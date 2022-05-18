Phosphate Investing News

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.48 per share payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on June 30, 2022. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting, Nutrien's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., directly (1-800-564-6253 or service@computershare.com ). Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker or other intermediary to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends .

All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 431,009,629 common shares, representing 78.01% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference virtually on Thursday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Nutrien Delivers Strong First Quarter Results and Responds to Global Supply Uncertainties

Raising Full-Year Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Potash Sales Volume Guidance

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien and USFRA Partner on Earth Day to Advance Industry-led Decade of Ag Sustainability Effort

Momentum continues within the ag industry to take unified and bold action on climate change and support of sustainable food systems

Nutrien Ltd., (TSX and NYSE: NTR) the world's largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, is proud to announce it is joining the Decade of Ag movement, a sector-wide effort, facilitated by US Farmers and Ranchers in Action , to create a shared vision for a resilient, climate-smart agricultural system that produces sustainable food, fiber and energy systems for the future.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the development and exploration of Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit offshore in New Zealand. Further, it holds a mining permit over an area off the coast of New Zealand with seabed deposits of rock phosphate and other potentially valuable minerals.

