Precious Metals Investing News
Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions. The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022. Release of Q4 preliminary ...

Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022.

  • Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    January 19, 7:00 EST / 12:00 GMT

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q4 Results release
    February 16, 6:00 EST / 11:00 GMT

  • Q4 Results presentation and webinar
    February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 8231.

The Q4 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Gold ABX:CA Gold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

  • Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter
  • Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m within above 4.7 m interval
  • Hole J-21-020 was collared 1.1 km north of high-grade (>20 g/t Au) hits in holes J-21-010, 011, 012 & 013, demonstrating scale of mineralizing system
  • Assays still pending for all 4 holes at Snowline's Valley zone bulk-tonnage target 32 km south of Jupiter, each of which intersected visible gold and extensive zones of sheeted veins

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce receipt of remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Among these results, hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 gt Au over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 gt Au over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90% of the reported interval

Figure 1 - J-21-020, from 106.0 m to 111.4 m downhole, as previously shown in a September 3, 2021 Company release. The wide, stylolitic, acicular arsenopyrite-bearing quartz carbonate vein breccia from 108.9 m to 110.0 m downhole returned 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m. Instances of fine-grained visible gold were observed at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. This sits within a broader zone of mineralized quartz carbonate veins and pyrite- and arsenopyrite-bearing siltstones from 106.0 m to 110.7 m downhole which averaged 8.3 g/t Au (including the above interval). Intersections are perpendicular to the core axis and thus suggest a close approximation of true widths, although the geometry of the mineralization is not yet known

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Extends the Olympus Target to the North with Assay Results From Sampling of up to 112 g/t Gold and 544 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Extends the Olympus Target to the North with Assay Results From Sampling of up to 112 g/t Gold and 544 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade gold and silver vein grab sample assay results from it's grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company currently has two diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with a third rig anticipated to commence drilling in approximately one week as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 GPT Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 29.96 GPT Gold over 4.1 M on the Reliance Property

Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 GPT Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 29.96 GPT Gold over 4.1 M on the Reliance Property

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report a new drill discovery at the Eagle South area of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Highlights for the reported diamond drill hole DDH 21-020 include:

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results confirming the new gold discovery at the Halfway zone from sixteen (16) drill holes, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Keep reading... Show less

Gold Bull 3D modelling yields new compelling drill targets at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report its upcoming drill plan for its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Launches Its 2022 Exploration Program and Announces up to 51.70 G/T Gold in Surface Grab Samples*

Puma Exploration Launches Its 2022 Exploration Program and Announces up to 51.70 G/T Gold in Surface Grab Samples*

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022 Exploration Program at its Flagship Williams Brook Gold Property located in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The 2022 program (see December 17, 2021, News Release) includes an initial 10,000 metres diamond drilling program that will target the most prospective areas identified to date of the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT").

The drilling program, expected to begin on January 17, will target the most promising gold zones of the OGT discovered in 2021 through surface exploration work (see Figure 1). The inaugural 2,300 metres of drilling at the OGT's Lynx Zone returned 5.50 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB21-02 (see Sept.15, 2021, News Release). Building on that success, the 2022 drilling at the OGT will focus on the currently excavated, mapped, and sampled 750-metres trend to maximize success.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×