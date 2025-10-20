The Conversation (0)
October 20, 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
07 July
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
29 September
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade ContinuityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at KadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Trading Halt
14 February
Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada). Following completion of the Placement, Mr. Timothy Strong has stepped down as Managing Director... Keep Reading...
9h
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
Trading Halt
10h
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10h
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony IngotDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest Press Releases
