Total/Average

Nutrien Financial revenue

37

25

59

54

Deemed interest expense 1

(14)

(6)

(8)

(10)

Net interest

23

19

51

44

137

Average Nutrien Financial receivables

1,392

1,221

3,072

2,820

2,126

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%)

6.4

1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2022

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Total

Selling expenses

848

722

1,013

821

3,404

General and administrative expenses

43

45

54

50

192

Other expenses (income)

20

(12)

21

19

48

Operating expenses

911

755

1,088

890

3,644

Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

(173)

(167)

(171)

(204)

(715)

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

738

588

917

686

2,929

Gross margin

1,173

845

2,340

917

5,275

Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold

5

2

4

2

13

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization

1,178

847

2,344

919

5,288

Cash operating coverage ratio (%)

55

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2021

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Total

Selling expenses

727

667

863

746

3,003

General and administrative expenses

33

39

41

45

158

Other expenses (income)

8

15

34

17

74

Operating expenses

768

721

938

808

3,235

Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

(177)

(175)

(166)

(180)

(698)

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

591

546

772

628

2,537

Gross margin

885

652

1,858

917

4,312

Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold

3

2

3

2

10

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization

888

654

1,861

919

4,322

Cash operating coverage ratio (%)

59

Appendix C – Other Financial Measures

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided.

Retail adjusted EBITDA margin: Retail adjusted EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance, and plant turnarounds.

Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location: Calculated as total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, representing the organic EBITDA component, which excludes acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations in those quarters.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited - In millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted

C ondensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

SALES

2

8,188

6,024

30,351

20,445

Freight, transportation and distribution

204

220

628

653

Cost of goods sold

4,722

3,639

17,205

13,589

GROSS MARGIN

3,262

2,165

12,518

6,203

Selling expenses

826

749

2,570

2,287

General and administrative expenses

137

110

403

329

Provincial mining taxes

348

128

959

293

Share-based compensation expense

39

64

122

125

(Reversal) impairment of assets

3

(330)

7

(780)

12

Other expenses

4

36

50

94

203

EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES

2,206

1,057

9,150

2,954

Finance costs

136

122

375

367

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,070

935

8,775

2,587

Income tax expense

5

487

209

2,206

615

NET EARNINGS

1,583

726

6,569

1,972

Attributable to

Equity holders of Nutrien

1,577

717

6,548

1,952

Non-controlling interest

6

9

21

20

NET EARNINGS

1,583

726

6,569

1,972

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS")

Basic

2.95

1.26

12.00

3.42

Diluted

2.94

1.25

11.96

3.41

Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS

534,839,000

570,627,000

545,776,000

570,216,000

Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS

536,164,000

572,224,000

547,449,000

571,735,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(Net of related income taxes)

2022

2021

2022

2021

NET EARNINGS

1,583

726

6,569

1,972

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings:

Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans

60

61

Net fair value (loss) gain on investments

(54)

46

(61)

116

Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings:

Loss on currency translation of foreign operations

(191)

(124)

(272)

(129)

Other

(45)

(1)

(24)

19

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(230)

(79)

(296)

6

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,353

647

6,273

1,978

Attributable to

Equity holders of Nutrien

1,348

638

6,254

1,959

Non-controlling interest

5

9

19

19

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,353

647

6,273

1,978

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note 1

Note 1

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net earnings

1,583

726

6,569

1,972

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

526

489

1,492

1,454

Share-based compensation expense

39

64

122

125

(Reversal) impairment of assets

3

(330)

7

(780)

12

Provision for (recovery of) deferred income tax

160

(87)

152

(97)

Gain on disposal of investment

4

(19)

Cloud computing transition adjustment

4

36

Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous

(7)

(12)

112

42

Cash from operations before working capital changes

1,971

1,187

7,648

3,544

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Receivables

1,240

(266)

(3,602)

(3,101)

Inventories

517

130

(344)

193

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(44)

(133)

1,018

865

Payables and accrued charges

(2,806)

(2,483)

(1,346)

(1,252)

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

878

(1,565)

3,374

249

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures 1

(636)

(492)

(1,464)

(1,238)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(10)

(30)

(78)

(70)

Other

(90)

(19)

(60)

(57)

Net changes in non-cash working capital

31

18

(77)

23

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(705)

(523)

(1,679)

(1,342)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Transaction costs related to debt

(3)

(3)

(7)

Proceeds from short-term debt, net

2,017

1,040

2,867

1,037

Proceeds from long-term debt

81

41

89

Repayment of long-term debt

(22)

(50)

(5)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(83)

(78)

(256)

(242)

Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders

8

(259)

(261)

(780)

(779)

Repurchase of common shares

8

(1,700)

(148)

(3,306)

(150)

Issuance of common shares

4

125

168

188

Other

17

(2)

(14)

CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(29)

757

(1,319)

117

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(32)

(20)

(52)

(35)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

112

(1,351)

324

(1,011)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD

711

1,794

499

1,454

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD

823

443

823

443

Cash and cash equivalents comprised of:

Cash

428

315

428

315

Short-term investments

395

128

395

128

823

443

823

443

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

Interest paid

80

81

280

319

Income taxes paid

318

212

1,503

356

Total cash outflow for leases

111

91

339

299

1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $584 and $52 (2021 – $463 and $29), respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $1,317 and $147 (2021 – $1,171 and $67), respectively.

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

(Loss) Income ("AOCI")

Loss on

Currency

Equity

Number of

Translation

Holders

Non-

Common

Share

Contributed

of Foreign

Total

Retained

of

Controlling

Total

Shares

Capital

Surplus

Operations

Other

AOCI

Earnings

Nutrien

Interest

Equity

BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2020

569,260,406

15,673

205

(62)

(57)

(119)

6,606

22,365

38

22,403

Net earnings

1,952

1,952

20

1,972

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(128)

135

7

7

(1)

6

Shares repurchased (Note 8)

(2,460,097)

(68)

(46)

(36)

(150)

(150)

Dividends declared

(786)

(786)

(786)

Non-controlling interest transactions

(1)

(1)

(14)

(15)

Effect of share-based compensation

including issuance of common shares

4,166,620

213

(12)

201

201

Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges

(10)

(10)

(10)

(10)

Share cancellation

(210,173)

BALANCE – SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

570,756,756

15,818

147

(190)

68

(122)

7,735

23,578

43

23,621

BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2021

557,492,516

15,457

149

(176)

30

(146)

8,192

23,652

47

23,699

Net earnings

6,548

6,548

21

6,569

Other comprehensive loss

(270)

(24)

(294)

(294)

(2)

(296)

Shares repurchased (Note 8)

(38,387,969)

(1,070)

(23)

(2,241)

(3,334)

(3,334)

Dividends declared

(773)

(773)

(773)

Non-controlling interest transactions

(18)

(18)

Effect of share-based compensation

including issuance of common shares

3,058,561

201

(19)

182

182

Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges

3

3

3

3

Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans

(61)

(61)

61

BALANCE – SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

522,163,108

14,588

107

(446)

(52)

(498)

11,787

25,984

48

26,032

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30

December 31

As at

Note

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

823

443

499

Receivables

8,591

6,911

5,366

Inventories

6,545

4,674

6,328

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

737

654

1,653

16,696

12,682

13,846

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3

21,022

19,704

20,016

Goodwill

12,180

12,220

12,220

Other intangible assets

2,217

2,349

2,340

Investments

772

682

703

Other assets

937

679

829

TOTAL ASSETS

53,824

48,316

49,954

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

7

4,454

1,255

1,560

Current portion of long-term debt

1,016

46

545

Current portion of lease liabilities

303

281

286

Payables and accrued charges

8,760

6,930

10,052

14,533

8,512

12,443

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

7,020

10,094

7,521

Lease liabilities

884

896

934

Deferred income tax liabilities

5

3,489

3,043

3,165

Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities

337

451

419

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs

1,320

1,523

1,566

Other non-current liabilities

209

176

207

TOTAL LIABILITIES

27,792

24,695

26,255

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

8

14,588

15,818

15,457

Contributed surplus

107

147

149

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(498)

(122)

(146)

Retained earnings

11,787

7,735

8,192

Equity holders of Nutrien

25,984

23,578

23,652

Non-controlling interest

48

43

47

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

26,032

23,621

23,699

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

53,824

48,316

49,954

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and segment note.

In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year.

These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on November 2, 2022.

NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Corporate

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

– third party

3,967

1,968

1,666

587

8,188

– intersegment

13

84

236

126

(459)

Sales

– total

3,980

2,052

1,902

713

(459)

8,188

Freight, transportation and distribution

48

131

62

(37)

204

Net sales

3,980

2,004

1,771

651

(422)

7,984

Cost of goods sold

3,063

386

1,107

537

(371)

4,722

Gross margin

917

1,618

664

114

(51)

3,262

Selling expenses

821

3

7

1

(2)

(4)

826

General and administrative expenses

50

2

2

3

80

137

Provincial mining taxes

348

348

Share-based compensation expense

39

39

Impairment reversal of assets

(330)

(330)

Other expenses (income)

19

(1)

(59)

15

59

3

36

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

27

1,266

714

425

(176)

(50)

2,206

Depreciation and amortization

206

112

141

48

19

526

EBITDA 1

233

1,378

855

473

(157)

(50)

2,732

Integration and restructuring related costs

2

13

15

Share-based compensation expense

39

39

Impairment reversal of assets

(330)

(330)

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

11

11

Adjusted EBITDA

235

1,378

855

143

(94)

(50)

2,467

Assets – at September 30, 2022

23,507

14,078

11,802

2,742

2,500

(805)

53,824

1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Corporate

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

– third party

3,336

1,188

1,037

463

6,024

– intersegment

11

107

162

39

(319)

Sales

– total

3,347

1,295

1,199

502

(319)

6,024

Freight, transportation and distribution

107

98

54

(39)

220

Net sales

3,347

1,188

1,101

448

(280)

5,804

Cost of goods sold

2,430

372

695

340

(198)

3,639

Gross margin

917

816

406

108

(82)

2,165

Selling expenses

746

3

7

2

(9)

749

General and administrative expenses

45

1

3

3

58

110

Provincial mining taxes

128

128

Share-based compensation expense

64

64

Impairment of assets

7

7

Other expenses (income)

17

7

(11)

7

30

50

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

109

670

407

96

(143)

(82)

1,057

Depreciation and amortization

182

131

125

39

12

489

EBITDA

291

801

532

135

(131)

(82)

1,546

Integration and restructuring related costs

8

8

Share-based compensation expense

64

64

Impairment of assets

7

7

COVID-19 related expenses

16

16

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

291

808

532

135

(42)

(82)

1,642

Assets – at December 31, 2021

22,387

13,148

11,093

1,699

2,266

(639)

49,954

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Corporate

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

– third party

17,177

6,345

5,078

1,751

30,351

– intersegment

86

396

1,021

303

(1,806)

Sales

– total

17,263

6,741

6,099

2,054

(1,806)

30,351

Freight, transportation and distribution

219

358

178

(127)

628

Net sales

17,263

6,522

5,741

1,876

(1,679)

29,723

Cost of goods sold

13,161

1,090

3,159

1,399

(1,604)

17,205

Gross margin

4,102

5,432

2,582

477

(75)

12,518

Selling expenses

2,556

9

22

5

(6)

(16)

2,570

General and administrative expenses

149

6

12

9

227

403

Provincial mining taxes

959

959

Share-based compensation expense

122

122

Impairment reversal of assets

(780)

(780)

Other expenses (income)

28

1

(139)

27

160

17

94

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

1,369

4,457

2,687

1,216

(503)

(76)

9,150

Depreciation and amortization

550

354

403

130

55

1,492

EBITDA

1,919

4,811

3,090

1,346

(448)

(76)

10,642

Integration and restructuring related costs

2

33

35

Share-based compensation expense

122

122

Impairment reversal of assets

(780)

(780)

COVID-19 related expenses

8

8

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

67

67

Gain on disposal of investment

(19)

(19)

Adjusted EBITDA

1,902

4,811

3,090

566

(218)

(76)

10,075

Assets – at September 30, 2022

23,507

14,078

11,802

2,742

2,500

(805)

53,824

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Corporate

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

– third party

13,818

2,663

2,740

1,224

20,445

– intersegment

38

258

629

171

(1,096)

Sales

– total

13,856

2,921

3,369

1,395

(1,096)

20,445

Freight, transportation and distribution

305

329

159

(140)

653

Net sales

13,856

2,616

3,040

1,236

(956)

19,792

Cost of goods sold

10,429

980

2,068

978

(866)

13,589

Gross margin

3,427

1,636

972

258

(90)

6,203

Selling expenses

2,276

8

22

5

(24)

2,287

General and administrative expenses

125

6

8

8

182

329

Provincial mining taxes

293

293

Share-based compensation expense

125

125

Impairment of assets

7

5

12

Other expenses (income)

66

19

(36)

13

141

203

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

960

1,303

973

232

(424)

(90)

2,954

Depreciation and amortization

528

371

409

112

34

1,454

EBITDA

1,488

1,674

1,382

344

(390)

(90)

4,408

Integration and restructuring related costs

8

39

47

Share-based compensation expense

125

125

Impairment of assets

7

5

12

COVID-19 related expenses

34

34

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

1

1

Cloud computing transition adjustment

1

2

33

36

Adjusted EBITDA

1,497

1,683

1,387

344

(158)

(90)

4,663

Assets – at December 31, 2021

22,387

13,148

11,093

1,699

2,266

(639)

49,954

Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Retail sales by product line

Crop nutrients

1,605

1,194

7,740

5,255

Crop protection products

1,716

1,469

6,086

5,220

Seed

134

140

1,861

1,819

Merchandise

241

265

755

763

Nutrien Financial

65

54

205

138

Services and other 1

244

252

729

737

Nutrien Financial elimination 1,2

(25)

(27)

(113)

(76)

3,980

3,347

17,263

13,856

Potash sales by geography

Manufactured product

North America

484

590

2,168

1,446

Offshore 3

1,568

705

4,573

1,475

2,052

1,295

6,741

2,921

Nitrogen sales by product line

Manufactured product

Ammonia

695

401

2,072

994

Urea

422

339

1,543

985

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

512

326

1,564

852

Other nitrogen and purchased products

273

133

920

538

1,902

1,199

6,099

3,369

Phosphate sales by product line

Manufactured product

Fertilizer

414

306

1,204

836

Industrial and feed

206

146

594

405

Other phosphate and purchased products

93

50

256

154

713

502

2,054

1,395

1 Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified.

2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.

3 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 10) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $(187) (2021 – $109) and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $66 (2021 – $160).

NOTE 3 IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

Phosphate Impairment Reversal

In the three months ended September 30, 2022, we continued to revise our near-term pricing forecasts due to continued global export restrictions from major producers and continued our review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating unit ("CGU"), White Springs.

In 2017 and 2020, we recorded a total impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 and $215, respectively. Due to increases in our forecast, the recoverable amount of our White Springs CGU is $770 which is above its carrying amount of $425. As a result, during the three months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a full impairment reversal, net of depreciation, of $330 in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded the following impairment reversals:

CGU

Aurora

White Springs

Segment

Phosphate

Impairment reversal indicator

Higher forecasted global prices

Date of impairment reversal

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

Pre-tax impairment reversal amount ($)

450

330

Valuation methodology

Fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD") a level 3 measurement

Value in use ("VIU")

Valuation technique

Five-year DCF 1 plus terminal year to end of mine life

DCF 1 to end of mine life

Key assumptions

End of mine life 2 (year)

2050

2030

Long-term growth rate (%)

2.0

n/a

Post-tax discount rate (%)

10.4

12.0 (pre-tax - 15.2) 3

Forecasted EBITDA 4 ($)

3,090

980

1 Discounted Cash Flow.

2 Includes proven and probable reserves.

3 Discount rate used in the previous measurement was 12.0% (pre-tax - 16.0%).

4 First five years of the forecast period.

The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends.

Goodwill Impairment Indicators

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rates and increased our Retail – North America group of CGUs discount rate to 8.5 percent (previous impairment analysis – 8.0 percent at June 30, 2022) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed. We used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (five-year projections and a terminal year thereafter) and incorporated assumptions an independent market participant would apply. FVLCD is a Level 3 measurement.

As at

As at

Retail - North America group of CGUs

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

Carrying amount of goodwill (billions)

6.9

6.9

Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (billions)

0.8

nil

Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (%)

7

nil

Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if there is an increase in the discount rate, or a deterioration in business operating results or economic conditions and actual results do not meet our forecasts. As at September 30, 2022, the Retail – North America group of CGUs carrying amount was equal to its recoverable amount. A 25 basis point increase in the discount rate will result in an impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill of approximately $500. A decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows or a reduction in the terminal growth rate will also result in impairment in the future.

Value Used in Impairment

Key Assumptions

Model

Terminal growth rate (%)

2.5

Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (billions)

7.6

Discount rate (%)

8.5

NOTE 4 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Integration and restructuring related costs

15

8

35

47

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

11

1

67

4

Earnings of equity-accounted investees

(82)

(21)

(200)

(43)

Bad debt expense

4

7

18

22

COVID-19 related expenses

16

8

34

Gain on disposal of investment

(19)

Cloud computing transition adjustment

36

Other expenses

88

39

185

103

36

50

94

203

NOTE 5 INCOME TAXES

A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined for each taxing jurisdiction and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each jurisdiction.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Income tax expense

487

209

2,206

615

Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%)

24

23

25

24

Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%)

24

22

25

24

Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate

(12)

(10)

8

(13)

Income tax balances within the condensed consolidated balance sheets were comprised of the following:

Income Tax Assets and Liabilities

Balance Sheet Location

As at September 30, 2022

As at December 31, 2021

Income tax assets

Current

Receivables

49

223

Non-current

Other assets

132

166

Deferred income tax assets

Other assets

427

262

Total income tax assets

608

651

Income tax liabilities

Current

Payables and accrued charges

943

606

Non-current

Other non-current liabilities

51

44

Deferred income tax liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

3,489

3,165

Total income tax liabilities

4,483

3,815

NOTE 6 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair Value

Estimated fair values for financial instruments are designed to approximate amounts for which the instruments could be exchanged in a current arm's-length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties. The valuation policies and procedures for financial reporting purposes are determined by our finance department. There have been no changes to our valuation methods presented in Note 10 of the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements and those valuation methods have been applied in these interim financial statements.

The following table presents our fair value hierarchy for financial instruments carried at fair value on a recurring basis or measured at amortized cost:

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Carrying

Carrying

Financial assets (liabilities) measured at

Amount

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Amount

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Fair value on a recurring basis 1

Cash and cash equivalents

823

823

499

499

Derivative instrument assets

11

11

19

19

Other current financial assets - marketable securities 2

189

24

165

134

19

115

Investments at FVTOCI 3

183

173

10

244

234

10

Derivative instrument liabilities

(51)

(51)

(20)

(20)

Amortized cost

Current portion of long-term debt

Notes and debentures

(999)

(491)

(500)

(500)

(506)

Fixed and floating rate debt

(17)

(17)

(45)

(45)

Long-term debt

Notes and debentures

(6,902)

(1,362)

(4,740)

(7,424)

(4,021)

(4,709)

Fixed and floating rate debt

(118)

(118)

(97)

(97)

1 During the periods ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no transfers between levelling for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis.

2 Marketable securities consist of equity and fixed income securities. We determine the fair value of equity securities based on the bid price of identical instruments in active markets. We value fixed income securities using quoted prices of instruments with similar terms and credit risk.

3 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") is primarily comprised of shares in Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

NOTE 7 SHORT-TERM DEBT

Short-term debt was comprised of:

Rate of

Interest (%)

Total Facility Limit as at September 30, 2022

As at

September 30, 2022

As at

December 31, 2021

Credit facilities

Unsecured revolving term credit facility

n/a

4,500

Unsecured revolving term credit facility

4.1

2,000

1,000

Uncommitted revolving demand facility

4.0

1,000

500

Other credit facilities 1

760

South American

1.5 - 21.7

194

74

Australian

3.6

97

211

Other

3.3

8

28

Commercial paper

2.9 - 4.0

2,530

1,170

Other short-term debt

n/a

125

77

4,454

1,560

1 Total facility limit amounts include some facilities with maturities in excess of one year.

The amount available under the commercial paper program is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we extended the maturity date of the $4,500 unsecured revolving term credit facility from June 4, 2026 to September 14, 2027. There was no change to the total facility limit or the significant agreement terms from those we disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we entered into a new $2,000 revolving term credit facility, with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing $4,500 unsecured revolving term credit facility. The $2,000 non-revolving term credit facilities we entered into in July 2022 to help temporarily manage normal seasonal working capital swings were closed prior to September 30, 2022.

NOTE 8 SHARE CAPITAL

Share Repurchase Programs

Maximum

Maximum

Number of

Commencement

Shares for

Shares for

Shares

Date

Expiry

Repurchase

Repurchase (%)

Repurchased

2020 Normal Course Issuer Bid

February 27, 2020

February 26, 2021

28,572,458

5

710,100

2021 Normal Course Issuer Bid

March 1, 2021

February 28, 2022

28,468,448

5

22,186,395

2022 Normal Course Issuer Bid 1

March 1, 2022

February 28, 2023

55,111,110

10

32,183,728

1 The 2022 normal course issuer bid will expire earlier than the date above if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases.

Purchases under the normal course issuer bids were, or may be, made through open market purchases at market prices as well as by other means permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements.

The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the period:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation

19,027,561

2,427,369

38,387,969

2,460,097

Average price per share (US dollars)

89.25

61.18

86.85

61.07

Total cost

1,698

148

3,334

150

As of November 1, 2022, an additional 1,981,462 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $165 and an average price per share of $83.25.

Dividends Declared

We declared a dividend per share of $0.48 (2021 – $0.46) during the three months ended September 30, 2022, payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

NOTE 9 SEASONALITY

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital needs. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

NOTE 10 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

We sell potash outside Canada and the United States exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex. Sales to Canpotex are shown in Note 2.

As at

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Receivables from Canpotex

1,454

828

NOTE 11 BUSINESS COMBINATIONS

Subsequent to September 30, 2022, we completed the previously announced acquisition of Casa do Adubo S.A. ("Casa do Adubo") on October 1, 2022 for a preliminary purchase price, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, of $279. We acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding Casa do Adubo stock. Casa do Adubo is an agriculture retailer in Brazil with 39 retail locations and 10 distribution centers. The expected benefits of the acquisition resulting in goodwill include: synergies from expected reduction in operating costs, wider distribution channel for selling products, a large assembled workforce and a potential increase in our customer base.

We have engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. Given the transaction closed on October 1, 2022, as at the date of our interim financial statements we do not have sufficient information to determine fair values and complete the purchase price allocation or the proforma financial information disclosures. As part of our due diligence process, we are continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and the amount of deferred income taxes arising on their recognition. We expect to finalize the amounts recognized as we obtain the information necessary to complete the analysis within one year from the date of the acquisition.

The Casa do Adubo acquisition was completed at the close of business on October 1, 2022, therefore, our consolidated statements of earnings did not include any impacts from Casa do Adubo for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Financial information related to Casa do Adubo is as follows:

2022 Pro Forma 1

Sales

440

EBITDA

40

1 Estimated annual sales and EBITDA if acquisition occurred at January 1, 2022. Net earnings before income taxes is not available.

Investor Relations:
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Investors@nutrien.com

Media Relations:
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

NTR:CA,NTR
NTR:CA,NTR

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture

10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2022)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers has created a US$63.81 billion market in 2022, and that figure is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, coming to US$176 billion by 2040. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate remained flat in 2021 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This has led to phosphate prices trending higher throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Silver Eagle Mines logo

Silver Eagle Mines


Nutrien Announces Appointment of Ken Seitz as President and CEO

Strong leadership advances Nutrien's strategy to safely and sustainably feed a growing world

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken Seitz as its President and CEO, effective August 8, 2022. Mr. Seitz will also join the Nutrien Board of Directors. The announcement follows an extensive seven-month global search including internal and external candidates led by the Board and supported by a world-class executive recruitment firm with a dedicated agriculture and chemical practice.

Keep reading...Show less