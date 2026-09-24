Nuix Recognised as a RiskTech100® 2027 Disruptor by Chartis Research

Nuix (ASX:NXL,OTC:NXLLF), a global leader in investigative analytics and intelligence software, announced it has been named a Disruptor in the Risk Infrastructure category of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2027.

The RiskTech100 2027 is a leading industry recognition program that evaluates risk technology companies across a range of categories, assessing their capabilities, innovation, and impact on the broader risk management landscape. The Disruptor category, specifically, highlights organisations that push boundaries and introduce transformative approaches within their specific fields. Chartis analysts reviewed more than 900 companies and engaged with over 200 shortlisted vendors, with only 17 firms recognised as Disruptors.

Talking about the recognition John Ruthven, Chief Executive Officer, Nuix, said: "We're recognized as a disruptor because we bring unstructured data intelligence to risk and compliance. Risk infrastructure has traditionally been built on structured data, yet the information that now drives risk: email, documents, chat and voice, is precisely what conventional platforms can't read. Bringing intelligence to unstructured data at scale is what Nuix has done for 25 years. Nuix Neo carries that intelligence into the risk infrastructure layer, giving regulators, government agencies, and enterprises a foundation they can trust." 

Being named a Disruptor in Risk Infrastructure by Chartis reflects the market impact of Nuix Neo, an integrated, AI-enabled Unstructured Data Intelligence platform that unifies large-scale patented data processing engine, with automation and orchestration in a single governed pipeline. With Linkurious graph intelligence integrated, Nuix Neo not only resolves entities it can visualise the connections between them. Providing the intelligence that underpins modern investigations, compliance, and fraud detection so that regulators, government agencies, corporations and professional services firms can surface insight from vast volumes of structured and unstructured in a defensible, auditable way.

Risk Infrastructure is the layer beneath risk and compliance decisions, the data foundation that determines whether analytics and AI can be trusted. Risk signals are typically scattered across different systems, and much of the information that matters is unstructured: email, documents, chat and voice that conventional risk platforms cannot read.

The RiskTech100® 2027 rankings and category winners were announced on 24 September at RiskLive North America in New York, alongside the RiskTech100® 2027 Virtual Conference and the publication of the full RiskTech100® 2027 report. Read the full report: https://www.chartis-research.com/market-analysis/7947547/risktech100r-2027-ranking-and-award-winners or visit: https://www.chartis-research.com/.

About Nuix

Nuix is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, that empowers customers to be a force for good by finding truth in the digital world. We help customers collect, process and review large amounts of structured and unstructured data, making it searchable and actionable at scale and speed, with forensic accuracy. For further information, please visit https://www.nuix.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuix-recognised-as-a-risktech100-2027-disruptor-by-chartis-research-302889897.html

SOURCE Nuix

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NXL:AU asx:nxl emerging tech investing
NXL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Keep Reading...
US Federal Reserve building with stock market graph overlay.

Tech Weekly: Hawkish Fed Sparks Mid-week Tech Selloff

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

precious metals investing

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

base metals investing

Steadright Provides MCTO Status Update And Update On Outstanding Financial Filings

critical minerals investing

Silver Drill Results from Agadir Melloul

oil and gas investing

McKinsey: Global Energy Shock Absorbers Are Wearing Thin