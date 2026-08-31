Northern Lights Completes Integrated 3D Geological Model at Horetzky Copper Project, BC

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 31, 2026 Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive geological model, the most advanced and integrated geological interpretation ever completed at the Horetzky Copper Project in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry Belt. Modern inversion of the historical IPresistivity data identified anomalies that were not tested by the historical drill program. These results have been evaluated alongside the 2026 MobileMT data and the previously reported 3D aeromagnetic model, providing a stronger technical basis for refining and prioritizing future exploration targets.
Highlights:
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The MobileMT AFMAG survey has confirmed the deep structure of the Horetzky porphyry system. The MobileMT survey, comprising approximately 120 line-kilometres, produced resistivity-depth sections that image the Project's large-scale subsurface resistivity architecture to more than 1,000 metres depth.
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Historical drilling, focused on near-surface targets and missed the strongest IP response. Modern inversion now provides a more accurate picture of the location and geometry of the strongest IP and resistivity responses.
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A 2km x 2.5km anomalous copper-in-soil area sits directly over the strongly magnetic porphyry intrusion.
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Coincident geochemical geophysical anomalies in a favourable geological setting, with strong magnetic, IP, and resistivity features.
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The new results have been evaluated alongside the previously reported 3D aeromagnetic model, which images a large, multi-phase intrusive complex extending to more than 2,500 metres from surface.
Luka Capin, Interim CEO of Northern Lights, commented "This is the most important technical milestone in Horetzky's history. The integrated 3D model has fundamentally changed how we understand the project, we believe we have one of the most compelling untested porphyry copper targets in British Columbia. The big picture view of the plumbing system below the historic drilling is beyond what we had originally envisioned, and it reinforces our conviction that Horetzky has the potential to evolve into a much larger mineral system. We are more excited than ever to accelerate our efforts to fully explore what this project can become."
2026 Work Program:
The 2026 geophysical work comprised two principal components: modern 2D inversion of historical IP/resistivity data acquired in 1972 by McPhar Geophysics on behalf of Hecla Operating Company, and interpretation of the MobileMT survey completed by Expert Geophysics Limited in May 2026.
The historical IP/resistivity results and the 2026 MobileMT data have been evaluated alongside surface geochemistry, historical drilling and the previously reported 3D inversion of aeromagnetic data collected by Precision GeoSurveys in 2021.
The main elements of the program include 2D inversion of historical IP/Resistivity data acquired in 1972 on behalf of Hecla Operating Company. The reinterpretation of the historical IP/Resistivity survey using Res2Dinv software has identified anomalies not previously drilled by Hecla, in addition the re-flying the project area with state-of-the-art MobileMT airborne geophysics survey by Expert Geophysics of Newmarket, Ontario. The datasets provide complementary information at different depths. The historical IP/resistivity survey provides information on near-surface responses to an estimated depth of approximately 100 metres, while the MobileMT data show resistivity variations to more than 1,000 metres depth. The previously reported aeromagnetic model images the interpreted intrusive complex to more than 2,500 metres from surface.
The inversion of the detailed aeromagnetic survey flown by Precision GeoSurveys for Volatus Capital Corp in 2021 with the AFMAG inversion is now possible. The historic magnetic and recent AFMAG datasets have been integrated into one 3D Inversion Model. Management believes that the integration of advanced 3D modeling with deep-penetrating 3D geophysics will materially reduce geological risk and sharpen drill targeting.
2D IP/Resistivity Inversion
A 1972 galvanic IP/resistivity survey by McPhar Geophysics for Hecla collected frequency-domain data along NE-SW lines spaced ~150m apart, using a Dipole-Dipole electrode array. Without modern inversion software available at the time, interpretation relied on pseudo-depth sections, a method prone to distortion from the electrode array and topography, which can misrepresent anomaly location and shape. Historical drill targets were selected from these raw pseudosections combined with surface geochemistry.
The Company's 2026 re-inversion of this data, using Res2Dinv software (Loke and Barker, 1996), has identified IP and resistivity targets not tested by the historical drill program. Effective exploration depth is approximately 100m.
IP Section L2000S: DH73-4 did not optimally test high IP, anomalies at approximately 200W and 800W not drilled
MobileMT
MobileMT is a commercial AFMAG electromagnetic survey using natural audio-frequency fields from distant lightning activity, offering deep penetration and adaptability to rugged terrain. Flown in May 2026 along 200m-spaced east-west lines, the data were inverted (2.5D) into resistivity-depth sections and integrated into a 3D VOXI model. As no physical property measurements have been taken on-site, interpretation remains inferred.
Results of the inversion of the EM data are impressive, and clearly shows the macro scale geological structure of the Horetzky intrusion and overlying lithocap to more than 1000m depth. High resistivity responses generally indicate silica alteration or fresh rock, whereas low resistivity responses indicate possible local concentration of mineralization.
AFMAG Resistivity Inversion Vertical Section L1600: shallow high resistivity layer interpreted as siliceous lithocaps, isolated conductive bodies possible local mineralisation concentration
Integration of 3D Inversion Models
Inversion of the detailed aeromagnetic survey flown by Precision GeoSurveys for Volatus Capital Corp in 2021 with the AFMAG inversion is now possible. Displaying both the magnetic susceptibility and AFMAG resistivity clearly show the magnetic porphyry intrusive, overlain by the high resistivity silica lithocap.
Magnetic susceptibility inversion (pink) indicates the deep magnetic porphyry intrusion, AFMAG inversion (yellow) shows the resistive silica lithocap
Overview of the Horetzky Project
The Horetzky Copper Project covers 5,057 hectares in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry Belt. The Project has a five-year Multi-Year Area Based exploration permit authorizing exploration activities including geophysical surveying, trenching and the drilling of up to 100 holes.
The Babine porphyry belt in an arc volcanic- and sedimentary belt which has been intruded by Eocene age diorite to granodiorite porphyries. The Babine belt is well-endowed with porphyry-style and related Cu-Ag and Mo mineralization, including the past-producing Bell and Granisle copper mines, and advanced exploration projects including Nak operated by American Eagle Gold Corp., (American Eagle) and the Duke district, operated by Amarc Resources Ltd. (Amarc).
The Horetzky project covers The Mt. Horetzky Porphyry, which was first explored in 1965 by Falconbridge using modern exploration methods. The Hecla Operating Company followed Falconbridge, and drilled 8 diamond drill holes based on surface geochemistry and geophysics, and encountered typical porphyry-style Cu mineralization. A series of small exploration programmes was conducted by several operators (Rio Algom, CJL Enterprises, Volatus Capital) with encouraging results.
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P.Geo., supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 (236) 232-0988
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon, and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.
Northern Lights trades under the ticker "NLR" on the CSE, on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF", and on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0". This and other Northern Lights news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company's future exploration activities, and its corporate plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to the Company's exploration activities, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business plans, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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