Nutrien Ltd announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook. To avoid delays in accessing our Q4 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which ...

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q4 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3664097 . Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 3664097. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 3664097. The recording will be available through May 18, 2022.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

PowerTap Subsidiary AES-100 Inc. Accelerates Development and Commercialization of Green Hydrogen Technology with Appointment of Channce Fuller as President & Chief Executive Officer

  • Consistent with an accelerated operational and commercial timeline for AES-100 technology, the Board of Directors of AES-100 Inc. has appointed Channce Fuller to lead the company's expedited development agenda
  • Mr. Fuller joins AES-100 Inc. with a background in commercial and operational leadership as an executive at one of North America's largest environmental companies
  • Mr. Fuller's experience directly complements AES-100 Inc. with a more than decade of technical engineering, corporate development, and strategy experience at the world's largest fertilizer manufacturer and crop retailer

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") is pleased to announce the appointment of Channce Fuller as President and Chief Executive Officer of its 49 percent owned subsidiary AES-100 Inc.

Mr. Fuller brings diverse experience in executive leadership, operations, marketing/sales, and business development. Most recently, Mr. Fuller was Vice President, Western Canada for Terrapure Environmental (a subsidiary of GFL Environmental). He was directly accountable for the planning and performance of day-to-day operations with leadership accountability for developing multi-year strategies, business plans and the achievement of financial goals/objectives while driving improvements in EH&S and other supporting functional areas.

Nutrien Announces CEO Transition

Nutrien launches global search for long-term CEO and names Ken Seitz as interim leader

The Board of Directors of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO of Nutrien and has resigned from the Board. Ken Seitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash, has been named the company's interim CEO. Mr. Seitz brings extensive global leadership experience in the agriculture and mining sectors and is well-positioned to progress the company's stated strategy and lead the integrated business during the transition.

Timac Agro USA Acquires Rainbow Plant Food

Timac Agro USA, a global specialist in innovation for high-efficiency plant nutrition, announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus Ga, from Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR).

This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its most renowned patented granular technologies to serve American growers in their quest for productivity and profitability. Rainbow Fertilizers will continue to offer the Super Rainbow, Rainbow and International Rainbow grades and operate as an independent brand within the Timac Agro USA portfolio.

Nutrien Announces Completion of Tender Offer and Debt Redemptions; Accelerates Repurchase of Shares

all amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien")(NYSE, TSX: NTR), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the settlement of their previously announced redemption of $1.8 billion of debt securities and the closing of their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed on the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes).

Nutrien Announces Pricing of Tender Offer

All amount are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR) ("Nutrien"), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration, as shown in the table below, for their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes). Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) remain unchanged.

