NorthWest Copper Announces Results of 2025 AGM

Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSXV: NWST,OTC:NWCCF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held October 21, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company.

Directors Maryantonett Flumian, Enrico De Pasquale, Adam Manna, James Steel and Paul Olmsted were all re-elected to the Board. Subsequent to the AGM, officers and committee chairs were reappointed.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.

About Northwest Copper:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

On Behalf NorthWest
"Paul Olmsted"
CEO, Northwest Copper

For further information, please contact:
416-457-3333
info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Feather Cap data review and update

Feather Cap data review and update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap data review and updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced 100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project AchievedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC)

Nobel Resources Issued Diamond Drill Permits for Cuprita Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce all necessary permits have been received to commence drilling at Cuprita (the "Project") as early as November. This will be the first ever drill campaign at Cuprita. A notice was filed by the Company with the... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Fall 2025 Community Open House Events

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Fall 2025 Community Open House Events

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of fall 2025 community open houses for the Baptiste Nickel Project (the "Project"). These sessions are part of the Company's ongoing commitment to collaborative engagement with local communities... Keep Reading...

