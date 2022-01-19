Nutrien Ltd announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook. To avoid delays in accessing our Q4 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which ...

