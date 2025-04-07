Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Company has today published its Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from reports.anglogoldashanti.com. The Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "2025 AGM") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (which is 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time and 5:00 p.m. South African Standard Time) at 6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA.

Shareholders are invited to join the 2025 AGM virtually by following the instructions set out in the Notice. By joining the 2025 AGM virtually, shareholders will be able to view a live video feed of the 2025 AGM, submit voting instructions and submit questions either in writing or via an audio line.

The Notice sets out the business proposed to be conducted at the 2025 AGM, with the record date set as Friday 4 April 2025 for the purposes of determining eligibility to receive the Notice and to vote at the 2025 AGM. The Notice will shortly be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. AngloGold Ashanti's 2024 UK Annual Report, which was published on Wednesday 26 March 2025, will also be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications and can be viewed and downloaded from AngloGold Ashanti's website at reports.anglogoldashanti.com.

Media  
Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors  
Yatish Chowthee: +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AngloGold Ashanti LimitedAUNYSE:AUPrecious Metals Investing
AU
The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 8.85m grading 25.0 g/t gold and 768 g/t silver
  • 8.55m grading 5.52 g/t gold and 121 g/t silver
  • 3.5m grading 5.41 g/t gold and 87 g/t silver
  • 5.5m grading 11.1 g/t gold
  • 2.9m grading 10.5 g/t gold
  • 4.6m grading 5.78 g/t gold
  • 5.75m grading 4.72 g/t gold
  • Higher-grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit
  • The success of this drill program called for additional step-out drilling. Results for these drill holes are expected in Q2, 2025
  • La Colorada technical report update incorporating these results is expected in mid-2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of an updated technical report and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Tactical Metals Corp. Expands Portfolio to Nevada, Staking Past-Producing Green Antimony Mine

Global Tactical Metals Corp. Expands Portfolio to Nevada, Staking Past-Producing Green Antimony Mine

Keep reading...Show less
Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Announces Outstanding Results from Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork, with Gold Grade of Sample Increased by 120%

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the re-commissioning of the True North mine hoist system in the A Shaft and is now focused on completing all necessary electrical and mechanical work down to Level 16 of the underground mine. Several levels within the True North Mine are now accessible for rehabilitation, including Level 16 at a depth of 695 m below surface, and will be used for our underground drilling to reach key targets identified by the exploration team, including following the SAM Southeast and West targets to depth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0 ) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the purchase of 1,000 ounces of physical silver in the spot market as part of its silver exposure strategy

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Exploration Drills 42.5 Meters of Mineralization on the Bazooka Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Exploration Drills 42.5 Meters of Mineralization on the Bazooka Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 8th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, is providing an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in Quebec, Canada. The Company has completed ten diamond drill holes for a total of 2000 meters of drilling and submitted 610 core samples for assays to determine the mineral composition and grade.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE to start diamond drilling at Boundiali South tenement

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Horizon Minerals Limited GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce it has awarded GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) ("GR Engineering") with the engineering studies work program to support the refurbishment and repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.

The engineering studies will be overseen by Horizon Project Manager Dirk Richards and will provide capital and operating cost estimates to an accuracy of +/-20%. GR Engineering is a leading engineering firm with extensive studies and projects experience successfully working on a range of gold processing plants in the Western Australian Goldfields.

Commenting on the process engineering award, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have awarded this work to GR Engineering. They are a very competent group capable of delivering a quality study to refurbish and repurpose our Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. This is another significant milestone for the Company progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Related News

Gold Investing

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Resource Investing

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Copper Investing

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Base Metals Investing

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Graphite Investing

Letter to Option Holders

Australia Investing

Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

×