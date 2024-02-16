Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Investor Conference

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

I nvestor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the BofA 2024 Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 28 at 9:50 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
farm crops in a field

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Arianne Phosphate Grows with Nearly 80 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 1.1 points this past week to close at 551.23.

The Bank of Canada held steady, announcing on Wednesday (January 24) that it will be maintaining a 5 percent target for its key overnight rate. It based its decision on year-end inflation figures that peg inflation at 3.4 percent for December.

The central bank expects inflation to remain in the 3 percent range for the first six months of 2024, before easing toward its 2 percent target in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada projects that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will remain relatively flat in 2024; it is projecting a 0.8 percent increase for the year, with a 2.4 percent increase in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Study Finds and Quantifies Perception Gap Between Farmers and Consumers

North American survey finds consumers and farmers align on the importance of agriculture for a sustainable future, but reveals differing opinions on critical issues such as environmental stewardship and industry advancement.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today released Bridging the Agricultural Perception Divide: A Study by Nutrien . This research details and quantifies the perception gaps between farmers and consumers in North America on issues such as sustainability, technology, and land usage; it also indicates there is some common ground and opportunities for bridge-building.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Delivered record potash sales volumes in the third quarter and benefited from strong crop nutrient demand in North America.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Related News

<