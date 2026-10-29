NorthWest Intersects 73.9 Metres Of 1.39% CuEq, 0.51% Copper and 0.79 G/T Gold From 457 Metres, Expanding The Western Zone At Kwanika

- Extended higher-grade mineralized zone approximately 50 metres up-dip
- Confirmed the presence and orientation of a broad low-grade mineralized structure at depth
- Filled a gap in the geological model, expanding and improving continuity of Unit 2
- Identified additional primary copper-gold porphyry mineralization, enriched in palladium
Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce additional copper-gold assay results from the Western Zone at its 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia, highlighted by 73.9 metres grading 1.39% copper equivalent ("CuEq"), including a higher-grade interval of 25.9 metres grading 2.19% CuEq, anchored by 1.58 gt gold.
The three holes form part of the Company's completed 43-hole, 12,291 metre 2026 exploration program. The drilling achieved several key objectives, including extending higher-grade mineralization approximately 50 metres up-dip and closing a geological gap in Unit 2 proximal to current mineral resources. These results expand the known extent of mineralization, improve geological and grade continuity, while reducing drill-hole spacing to approximately 50 metres in targeted areas.
Immediately below the current mineral resource, drilling intersected primary copper-gold porphyry mineralization, highlighting potential for additional mineralization beyond the currently defined resource. Drilling also confirmed the presence and orientation of a broad, low-grade, mineralized structure below known mineralization supporting opportunities to identify parallel mineralization at depth.
Western Zone Drill Hole Highlights:
|K-26-260:
|73.9 metres of 0.51% Cu and 0.79 g/t Au (1.39% CuEq) from 457.0 metres,
|including 25.9 metres of 0.48% Cu and 1.58 g/t Au (2.19% CuEq) from 505 metres
|K-26-260:
|74.8 metres of 0.23% Cu and 0.49 g/t Au (0.78% CuEq) from 600.2 metres
|K-26-258:
|10.9 metres of 0.33% Cu and 0.62 g/t Au (1.01% CuEq) from 406.2 metres
Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: "These results represent another positive step forward at Kwanika, combining significant copper-gold grades with meaningful advances in our understanding of the Western Zone. The grades and significant mineralized widths reinforce the quality of existing mineralization at Kwanika and its potential for continued expansion. Importantly, we are extending known mineralization, improving geological continuity and identifying additional exploration opportunities beyond the current mineral resource. Together, these results strengthen our confidence in Kwanika as we advance our mineral resource and development objectives."
2026 Kwanika Exploration Program
With the three holes reported in this release, the Company has now reported results from 17 of the 43 holes completed during the 2026 Kwanika drill program, which totaled 12,291 metres. Planned collar locations for the holes of the 2026 drill program are presented in Figure 1, along with the location of the cross sections 351275 E, 351250 E, and 351175 E (Figures 2, 3, and 4) containing the holes reported in this release.
Figure 1: Kwanika Central 2026 drill hole location map
Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added: "The results from K-26-258 and K-26-260 demonstrate that as drilling progresses to the West holes there is more opportunity to expand mineralization. K-26-258 extended Unit 1 mineralization up-dip and confirmed the presence and orientation of a parallel mineralized structure at depth below the known mineralization. Hole K-26-260 closed a key gap in Unit 2 and intersected a wide interval of primary copper-gold porphyry mineralization enriched in palladium that may warrant expanding last year's palladium re-sampling program from old holes. In sum, it's encouraging to see mineralized expansions as we drill to the west and at depth. With our Western Zone results now fully reported, we look forward to receiving the remaining assay results from twenty-six holes in the North Pit Extension Zone."
Kwanika Exploration Drill Hole Summaries
Results of three drill holes are presented on cross sections 351275 E, 351250 E, and 351175 E (Figures 2, 3, and 4) with composited mineralized intersections listed in Table 1 and collar locations provided in Table 2. All cross sections are in the Western Zone. The holes were designed to extend mineralization up-dip, close a gap in mineralization, confirm presence and orientation of a deep mineralized structure, test for primary Cu-Au porphyry mineralization under the known fractured mineralized structures, and reduce drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres to support upgraded mineral resources in the Indicated category. A summary of the geological aspects of holes is presented below.
Figure 2: Cross-Section 351275 E showing 2026 drill results with blue hole traces
Figure 3: Cross-Section 351250 E showing 2026 drill results with blue hole traces
Figure 4: Cross-Section 351175 E showing 2026 drill results with blue hole traces
Western Zone:
Hole K-26-256 on 351175E (Fig. 4) was drilled with HQ to 117 metres and NQ sized core to the end of hole and sampled on about 2 metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 260° azimuth at a -88° dip to a depth of 513 metres.
After 35 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineralization Cretaceous sediments to 451 metres then maroon-green hematite altered tectonic breccia to 452 metres, and a hematite-chlorite altered maroon and green porphyritic monzonite to 513 metres. The hole was abandoned due to difficult ground condition and poor drilling performance before intersecting targeted mineralized depths.
Hole K-26-258 on 351275E (Fig. 2) was drilled with NQ2 sized core and sampled on about 2 metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 170° azimuth at a -75° dip to a depth of 648 metres.
After 33 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineralization Cretaceous sediments to 406 metres then mineralized maroon-green hematite altered tectonic breccia hosting native copper and localized clasts of stockwork to 412 metres as per Table 1, Composite 2 (Comp. 2) and a weakly mineralized light tan potassic altered fractured porphyritic monzonite with early quartz-sulphide stockwork veins to 455 metres followed by a weakly mineralized light orange to tan potassic-sericite altered monzodiorite hosting localized quartz-sulphide stockwork and planar anhydrite veinlets to 471 metres (Comp. 3). A sequence of propylitic altered andesite porphyry to 474 metres, grey-green to orange monzondiorite to 487 metres, grey-green to light orange quartz monzonite to 493 metres, andesite porphyry to 497 metres, grey-green monzodiorite to 503 metres, grey-green to light orange quartz monzonite to 509 metres, grey-green propylitic altered andesite to 522 metres, weakly propylitic altered dark green diorite to 528 metres, moderately propylitic altered light green to grey-green monzodiorite to 533 metres. These intervals are followed by a weakly propylitic and potassic altered medium grey to light green-grey diorite to 648 metres, crosscut by fault zones at 576 and 591metres, mineralized between 604 and 630 metres (Comp. 4), and crosscut by late porphyritic dykes between 630 and 633 metres and between 645 and 647 metres.
Hole K-26-260 on 351250E (Fig. 3) was drilled with NQ2 sized core and sampled on about 2 metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 177° azimuth at a -88° dip to a depth of 675 metres.
After 33 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineralization Cretaceous sediments to 404 metres then propylitic altered dark green tectonic breccia to 420 metres and an oxidized mineralized hematite altered maroon porphyritic diorite to 472 metres (Comp. 5). This is followed by a mineralized fractured light tan potassic altered porphyritic monzonite with early dismembered quartz-sulphide veins and veinlets to 575 metres (Comp. 7, 8, and 9) crosscut by late maroon porphyritic dyke between 575 and 590 metres followed by coherent mineralized orange mottled potassic altered porphyritic monzonite to 675 metres with dominantly dismembered quartz stockwork to 610 metres (Comp. 11) and planar early quartz-sulphide veins (Comp 12) correlated to primary Porphyry Cu-Au Unit 16. Curiously, Composites 11 and 12 both have elevated palladium values, more typical of Unit 2, demonstrating the potential of primary porphyry mineralization to host elevated palladium metal. The hole ended in mineralization at 675 metres.
Hole Summary: Hole K-26-256 on section 351175E (Fig. 4) was abandoned before intersecting anticipated mineralized structures. Hole K-26-258 on section 351275E (Fig. 2) successfully extended Copper Oxide Unit 15 and/or Unit 1 up-dip about 50 metres to the Cretaceous sediment contact (Comp. 2) with Unit 2 and Unit 16 up-dip extensions manifesting as a wide low-grade copper dominant intercept (Comp. 3) typical of distal mineralized extensions. As follow up to hole K-07-56, K-26-258 pushed deeper through weakly altered rocks to confirm the presence and orientation of an altered deep wide parallel mineralized structure under known mineralization of a style typical of distal mineralized extensions and suggesting potential for higher grade mineralization down-dip. Hole K-26-260 on section 351250E (Fig. 3) filled a key gap in Unit 2 that will improve geological and grade continuity and incrementally expand mineral resources in this area. Primary Cu-Au porphyry was encountered deep in K-26-260 that had elevated palladium, demonstrating potential for a small palladium credit in that style of mineralization.
Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release1 2
|Comp
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Area
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Pd
|CuEq
|True
Width
|Mineralized
|#
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|Est. (m)
|Unit
|1
|K-26-256
|-
|-
|-
|Western
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abandoned at 513m
|2
|K-26-258
|406.2
|417.0
|10.9
|Western
|0.33
|0.62
|0.54
|0.02
|1.01
|8.9
|Copper Oxide 15/HG Au 1
|3
|K-26-258
|417.0
|470.6
|53.6
|Western
|0.28
|0.13
|0.37
|0.00
|0.43
|51.8
|Up-dip ext. Units 2, 16
|4
|K-26-258
|604.2
|645.2
|41.0
|Western
|0.34
|0.23
|0.32
|0.01
|0.60
|33.6
|Deep Mineralized Structure
|5
|K-26-260
|419.2
|433.0
|13.8
|Western
|0.40
|0.15
|1.56
|0.01
|0.59
|9.3
|Copper Oxide 15
|6
|K-26-260
|457.0
|530.9
|73.9
|Western
|0.51
|0.79
|2.37
|0.02
|1.39
|49.4
|7
|Including
|457.0
|505.0
|48.0
|Western
|0.53
|0.37
|2.57
|0.00
|0.95
|32.1
|Higher-Grade Au 1
|8
|And
|505.0
|530.9
|25.9
|Western
|0.48
|1.58
|2.00
|0.05
|2.19
|17.3
|Higher-Grade Au 1
|9
|K-26-260
|545.0
|565.0
|20.0
|Western
|0.25
|0.79
|1.19
|0.02
|1.11
|13.4
|Higher-Grade Au 1
|10
|K-26-260
|600.2
|675.0
|74.8
|Western
|0.23
|0.49
|1.34
|0.07
|0.78
|50.1
|11
|Including
|604.7
|621.0
|16.3
|Western
|0.19
|0.74
|1.42
|0.08
|1.00
|10.9
|Higher-Grade Au 2
|12
|And
|632.0
|671.0
|39.0
|Western
|0.29
|0.46
|1.55
|0.08
|0.80
|26.1
|Porphyry Cu-Au 16
Table 2: Drill Collar Information3
|Hole
|Collar X
|Collar Y
|Collar Z
|Collar
Azimuth
|Collar Dip
|Final Length
|Core Size
|K-26-256
|351167
|6156262
|1014
|260
|-88
|513
|HQ, NQ
|K-26-258
|351290
|6156210
|1003
|170
|-75
|648
|NQ2
|K-26-260
|351247
|6156236
|999
|177
|-88
|675
|NQ2
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drilling at Kwanika in 2026 was designed and supervised by NorthWest and implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using coarse blanks and certified prepared blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.
Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About NorthWest:
NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.
On Behalf of NorthWest
"Paul Olmsted"
CEO, Northwest Copper
For further information, please contact:
416-457-3333
info@northwestcopper.ca
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).
Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
1 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone
2 CuEq assumes metal prices of $3,100/oz gold, $4.50/lb copper, $36/oz silver and $1,100/oz palladium metal recoveries of 96% gold, 90% copper, 96% silver, 0% palladium and calculated as follows: Cu +100* ( (Au /31.1035 * Au Price * Au Rec) / (Cu Price * 2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Ag /31.1035 * Ag Price * Ag Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Pd /31.1035 * Pd Price * Pd Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec))
3 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/322dbef3-f5a8-493d-baea-e032c667954e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/984aa8ee-0cea-47ff-86ba-39f3876956bb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb5e8306-ffb5-400c-9af8-9a29652c0400
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28b9464f-139d-4ec3-9226-8cdd6e194f39