Barrick will release its Q1 2022 results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions. The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2022 on April 14, 2022. Release of Q1 preliminary production, ...

ABX:CA