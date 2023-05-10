Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the " Meeting "). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.
Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
Nutrien's 12 director nominees were elected:
Votes For (percent)
Votes Against (percent)
Christopher M. Burley
95.86%
4.14%
Maura J. Clark
95.57%
4.43%
Russell K. Girling
93.30%
6.70%
Michael J. Hennigan
91.15%
8.85%
Miranda C. Hubbs
95.80%
4.20%
Raj S. Kushwaha
95.56%
4.44%
Alice D. Laberge
95.84%
4.16%
Consuelo E. Madere
95.53%
4.47%
Keith G. Martell
96.03%
3.97%
Aaron W. Regent
94.45%
5.55%
Ken A. Seitz
99.66%
0.34%
Nelson L.C. Silva
95.78%
4.22%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.
Votes For (percent): 99.71%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.29%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien's approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes For (percent): 95.21%
Votes Against (percent): 4.79%
Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.
