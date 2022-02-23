Nutrien Ltd. announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. EST, and the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. EST. Both fireside chats will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at . About Nutrien ...

NTR:CA,NTR