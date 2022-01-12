Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions. The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022. Release of Q4 preliminary ...

ABX:CA