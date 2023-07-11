Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Phosphate Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Nutrien Announces Potash Production Curtailments Due to Port of Vancouver Strike

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has curtailed production at its Cory potash mine due to the loss of export capacity through Canpotex's Neptune terminal as a result of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada strike at the Port of Vancouver.

Nutrien expects full-year 2023 Potash adjusted EBITDA will fall below the bottom end of its previous guidance range due to factors impacting offshore sales through Canpotex, including the ILWU strike, Portland terminal outage and lower global potash prices than previously anticipated. We will provide updated full-year 2023 guidance reflecting these impacts at the time of our second quarter results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

"The disruption at the Port of Vancouver has resulted in the curtailment of production at our Cory potash mine and if prolonged could also impact production at our other potash mines in Saskatchewan. We urge the parties in this dispute to come to a swift resolution to prevent further damage to the Canadian economy," said Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", or other similar words). All statements in this news release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the expected impacts of the ILWU strike on potash transportation and resulting production curtailments at one or more of our potash mines; the impact of the ILWU strike, Portland outage and lower global potash prices on Nutrien's potash volumes and offshore sales through Canpotex; and our expectations for 2023 Potash adjusted EBITDA guidance. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Nutrien, many of which are outside of our control. Although Nutrien believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Nutrien can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The additional key assumptions include, among other things, assumptions with respect to expected market, business, regulatory and industry conditions including demand, supply, product availability and pricing, logistics, operations, availability and cost of labour; and the estimates regarding duration and adverse impacts of the ILWU strike and Portland terminal outage on Nutrien's current and future operations and financial results. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release include, but not limited to, expectations with respect to general global economic, market and business conditions; and the supply and demand and price levels for our products; delays in production; and sufficient, cost-effective and timely transportation (including port terminal availability and the impact of the ILWU strike). For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to our most recent Quarterly Report, Annual Report and Annual Information Form filed under Nutrien's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, except as may be required under applicable laws.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Jack Weatherell for the provision of shareholder communications and investor relations services. NOP is also pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brown as corporate secretary.

The Agreement, dated June 20, 2023 and having a term expiring November 30, 2023, subject to further extension, provides for consideration of $2,500 per month and the grant of 75,000 stock options. Mr. Weatherell's business address and contact details are as follows: #3 - 2471 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia; email: jackweatherell@gmail.com. Mr. Weatherell and the Company are at arm's length. The Company further announces that it has granted a total of 225,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years, which includes the above noted options to Mr. Weatherell and 150,000 options to a company owned and controlled by Mr. Brown.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Directors

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Directors

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (“NOP” or the “Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Szustak and Paul Pitman to the Board of Directors.

Paul Pitman, P.Geo

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Garry Smith, P.Geo. as Director

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Garry Smith, P.Geo. as Director

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment Garry K Smith, P.Geo to the Board of Directors.

"Garry will help strengthen the Board's focus on identifying and achieving strategic corporate growth initiatives to create shareholder value with his proven track record of deposit discovery, resource delineation and evaluation, project generation and acquisitions, and a reputation for building and leading successful discovery oriented multidisciplinary teams" stated Robin Dow, Chief Executive Officer of NOP.

Keep reading...Show less
combine harvester harvests ripe wheat

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers had created a US$63.81 billion market by 2021, and that figure is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through 2040 to reach US$176 billion. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate slipped in 2022 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This led to phosphate prices reaching record highs in the first half of the year. While prices have backed off from those highs on dampened demand, analysts expect to see growth again later in the year.

Keep reading...Show less

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical Company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that on May 16, 2023, the Company received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company previously received notification from the Staff on November 1, 2022, that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more over the previous 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Since then, the Staff has determined that for the 10 consecutive business days from May 2 to May 15, 2023, the closing bid price of Spectrum's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on July 28, 2023

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

CanAlaska Signs LOI to Option Four North Thompson Nickel Belt Projects in Manitoba to Valterra Resource Corporation

Related News

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy to Conduct Summer Exploration Program at the Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Signs LOI to Option Four North Thompson Nickel Belt Projects in Manitoba to Valterra Resource Corporation

Gold Investing

Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Completes ZTEM Survey at the Hot Breccia Project in Arizona

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

×