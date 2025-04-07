Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Heliostar closed the first quarter of 2025 with a US$27M (C$38M) cash balance, over half of which was generated from operating profits. This places the Company in a strong position to achieve our planned production and resource growth goals. Today's results reflect these growth plans and further cement our confidence in the future of La Colorada. They are expected to positively impact the economics of the mine when we update the La Colorada technical report in mid-2025. Our goal is for the study to support a decision to expand production to 50,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold per year. Additionally, the high-grades intersected demonstrate a potential underground future for the mine. We intend to target these deeper zones in more detail after we complete the technical report."
Drill Results Summary
Mineralization at La Colorada's Creston Pit is predominantly hosted in three veins: the North, Intermediate and South Veins (Figure 1). These veins trend northeast-southwest to east-west, dip northward and are surrounded by halos of smaller mineralized vein zones. The Creston Pit has historically mined oxide gold and silver from all three of these veins. A current Probable Mineral Reserve of 312,000 ounces of gold grading 0.76 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 5,074,000 ounces of silver at 10.1 g/t silver is defined at the Creston Pit1.
A technical review of expansion potential identified two opportunities for reserve growth. The near-surface extensions of known veins with little or no drill data and exploring the under-sampled mineralization beneath the pit. Both opportunities were defined using historical drilling, blast hole data, mining shapes, and the geological model.
Figure 1: Plan view of the Creston Pit showing historic drilling, blast hole samples and Heliostar drill holes.
Selected intercepts are labelled.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/247879_ef50e500f496a835_003full.jpg
Figure 2: Cross-section view looking west at the western end of the Creston Pit. The section shows historic drilling and new Heliostar drill hole results below the planned pit boundary.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/247879_ef50e500f496a835_004full.jpg
Blast hole data clearly shows the potential for a continuation of veins at shallow depths. They contain elevated gold grades that continue to the edge of the pit walls, where they remain open for expansion (Figure 1). At depth, drill spacing is wider than the area above. Additional drilling allows for improved estimation of grade and continuity.
The Company has completed seventy-two holes totalling 11,075 metres in the program to date. This release reports results for twenty-three new holes. The majority of the new drill holes targeted extensions of the North, Intermediate, and South Veins in areas where drilling is widely spaced yet within the current resource. They aim to add ounces to the overall El Creston resources and reserves.
Assay results show narrow to wide, low- to high-grade oxide gold intercepts. Targeted vein zones consistently return intercepts above the 0.16 g/t gold-equivalent cutoff grade of reserves within the Creston pit. The results may increase the tonnes and grade of mineralization in an updated pit shell. If so, that would add to the total reserves in an updated technical report.
Further, the success of the drill program to date has required modification of the remaining drill program plans. Numerous step-out drill holes have been added to follow-up on intercepts reported here. Results remain pending for these follow-up drill holes and are expected to be received in April and May.
Next Steps
Results from the current drill program are being incorporated into a resource model. They will support a reserve update to be published with a technical report in mid-2025.
This drill program is important because if it increases the volume of rock containing gold mineralization, it could improve the overall mine economics. Any zones of waste material with new gold intercepts from this program have the potential to reduce the overall strip ratio of the Creston pit expansion.
That, in turn, could reduce the up-front capital requirements for the restart and improve the economics of the Technical Report. This study will be the basis of a decision for the expansion of production at La Colorada.
The Company anticipates additional drilling results from the current program will be released in Q2, 2025.
La Colorada Mineral Reserves Statement
|Classification
|Zone
|AuEq
Cut-off
(g/t)
|Tonnes
(kt)
|Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Silver
Grade
(g/t Ag)
|Contained
Gold
(koz)
|Contained Silver
(koz)
|Probable
|El Crestón
|0.160
|12,841
|0.76
|10.1
|312
|4,181
|Veta Madre
|0.175
|1,905
|0.70
|3.1
|43
|189
|La Chatarrera
|0.164
|3,413
|0.20
|6.4
|22
|704
|Total
|18,159
|0.65
|8.69
|377
|5,074
1. La Colorada Operations, Sonora, Mexico, NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of December 4, 2024.
Drilling Results Table
|HoleID
|From
(metres)
|To
(metres)
|Interval
(metres)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|% True
Width
|Comment
|24-LCDD-262
|36.35
|40.4
|4.05
|0.53
|8.6
|94
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-263
|Abandoned
|24-LCDD-264
|165.05
|178.4
|13.35
|0.34
|43
|74
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-265
|8.35
|11.1
|2.75
|0.34
|6.2
|28
|South Vein
|and
|15.7
|20.55
|4.85
|0.24
|5.2
|28
|South Vein
|and
|76.9
|92.3
|15.4
|0.19
|2.8
|44
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-266
|22.3
|28.95
|6.65
|0.50
|2.5
|82
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-267
|No significant intervals
|24-LCDD-268
|15.85
|28.1
|12.25
|0.40
|4.8
|15
|South Vein
|and
|77.9
|90.0
|12.1
|0.19
|6.8
|61
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-269
|163.75
|181.65
|17.9
|1.69
|8.8
|84
|North Vein
|including
|167.7
|172.3
|4.6
|5.78
|16
|84
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-270
|24.55
|33.4
|8.85
|1.89
|82
|89
|South Vein
|including
|29.0
|33.4
|4.4
|3.52
|155
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-271
|4.0
|11.95
|7.95
|0.38
|12
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|50.0
|58.85
|8.85
|25.0
|768
|71
|South Vein
|50.0
|58.85
|8.85
|10.4
|768
|71
|Top-cut to 20 g/t gold
|and
|64.2
|68.0
|3.8
|4.32
|178
|70
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-272
|2.05
|35.6
|33.55
|1.04
|22
|68
|Intermediate Vein
|including
|6.0
|8.85
|2.85
|6.10
|135
|68
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|70.2
|80.85
|10.65
|0.22
|5.4
|81
|South Vein
|and
|90.8
|94.3
|3.5
|5.41
|88
|79
|South Vein
|90.8
|94.3
|3.5
|4.31
|88
|79
|Top-cut to 20 g/t gold
|including
|90.8
|91.35
|0.55
|27.0
|433
|79
|South Vein
|90.8
|91.35
|0.55
|20.0
|433
|79
|Top-cut to 20 g/t gold
|and
|103.65
|104.4
|0.75
|10.3
|255
|79
|South Vein
|and
|107.55
|112.05
|4.5
|0.84
|23
|79
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-273
|7.85
|10.2
|2.35
|0.45
|10
|79
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|48.0
|69.75
|21.75
|2.37
|62
|87
|South Vein
|48.0
|69.75
|21.75
|1.97
|62
|87
|Top-cut to 20 g/t gold
|including
|59.25
|67.8
|8.55
|5.52
|121
|87
|South Vein
|59.25
|67.8
|8.55
|4.50
|121
|87
|Top-cut to 20 g/t gold
|24-LCDD-274
|103.8
|126.15
|22.35
|0.21
|6.5
|67
|North Vein
|and
|137.4
|147.6
|10.2
|0.39
|6.4
|67
|North Vein
|25-LCDD-275
|20.4
|23.35
|2.95
|2.07
|166
|75
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|29.25
|33.75
|4.5
|0.40
|9.0
|89
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|88.85
|101.85
|13.0
|0.57
|8.8
|42
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|120.55
|128.1
|7.55
|0.72
|13
|100
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-276
|104.7
|135.95
|31.25
|0.53
|4.2
|49
|North Vein
|and
|155.15
|170.25
|15.1
|0.45
|2.4
|49
|North Vein
|25-LCDD-277
|No significant intervals
|25-LCDD-278
|6.25
|9.0
|2.75
|1.06
|63
|100
|South Vein
|and
|14.1
|33.0
|18.9
|0.61
|31
|100
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-279
|0.0
|5.6
|5.6
|0.72
|30
|100
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|62.0
|83.85
|21.85
|0.63
|9.6
|99
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-280
|130.05
|135.6
|5.55
|0.26
|57
|88
|North Vein
|and
|141.85
|145.9
|4.05
|0.27
|54
|88
|North Vein
|25-LCDD-281
|Abandoned
|25-LCDD-282
|11.15
|16.5
|5.35
|0.67
|39
|33
|Intermediate Vein
|25-LCDD-283
|60.5
|66.2
|5.7
|1.51
|20
|90
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|82.15
|99.65
|17.5
|1.90
|6.8
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|82.15
|99.65
|17.5
|1.53
|6.8
|84
|Top-cut to 23 g/t gold
|including
|89.05
|91.95
|2.9
|10.5
|15
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|89.05
|91.95
|2.9
|8.32
|15
|84
|Top-cut to 23 g/t gold
|and
|107.0
|110.0
|3.0
|1.92
|21
|85
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|127.0
|132.5
|5.5
|11.1
|23
|88
|Intermediate Vein
|127.0
|132.5
|5.5
|9.14
|23
|88
|Top-cut to 23 g/t gold
|and
|165.1
|173.0
|7.9
|0.20
|1.0
|96
|South Vein
|and
|179.95
|191.85
|11.9
|0.23
|2.2
|96
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-284
|52.0
|61.0
|9.0
|1.87
|3.2
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|including
|53.0
|55.4
|2.4
|6.14
|6.1
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|69.2
|74.6
|5.4
|0.52
|3.2
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|128.0
|150.7
|22.7
|0.53
|2.1
|84
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-285
|45.3
|50.2
|4.9
|0.36
|27
|87
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|79.45
|100.75
|21.3
|0.28
|9.8
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|109.65
|123.55
|13.9
|0.24
|2.7
|87
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|130.15
|140.1
|9.95
|0.38
|5.0
|99
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|190.2
|201.0
|10.8
|1.25
|0.7
|92
|South Vein
|including
|199.05
|201.0
|1.95
|5.94
|1.1
|94
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-286
|38.05
|43.8
|5.75
|4.72
|10
|92
|Intermediate Vein
|including
|38.05
|43.8
|5.75
|2.41
|10
|92
|Top-cut to 23 g/t gold
|and
|67.5
|95.45
|27.95
|0.35
|7.7
|95
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|163.9
|171.15
|7.25
|0.59
|5.1
|91
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-287
|8.15
|17.4
|9.25
|1.02
|2.5
|79
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|28.05
|39.7
|11.65
|0.63
|6.3
|74
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|56.5
|61.45
|4.95
|0.33
|3.0
|68
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|116.0
|146.75
|30.75
|0.18
|1.4
|86
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-288
|13.4
|17.0
|3.6
|0.46
|15
|91
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|48.5
|70.1
|21.6
|0.33
|2.5
|77
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|120.75
|125.5
|4.75
|0.58
|1.0
|99
|South Vein
|and
|130.9
|150.65
|19.75
|0.99
|5.9
|99
|South Vein
|including
|132.0
|133.1
|1.1
|10.1
|50
|99
|South Vein
|25-LCDD-289
|10.5
|23.05
|12.55
|0.55
|17
|95
|North Vein
|and
|56.95
|64.0
|7.05
|2.62
|8.8
|92
|Intermediate Vein
|including
|56.95
|58.9
|1.95
|8.76
|14
|92
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|125.0
|133.65
|8.65
|0.15
|5.0
|84
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|169.3
|179.4
|10.1
|0.82
|4.1
|82
|Intermediate Vein
Table 2: Significant Drill Intersections
Drilling Coordinates Table
|Hole ID
|Northing
(NAD27 CONUS
Zone 12N)
|Easting
(NAD27 CONUS
Zone 12N)
|Elevation
(metres)
|Azimuth
(°)
|Inclination
(°)
|Length
(metres)
|24-LCDD-265
|3185570
|542775
|389.8
|000
|-47
|113.4
|24-LCDD-266
|3185676
|542725
|274.8
|180
|10
|96.05
|24-LCDD-267
|3185754
|543056
|438.3
|187
|-40
|69.5
|24-LCDD-268
|3185555
|542750
|392.4
|000
|-45
|102.85
|24-LCDD-269
|3185954
|542540
|331.2
|179
|-60
|298.3
|24-LCDD-270
|3185622
|542401
|206.7
|202
|-32
|75.35
|24-LCDD-271
|3185633
|542396
|207.2
|220
|-31
|124.45
|24-LCDD-272
|3185664
|542415
|206.5
|217
|-36
|147.7
|24-LCDD-273
|3185636
|542403
|205.9
|200
|-54
|114.05
|24-LCDD-274
|3185816
|542788
|248.7
|000
|+2
|159.3
|25-LCDD-275
|3185715
|542439
|215.5
|180
|-56
|167.0
|25-LCDD-276
|3185949
|542700
|315.6
|180
|-83
|225.35
|25-LCDD-277
|3185853
|542315
|353.9
|180
|-56
|258.6
|25-LCDD-278
|3185618
|542414
|209.0
|180
|0
|55.15
|25-LCDD-279
|3185683
|542515
|198.1
|180
|-20
|105.0
|25-LCDD-280
|3185810
|542265
|360.0
|178
|-50
|325.7
|25-LCDD-281
|3185886
|542389
|346.7
|178
|-47
|149.35
|25-LCDD-282
|3185786
|542515
|220.3
|180
|-85
|124.6
|25-LCDD-283
|3185843
|542685
|237.6
|169
|-57
|246.35
|25-LCDD-284
|3185822
|542751
|244.4
|179
|-62
|191.4
|25-LCDD-285
|3185839
|542715
|240.5
|173
|-61
|240.25
|25-LCDD-286
|3185837
|542701
|239.5
|180
|-48
|205.05
|25-LCDD-287
|3185758
|542735
|251.1
|215
|-60
|150.15
|25-LCDD-288
|3185817
|542726
|242.4
|180
|-58
|180.5
|25-LCDD-289
|3185895
|542775
|305.9
|193
|-60
|292.25
Table 3: Drill Hole Details
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Core was drilled with PQ, HQ, and NQ tools, and the drill core was sawn in half, with one half submitted for analysis and one half retained as a record. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Hermosillo and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by a 30-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by a 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish.
Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.
Statement of Qualified Person
Gregg Bush, P.Eng. and Stewart Harris, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Persons, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Bush is employed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.
Technical Report Reference
1 La Colorada Operations, Sonora, Mexico, NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of December 4, 2024, and was prepared for Heliostar Metals Inc. by Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME, Mr. David Thomas, P.Geo., Mr. Jeffrey Choquette, P.E., Mr. Carl Defilippi, RM SME, and Ms. Dawn Garcia, CPG. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Heliostar's website (www.heliostarmetals.com).
About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.
