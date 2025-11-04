Novavax Completes U.S. Marketing Authorization Transfer to Sanofi for Nuvaxovid, Triggering a $25 Million Milestone Payment

  • Novavax has successfully achieved U.S. BLA approval and completed both EU and U.S. marketing authorization transfers for Nuvaxovid™ to Sanofi in line with its CLA and its corporate strategy, securing a total of $225 million in non-dilutive capital year-to-date 2025

- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) has completed the transfer of the U.S. marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid™ to Sanofi, enabling Sanofi to take full responsibility for commercial and regulatory activities in the U.S. and fulfilling part of its collaboration and license agreement (CLA). The transfer triggered the second of two $25 million marketing authorization transfer milestone payments to Novavax, following the European Union (EU) transfer completed in October 2025.

"With the successful achievement of our BLA approval and completion of both U.S. and EU marketing authorization transfers for Nuvaxovid™ to Sanofi, we have delivered on our partnership agreement and secured $225 million in additional milestone revenue to date," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We look forward to Sanofi's success in globally marketing our protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the years to come."

Novavax is eligible to receive additional future milestones and royalties under the CLA related to Nuvaxovid, combination products developed by Sanofi using Nuvaxovid and new vaccines created by Sanofi utilizing Novavax's Matrix-M® adjuvant.

VACCINE AUTHORIZATION (U.S.)
Nuvaxovid is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Contraindications 

  • Do not administer Nuvaxovid to individuals with a known history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of Nuvaxovid or to individuals who had a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) following a previous dose of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted. 

Warnings and Precautions

  • Management of Acute Allergic Reactions: Appropriate medical treatment must be immediately available to manage potential anaphylactic reactions following administration of Nuvaxovid. 
  • Myocarditis and Pericarditis: Clinical trials data provide evidence for increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of Nuvaxovid. There have been post-marketing reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of Nuvaxovid. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published considerations related to myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, including for vaccination of individuals with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis(https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html). 
  • Syncope (fainting): Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines, including Nuvaxovid. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting. 
  • Altered Immunocompetence: Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished immune response to Nuvaxovid. 
  • Limitations of Vaccine Effectiveness: Nuvaxovid may not protect all vaccine recipients. 

Adverse Reactions
The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions were injection site tenderness, injection site pain, injection site redness, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, malaise, joint pain, fever and nausea/vomiting. 

To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Novavax, Inc. at 1-844-668-2829 or the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) at 1-800-822-7967 or https://vaers.hhs.gov. 

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, the possible achievement of additional milestones or receipt of milestone payments or royalties under the CLA, future marketing initiatives and the potential development and commercialization of Sanofi combination products, and efforts to pursue additional partnerships, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, challenges related to Novavax's partnership with Sanofi and in pursuing additional partnership opportunities; challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges or delays in obtaining regulatory authorization for future COVID-19 variant strain changes; challenges or delays in clinical trials; manufacturing, distribution or export delays or challenges; Novavax's exclusive dependence on Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. for co-formulation and filling and the impact of any delays or disruptions in their operations on the delivery of customer orders; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Yvonne Sprow
240-720-7804 
media@novavax.com

Novavax logo (PRNewsfoto/NOVAVAX, INC)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-completes-us-marketing-authorization-transfer-to-sanofi-for-nuvaxovid-triggering-a-25-million-milestone-payment-302603121.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Novavax IncNVAXNVAX:USLife Science Investing
NVAX
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt