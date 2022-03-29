Cleantech Investing News

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta

The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") dated March 3, 2022 with Alberta Innovates, a provincial Crown corporation and Alberta's largest research and innovation corporation. Alberta Innovates reviewed Northstar's application and approved a total of $200,000 in funding towards the estimated $675,000 of direct engineering costs. Northstar is required to use this funding to pay for a portion of the engineering costs for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary ("Calgary Empower Facility"), which was previously announced on March 17, 2022 .

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Dr. John Zhou , Vice President, Clean Resources of Alberta Innovates, stated, "Diverting waste from landfill reduces land disturbance and GHG emissions, while also providing products consumers need. Technologies enabling a circular economy, advanced materials, and energy innovation are creating jobs and enhancing sustainability in Alberta ."

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar stated, "As part of our engagement strategy at the federal, provincial, state, and municipal levels of government, we are progressing a wide range of non-dilutive funding applications. For Calgary , those applications cover engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operational ramp up. We are therefore thrilled to receive the first award from this broad range of grant applications, providing support for our first activity: engineering design. This successful application reinforces our belief that our services and technology strongly appeal to governments. The award from Alberta Innovates recognizes the value of our proprietary clean technology that can not only divert between 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of discarded asphalt shingle waste from Calgary landfills, but can place the end products of liquid asphalt, aggregate, and fiber back into the market. As governments increase their focus on zero waste, Northstar is positioned to lead the transition of asphalt shingles from depositing in landfills to repurposing in the circular economy. We expect this level of government support to continue covering costs with both the Calgary Empower Facility and future planned facilities. We will inform the market on subsequent awards in due course."

The $200,000 in funding was awarded under Alberta Innovates' Bioenergy Program. The transaction was approved by Alberta Innovates management. The investment will be paid in accordance with agreed milestones for the project.

Northstar and Alberta Innovates have both approved the Milestone Reporting and Payment Schedule ("MRP"). The completed MRP is used to define the project term and project costs in the Investment Agreement.

Northstar's Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia , recently initiated steady-state production. The Company is now producing sustainable low carbon liquid asphalt through its proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology ("BEST"). The Empower Pilot Facility reprocesses discarded single-use asphalt shingles into liquid asphalt, fiber, and aggregate, allowing these products to enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills. Our Calgary Empower Facility is expected to build on the Empower Pilot Facility through the engineering design study that Alberta Innovates has generously supported through its Bioenergy Program.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company announces it has issued 200,000 stock options to an officer at an exercise price of $0.35 for a 5-year term, to vest as to 25% on each of 6, 12, 18 and 24 months post-issuance. It has also issued 100,000 stock options to an officer at an exercise price of $0.35 , with immediate vesting.

About Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates invests in research, innovation and entrepreneurship to drive provincial economic growth and diversity. We ignite the power of innovation through our work with researchers, industry and entrepreneurs to move Alberta to a lower-carbon future, promote the responsible use of land and water, and contribute to the improved health and well-being of Albertans. Alberta Innovates provides technical expertise, entrepreneurial advice and support, opportunities for partnerships, and funding to advance the best ideas. We support a broad range of research and innovation activity – from discovery to use. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do – bringing together bright minds and great ideas.

Learn how Alberta Innovates at www.albertainnovates.ca.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale in the circular economy. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated direct engineering costs of the Calgary Empower Facility, the Company's expectation that Northstar is positioned to lead the transition of asphalt shingles from landfills to repurposed uses in the circular economy, and that there will be equally strong interest from non-dilutive funding providers for the construction of its Calgary Empower Facility outside that received from Alberta Innovates both at present and in the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-secures-grant-funding-from-alberta-innovates-for-engineering-costs-of-calgary-scale-up-facility-301512633.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c1656.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Clean TechnologiesTSXV:ROOFCleantech Investing
ROOF:CA
Northstar Clean Technologies

Northstar Clean Technologies

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar Clean Technologies Proprietary Process

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

Empower Facility

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Northstar’s Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Northstar’s Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Northstar Clean Tech Revenue Model

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Expansion Facility 1

Northstar’s Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

VANCOUVER, BC March 22, 2022 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed pilot facility in Delta, BC that initiated steady-state production in February 2022.

On March 17, 2022 ROOF's Board of Directors approved Calgary as the planned location for Northstar's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility.

The engineer and design work anticipates a modular 150–200 tonnes/day facility.


Click Image To View Full Size

With corporate offices for Shell, Husky, Exxon and Imperial Oil , Calgary is not an obvious location for a recycling project, but newly elected Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has pledged to make Calgary a greener city.

"Calgary City Council declared a Climate Emergency in November 2021," states the Calgary City Website , "directing the pace and scale of action to be accelerated".

"Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition," states Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, "We are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills."

"Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on," added Parry.

Calgary Highlights:


Click Image To View Full Size

At 150-200/tonnes per day, the Calgary Empower Facility will have an estimated capacity about 250% higher than the existing Delta facility.

"Calgary is home to Canada's ‘energy transition' economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement," stated Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, who previously worked for British Petroleum.

"As I came out of the oil business, I along with other people believe that this industry needs to do things differently," Mills told GSN, "That's not to say that we need to switch off oil or stop driving conventional cars.  It's an energy transition. We definitely need to stop putting hydrocarbons into landfills".

Mills recently spoke with GSN about ROOF's business objectives.  The interview incorporates video footage shot at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta.

GSN asked Mills how Calgary roofers will be incentivized to bring the discarded asphalt shingles to Northstar's processing facility.

"We have five elements to that strategy," explained Mills, "Number one, we will have facilities that are close to the dump, ideally within 5 kilometres. Secondly, we're going to discount the price that they pay.  Thirdly, we will unload the shingles significantly faster than the municipal dump. Fourthly, we will have a food truck and give the drivers free coffee.  Fifthly, if the roofers can hit sustainability targets, we will further discount their tipping fees."


Click Image To View Full Size

"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states a Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. Tipping Fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.

Before its IPO 9 months ago, ROOF raised $12.3 million . Since then the company began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production .

A green-light from the City of Calgary to build a 150–200 tonnes/day scale-up facility is another significant milestone.

Northstar is currently identifying a suitable leasing site in Calgary for its scale up facility.  An independent Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Full Disclaimer

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Calgary : Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ( "Northstar" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company's commitment to quality, it has received positive testing results from an independent third-party testing facility for two of its outputs, liquid asphalt and aggregate. After initiating steady state production, liquid asphalt and aggregate were produced through the reprocessing of single-use asphalt shingles currently stockpiled on-site at Northstar's fully constructed asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, BC (the "Empower Pilot Facility" ). These independent third-party test results for liquid asphalt and aggregate confirm that these products meet the Company's end product specification objectives.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The table below compares the test results for Northstar's liquid asphalt with common liquid asphalt specifications in Canada for the three major specification criteria for liquid asphalt:

  1. Softening point - the temperature at which the asphalt reaches a specific viscosity;
  2. Penetration - the hardness of the asphalt; and
  3. Flash point - the temperature at which vapours from the asphalt will ignite in the presence of a flame.

Table 1: Comparison


Standard

Northstar

Shingle Asphalt

Roofing
Type III

Roofing
Type IV

Road 80-
100

Softening Point (°C)

ASTM D36

110

88 - 113

85 – 96

99 -107

N/A

Penetration (dmm)
@ 25°C & 100g

ASTM D5

10

15

15 - 35

12 - 25

80 - 100

Flash Point (°C)

ASTM D92

239

N/A

260

260

230

1. The specifications listed above are not exhaustive for all asphalt specifications.
2. Any test requirement identified as N/A indicates that the test is not required for that product specification.

The Northstar specification analysis is as expected and designed and confirms that:

  • Northstar's liquid asphalt specification most closely resembles shingle liquid asphalt. Also as expected, given the weathering of the asphalt shingle feed, Northstar's liquid asphalt falls just outside of the penetration test results for shingle asphalt. Modification by shingle manufacturers to increase the penetration grade of liquid asphalt is a routine process and would be expected to involve minor blending operations of 0.5-2.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt to meet full specification.

  • Northstar's liquid asphalt specification is also very close to that of Type III/IV bulk roofing liquid asphalt. Again, it is expected that minor blending operations of 2.0-5.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt would be required to meet full specification.

  • Paving liquid asphalt has the highest specification requirements and is generally much softer than roofing and shingle liquid asphalt. As expected, Northstar's liquid asphalt will therefore be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0-10.0% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt to meet full paving specification.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We have always believed that the outputs created through our proprietary bitumen extraction and separation technology ("BEST") design process were of high quality and now we have the independent test results to support this. Through commissioning and steady state production, we are now fully extracting liquid asphalt from asphalt shingles as designed and producing high quality end products, as expected. We believe this testing confirms that our two primary products will be able to re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles, creating a circular economy, and used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process for road paving."

"Quality is a critical part of our business and independent third-party testing is an important element of that. The Company now has in-house testing capability to satisfy ourselves, and our customers, that we have exceptional products with stringent quality control procedures. Softening point, penetration, and flash point specification testing has become an integral part of our steady state production processes," continued Mr. Mills.

As outlined by the results above, Northstar believes its liquid asphalt can be used for:

  • Asphalt shingle production
  • Flat roofing type III / IV asphalt
  • Waterproofing applications
  • Hot-mix asphalt production
  • Asphaltic emulsions or cutback production
  • Chip seal or slurry seal asphalt

Testing Results for Aggregate:

Sieve Size

Passing Mean

Std Dev

5.000 mm

100%

0.0%

2.500 mm

96.9%

1.8%

1.250 mm

55.1%

4.5%

0.630 mm

12.9%

1.1%

0.315 mm

3.0%

0.2%

0.160 mm

0.9%

0.2%

0.080 mm

1.1%

0.2%

Moisture %

VOC %

Asphalt %

6.63%

0.00%

0.50%

Registered & Records Office

The Company also announces that it has moved its registered and records offices to the Company's location at 7046 Brown Street, Delta, BC V4G 1G8.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that shingle manufacturers can increase the penetration grade of Northstar's liquid asphalt through minor blending operations of 0.5%-2.0% rejuvenation product, that they can meet bulk roofing specification through minor blending operations of 2.0%-5.0% and that Northstar's liquid asphalt would be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0%-10% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt; its belief that these test results confirm that Northstar's two primary products can re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles and can be used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process, as well as Northstar's belief that its liquid asphalt can be used for the applications specified in the news release.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-validates-high-quality-liquid-asphalt-and-aggregate-through-positive-third-party-test-results-301494980.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c3326.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

February 22, 2022 - TheNewswire - V ancouver , BC - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed facility in Delta, BC and is gaining steam on its commercialization phase.

On February 17, 2022, Northstar announced that it has initiated steady state production at its reprocessing facility (Empower Pilot Facility) in Delta.

"A steady state implies that the System State is independent of its initial start-up conditions," reports the International Journal of Development Research , "providing top management with a clear picture of how to make their production line more effective."

"This announcement proves to the market that our technology works and validates our business model," states Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, "as we set out to scale up this technology to a facility size that we can expand with across the North American market."

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. tipping fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.


Click Image To View Full Size

The operation validates the use of Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology (BEST) in the foundational design of the Company's future "scale up" facilities.

Current Production Profile:

  • Liquid asphalt and aggregate precisely meet ROOF's end product specification objectives

  • Ramping up to steady state production provides a clear roadmap to deliver commercial production of 50-75 tonnes-per-day

  • Provides production samples to industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis

  • Currently reprocessing large on-site asphalt shingle inventory

"One of the critical metrics for any energy transition, ESG-based, clean technology company is demonstrating that its transformational technology actually works," stated Mills, "For Northstar to do that, we need to produce the end products from our facility at the specification we expected, in a repeatable manner."

"The Empower Pilot Facility is not only producing exactly the end products we planned, but we have also initiated the production plan to do that repeatably," added Mills.

The Circular Economy is a hot investing theme partly because it inverts the typical regulatory headwinds into powerful tail winds.

Northstar can approach government agencies with the value proposition: "Our technology can help you keep the promises you made to voters , and on the world stage ."


Click Image To View Full Size

"An increasing number of investors are incorporating their values into their long-term investing strategies through the lens of environmental, social and governance concerns, or ESG investing," reports US News.

"An estimated $120 billion poured into sustainable investments in 2021, doubling the $51.1 billion captured by ESG funds in 2020 and setting a new consecutive annual record. And this upward trend is set to continue," confirmed Goby.

Participating the Circular Economy is a meaningful way for a society to reduce its carbon footprint.

"The global context for reducing industry carbon footprints is forcing companies to identify alternative renewable avenues," explained Mills, "With the reduced carbon footprint solution for repurposing asphalt shingles, we believe we can support our customers and industry partners on their sustainability journey."

On November 9, 2021, Northstar announced the results of the independent carbon dioxide footprint Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA), completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd.

Key Take-Aways from LCA:

  • Confirms ROOF's Empower Facility is a "circular", renewable industry solution with lower carbon dioxide emissions

  • Net estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission savings of 121.94 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per 1 tonne of feedstock , through diverting shingles from landfills and replacing virgin production asphalt production from the Empower Facility.

  • Net estimated carbon dioxide emission savings in the range of 1,500,000 kg to 3,000,000 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per year dependent on steady state production volume

"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states an October, 2021 Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

"The LCA analysis quantifies how our operations can support our customers and industry partners in delivering circular and "green" renewable asphalt produced with significantly lower carbon intensity," stated Mills.


Click Image To View Full Size

February 17, 2022 Empower Pilot Facility Operational Update:

Steady state production is expected to deliver throughput of asphalt shingles in the range of 10-20 tonnes-per-day up to 4-5 days per week.  The objective is to demonstrate repeatable production in terms of safety, quality, and duration.

The two primary output products (liquid asphalt and aggregate) are being produced exactly as designed, meeting ROOF's end product specifications.

Northstar is delivering samples of its "green asphalt" and aggregate to multiple major road construction companies, shingle manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders.

ROOF has a clear roadmap for commercial production levels targeted at 50-75 tonnes-per-day.

Northstar believes that each future facility could divert ~40,000 tonnes of shingles each year.

12 million tons of asphalt shingles are sent to landfills annually in North America, equivalent to an entire day of US oil production.

It would require 300 facilities in North America to divert and re-purpose all the asphalt shingles currently going into landfills.

Since its IPO 7 months ago, ROOF has raised $12.3 million , began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production.

"New companies often struggle to generate meaningful news while they incubate their technology," stated Global Stocks News CEO Guy Bennett, "In seven months of trading, Northstar has hit a series of milestones – including steady state production - that move them significantly closer to commercialisation."

In February and March 2022 Northstar will host Empower Facility visits for industry stakeholders, investors, media, and government agencies to demonstrate its operating process and technology.

Full Disclaimer

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NORTHSTAR INITATES STEADY STATE PRODUCTION AT EMPOWER PILOT FACILITY, PROCESSING DISCARDED SHINGLES INTO "GREEN ASPHALT", FIBER, AND AGGREGATE

NORTHSTAR INITATES STEADY STATE PRODUCTION AT EMPOWER PILOT FACILITY, PROCESSING DISCARDED SHINGLES INTO "GREEN ASPHALT", FIBER, AND AGGREGATE

Operation validates Northstar's Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology ("BEST") as
the design foundation for the Company's future "scale up" facilities

Northstar to Host Site Visits in February and March 2022 for Industry Stakeholders,
Investors, Media, and Government Agencies to Showcase its Operating Process and
Technology

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Facedrive Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement Due to Strong Demand and Support

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it is expecting its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of units (the " Units ") first announced on March 25, 2022 (the " Initial Announcement ") to be oversubscribed based on strong investor demand. As a result, the Company has decided to increase the maximum size of the Private Placement to $17.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds, consisting of up to 29,661,017 Units.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Facedrive Announces Additional Private Placement of Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a new private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement ") as a result of additional investor interest arising from the Company's previous private placement, which closed on March 1, 2022 on similar terms for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.7 million. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company intends to raise up to $15 million in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 25,423,729 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.59 per Unit.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nano one

Nano One Provides Update on Emerging LFP Opportunity

  • 2035 global LFP market projected to grow 13X, exceed 1 TWh and reach tens of billions of dollars.[1]
  • One-Pot process could make LFP environmentally superior and cost competitive in North America.
  • Nano One builds out its commercialization team to address LFP opportunity.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to provide an update on the multi-billion dollar market emerging in lithium iron phosphate ("LFP").

Bloomberg New Energy Finance projected that global LFP demand will grow from 81 GWh in 2021 to 633 GWh by 2030 and 1070 GWh by 2035. This represents about 1300% growth and 22% of the total cathode active materials market for stationary storage, passenger EV, commercial EV, e-bus, and two/three wheeler applications, and an addressable market measured in tens of billions of dollars.[1]

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"2021 was a historic year for Tantalus as we successfully migrated to the public markets, secured over CAD$20 million through two financings and continued to witness strong growth in our user community of utilities throughout the year," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "During 2021, we delivered year-over-year growth of 27.5% in orders from our sales pipeline, expanded our user community to over 210 utilities by adding 25 new customers and launched our first AI-enabled data analytics tool to help utilities improve their resiliency. Looking forward to 2022, we anticipate strong revenue growth with approximately US$27 million in backlog that is expected to be shipped during the year. We are also witnessing strong secular drivers that are motivating utilities to modernize their distribution grids."

Extreme weather continues to challenge the resiliency of distribution grids while the availability and accelerating adoption of electric vehicles is stressing existing grid infrastructure by increasing the amount of power consumers require, changing the location where electricity needs to be delivered and altering the timing of peak load profiles that utilities are required to manage. Coupled with investments being made by homeowners and businesses to install roof-top solar panels that are expected to deliver power from the edge of the grid, the utility industry is facing an unprecedented number of challenges that require upgrades to distribution grids across North America. "These challenges create urgency among utilities to digitize their grids. By doing so, utilities gain situational awareness and the necessary command and control of critical assets," said Mr. Londa. "Our strong balance sheet enabled us to execute the recently announced acquisition of Congruitive which places Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities prepare for the significant impact that electric vehicles and distributed energy resources will have on their resiliency and reliability."

Q4, 2021 and Year-to-Date Financial Summary

(Financial information is reported in United States dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")).

Key financial results for the quarter are compared to the same timeframe in the previous year unless otherwise stated.

  • The Company reported revenue of $7.6 million for Q4, 2021 as compared to $9.3 million for the prior year quarter and $32.2 million during the twelve months of 2021 compared to $33.0 million for 2020. The decline in revenue was directly tied to supply chain constraints and shipping delays of contracted revenue in 2021 that has been delayed into 2022.

  • The Company reported Gross Profit[1] of $3.4 million representing a Gross Profit margin of 44% for Q4, 2021 as compared to $4.8 million and a Gross Profit margin of 52% for the prior year quarter. The decline in Gross Profit and Gross Profit margin was due to increasing costs associated with supply chain constraints and logistics, delayed revenue moving out of 2021 and into 2022 and the mix of products sold during the quarter. Gross Profit reported for the twelve months of 2021 was $14.4 million representing Gross Profit Margin of 45% as compared to $16.1 million and 49% for 2020.

  • The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA[2] of ($1.27 million) in Q4, 2021 as compared to $0.82 million in the prior year quarter and ($1.73 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2.63 million in 2020. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the absorption of public company expenses incurred during 2021 for the first time and the loss of SR&ED credits in 2021. The Company also witnessed increased costs across its supply chain.

  • The Company had total assets of $31.0 million as at December 31, 2021, inclusive of $14.2 million in cash, compared to $23.5 million as at December 31, 2020, inclusive of $4.6 million in cash.

  • The Company had Adjusted Working Capital[3] as at December 31, 2021 of $13.6 million compared to $3.5 million as at December 31, 2020.

Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Growth of Tantalus' User Community: Tantalus increased its customer base to over 210 utilities with the addition of 7 new utilities during Q4, 2021 and a total of 25 new utilities for the twelve months of 2021. The Company surpassed 2.8 million endpoints shipped, collecting more than 30 billion data points related to energy consumption and power quality. Within its existing user community, the Company has over 1.6 million available endpoints to deploy in the future that will drive revenue and access to additional data for its expanding software and analytics packages.

  • Release of Tantalus Grid Reliability Analytics ("TGRA"): Tantalus introduced its first AI-enabled data analytics solution to improve the resiliency of utilities. The TGRA solution utilizes algorithms to continuously monitor power-quality data accessed by TRUEdge®-enabled endpoints on Tantalus' TUNet® smart grid platform. By detecting anomalies in power quality, the solution identifies symptoms of failing transformers, corroded meter sockets and splices, cracked insulators and other latent equipment problems. The analytics solution leverages data from Tantalus' AMI system to provide utilities with visibility into power quality issues that lead to outages and premature failure of devices deployed across the distribution grid. After launching the first commercial version of TGRA in September, 2021, the Company secured its first six utilities from the existing user community that have subscribed to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.

  • Introduction of a Next-Generation Fiber Gateway: Tantalus initiated the development effort of the recently announced TRUSense™ Fiber Gateway, a next-generation Fiber-to-the-Home ("FTTH") solution that is intended to enable utilities to leverage investments in fiber to not only improve the resiliency of their distribution grids but also address the broadband divide that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering broadband services to consumers. The TRUSense Gateway will also serve as the basis for Tantalus to enable utilities to go behind the meter to access and control electric vehicle charging stations, solar inverters and other intelligent devices inside premises. To increase awareness and to accelerate our business development activities, Tantalus announced a partnership with Irby Utilities which will broaden Tantalus' sales channel to drive market adoption.

Strong Momentum Heading Into 2022

  • Revenue Guidance: The Company anticipates growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25% in 2022, targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022. This guidance includes revenue contributions from the recent acquisition of Congruitive and is based on the Company's existing backlog to be recognized in 2022 of approximately $27 million.

  • Acquisition of Congruitive: The addition of Congruitive places Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities modernize their systems by seamlessly integrating electric vehicles ("EVs") and distributed energy resources ("DERs") to improve the resiliency and reliability of distribution grids. Congruitive translates data across multiple devices and platforms allowing utilities to operate smart grids as one intelligent and secure system. The Company anticipates that the demand for this solution will grow significantly as EV and DER adoption continues to expand rapidly. In addition to broadening Tantalus' solutions, the acquisition of Congruitive also enables the Company to pursue investor-owned utilities (IOUs) and additional verticals, thereby increasing the Company's total addressable market opportunity.

  • Stimulus Funding: Tantalus is actively leading an effort to support current and prospective utility customers with the submission of applications to access funding across several programs being offered by the US federal government, including the ARPA and BRIC programs. For more information, please go to the Company's website (https://www.tantalus.com/resources/funding/).

While the growth horizon remains favorable for Tantalus, management is mindful of the ongoing worldwide disruption to the availability of electronic components, particularly with respect to semiconductors, and is actively implementing appropriate strategies to mitigate disruptions to project deployments. Management is also prioritizing the health and safety of Tantalus' employees due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Tantalus is actively managing inflationary pressures that may impact costs across our business.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call
Participant Dial In (Toll Free) 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In 1-412-317-5791

Webcast
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tgsu6HTG

Replay Information
A conference call replay will be available until March 31, 2022. The webcast will be available until March, 23, 2023 at the link set out above. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code 5067892

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Tantalus' Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure. "Adjusted EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure.

"Gross Profit" is comprised as the Company's revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Gross Profit Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Gross Profit to the most directly comparable financial measure. This press release refers to "Gross Profit Margin" which is a non-IFRS ratio. Gross Profit Margin is comprised of Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities exclusive of the Company's bank loan. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Gross Profit Reconciliation

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7752/117710_75d53cee04445801_002.jpg

Table 1: Gross Profit Reconciliation

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7752/117710_75d53cee04445801_002full.jpg

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7752/117710_75d53cee04445801_003.jpg

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA

To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7752/117710_75d53cee04445801_003full.jpg

a)Finance expense comprised of interest and related finance expense on bank loan and lease liabilities (see Financial Statements).
b)Stock-based compensation comprised of non-cash compensation (see Financial Statements).
c)Foreign exchange comprised of unrealized loss from non-functional currency assets and liabilities (see Financial Statements).
d)Other income comprised of the gain on Energate Inc. acquisition arbitration share cancellation and government assistance benefit received pertaining to the COVID-19 Pandemic (see Financial Statements inclusive of note 21).
e)General and administrative expenses pertaining to the Company's acquisition of Congruitive completed on January 31, 2022 (see notes 20 and 25 to the Financial Statements).
f)General and administrative expenses pertaining to the Company's acquisition of Energate Inc. arbitration (see notes 14(g) and 20 of the Financial Statements).
g)Reverse acquisition listing expense comprised of excess purchase price over RiseTech Capital Corp. net assets acquired (see notes 4 and 20 in the Financial Statements).
h)Reverse acquisition costs comprised of legal and professional fees (see notes 4 and 20 in the Financial Statements).

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7752/117710_75d53cee04445801_004.jpg

Table 3: Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation 

To view an enhanced version of Table 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7752/117710_75d53cee04445801_004full.jpg

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as: we anticipate strong revenue growth with approximately US$27 million in backlog that is expected to be shipped during the year; we are also witnessing strong secular drivers that are motivating utilities to modernize their distribution grids; the recently announced acquisition of Congruitive which places Tantalus at the forefront of helping utilities prepare for the significant impact that electric vehicles and distributed energy resources will have on their resiliency and reliability; the Company has over 1.6 million available endpoints to deploy in the future that will drive revenue and access to additional data for its expanding software and analytics packages; ; the Company anticipates growing revenue year-over-year by 20% - 25% in 2022, targeting approximately $38.5 to $40.0 million in 2022; demand for the Congruitive solution is expected to grow significantly as EV and DER adoption continues to expand rapidly in 2022; and, the acquisition of Congruitive also enables Tantalus to pursue investor-owned utilities (IOUs) and additional verticals, thereby increasing the Company's total addressable market opportunity.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19 and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Tantalus:
Jacquie Hudson
Marketing Communications Manager
613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Universal PropTech Announces Results of Voting at AGM

Universal PropTech Announces Results of Voting at AGM

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated February 1, 2022.

Chris Hazelton, Al Quong and Dan Cohen were elected directors of the Company. MNP LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company and the amended and restated stock option plan was re-approved.

Tantalus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on March 23, 2022

Tantalus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on March 23, 2022

Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

