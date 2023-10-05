Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 0646759#. The recording will be available through January 31, 2024.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nutrien Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revising full-year guidance to reflect factors impacting offshore potash sales through Canpotex and lower global potash prices than previously anticipated. Announcing strategic actions expected to reduce controllable costs and enhance free cash flow.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stockholders Vote "FOR" Proposed Transaction with Assertio Holdings, Inc.

Recommendations from the Nation's Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recognize Value Creation Opportunity for Spectrum Stockholders and Strength of the Combined Company

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company") announced today that the leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have each recommended that Spectrum stockholders vote "FOR" the proposal to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement", and such proposal, the "Merger Proposal") at the upcoming special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on July 27, 2023. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASRT) ("Assertio") would acquire all outstanding shares of Spectrum in an all-stock and contingent value rights ("CVR") transaction. The upfront consideration represents a premium of 65% and the total potential consideration represents a premium of 94% to Spectrum's closing price on April 24, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

vegetable plantation

Understanding Raw Rock Phosphate: What Investors Need to Know

Phosphate is an essential component in global food production, with nearly 90 percent of all production going to the agriculture sector.

In addition to being a core ingredient in much of the world's fertilizer, the mineral is also used as a food preservative, to supplement animal feed and in products such as lithium iron phosphate batteries.

As the world's population continues to grow, demand for phosphate will only increase. While this trend can make phosphate a very attractive investment, it is not something one should dive into without research.

Nutrien Announces Potash Production Curtailments Due to Port of Vancouver Strike

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has curtailed production at its Cory potash mine due to the loss of export capacity through Canpotex's Neptune terminal as a result of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada strike at the Port of Vancouver.

Nutrien expects full-year 2023 Potash adjusted EBITDA will fall below the bottom end of its previous guidance range due to factors impacting offshore sales through Canpotex, including the ILWU strike, Portland terminal outage and lower global potash prices than previously anticipated. We will provide updated full-year 2023 guidance reflecting these impacts at the time of our second quarter results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Jack Weatherell for the provision of shareholder communications and investor relations services. NOP is also pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brown as corporate secretary.

The Agreement, dated June 20, 2023 and having a term expiring November 30, 2023, subject to further extension, provides for consideration of $2,500 per month and the grant of 75,000 stock options. Mr. Weatherell's business address and contact details are as follows: #3 - 2471 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia; email: jackweatherell@gmail.com. Mr. Weatherell and the Company are at arm's length. The Company further announces that it has granted a total of 225,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years, which includes the above noted options to Mr. Weatherell and 150,000 options to a company owned and controlled by Mr. Brown.

